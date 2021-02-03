Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 in Chattogram

Bangladesh vs West Indies (TEST)

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 1 Match Chattogram Latest Updates | We are all set to begin as the West Indies players make their way out to the middle. The two Bangladesh openers, Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam are out in the middle. For the West Indies, Kemar Roach will start with the ball. Here we go...

West Indies skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite mentions that they would have batted first as well but happy to bowl now. He further says that the batsmen need to play their natural game and they need to bakc their plans.

Bangladesh skipper, Mominul Haque says that they will bat first because the wicket looks good and they can put up some runs. Further says that it is very important to be in a good stead before the Test match. Further mentions that they are going with just one pacer and three spinners.

Pitch Report - Anjum Chopra is down for the pitch report. She says that it will be a lot of hard work for the pacers. Mentions there is a slight nip in the air and as the game goes on batting will become easier. She ends by saying that winning the toss and batting first is the best option.

West Indies Playing XI - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Shayne Moseley (DEBUT), Nkrumah Bonner (DEBUT), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kyle Mayers (DEBUT), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Bangladesh Playing XI - Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

TOSS - It's toss time in Chattogram as the two skippers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Mominul Haque are out in the field along with the match referee. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Mominul Haque. BANGLADESH ELECT TO BAT!

After thumping the West Indies in the limited-overs format the tour moves ahead to the red-ball format as Bangladesh take on the Men in Maroon in the Test series involving two matches. Welcome to the first day of the first Test. Bangladesh though start as favourites as they are fielding a strong unit against a depleted West Indies side which misses a few names including their regular skipper, Jason Holder. Can West Indies cater the spin challenge of Bangladesh and put up a fight? They though would be happy with how their batsmen fared in the tour game and would want them to perform in the first Test and the series as well. Who will take the opening day honours? Stay tuned to find out who won the toss and what are the team compositions of the two sides in a short while.