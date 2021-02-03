Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 in Chattogram

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Bangladesh vs West Indies (TEST)
BAN vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 03 February, 2021
Bangladesh
23/1
(5.4) RR 4.06
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 in Chattogram
Check live cricket score, ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard of 1st Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at Chattogram
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 3, 2021, 9:23 AM IST
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 1 Match Chattogram Latest Updates | We are all set to begin as the West Indies players make their way out to the middle. The two Bangladesh openers, Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam are out in the middle. For the West Indies, Kemar Roach will start with the ball. Here we go...
BAN vs WI 1st Test LIVE SCORE | BAN vs WI 1st Test LIVE COMMENTARY
West Indies skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite mentions that they would have batted first as well but happy to bowl now. He further says that the batsmen need to play their natural game and they need to bakc their plans.
Bangladesh skipper, Mominul Haque says that they will bat first because the wicket looks good and they can put up some runs. Further says that it is very important to be in a good stead before the Test match. Further mentions that they are going with just one pacer and three spinners.
Pitch Report - Anjum Chopra is down for the pitch report. She says that it will be a lot of hard work for the pacers. Mentions there is a slight nip in the air and as the game goes on batting will become easier. She ends by saying that winning the toss and batting first is the best option.
West Indies Playing XI - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Shayne Moseley (DEBUT), Nkrumah Bonner (DEBUT), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kyle Mayers (DEBUT), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
Bangladesh Playing XI - Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS - It's toss time in Chattogram as the two skippers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Mominul Haque are out in the field along with the match referee. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Mominul Haque. BANGLADESH ELECT TO BAT!
After thumping the West Indies in the limited-overs format the tour moves ahead to the red-ball format as Bangladesh take on the Men in Maroon in the Test series involving two matches. Welcome to the first day of the first Test. Bangladesh though start as favourites as they are fielding a strong unit against a depleted West Indies side which misses a few names including their regular skipper, Jason Holder. Can West Indies cater the spin challenge of Bangladesh and put up a fight? They though would be happy with how their batsmen fared in the tour game and would want them to perform in the first Test and the series as well. Who will take the opening day honours? Stay tuned to find out who won the toss and what are the team compositions of the two sides in a short while.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking