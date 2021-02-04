BAN vs WI: Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 in Chattogram

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Bangladesh vs West Indies (TEST)
BAN vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 03 February, 2021
Bangladesh
269/6
(99.2) RR 2.71
BAN vs WI: Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 in Chattogram
Check live cricket score, ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard of 1st Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at Chattogram
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 9:34 AM IST
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2 Match Chattogram Latest Updates | We are all set to begin Day 2! The West Indies players make their way out to the middle, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das. Jomel Warrican will start with the ball.
BAN vs WI 1st Test LIVE SCORE | BAN vs WI 1st Test FULL COMMENTARY
A quick recap! Bangladesh after opting to bat first rode on Shadman Islam's fifty to 242 for 5 but they will be slightly concerned that they lost some more wickets than they would have liked. Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das are in a middle of a good partnership and they would look to continue and help Bangladesh post a good score on this wicket. West Indies, on the other hand, did decently with the ball with Jomel Warrican being the star of the show. They would hope that they can take the 5 wickets quickly and not let Bangladesh run away with the game.
Welcome back! We had an engrossing Day 1 of the first Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies. Now it is time for Day 2. The game is nicely poised at the moment with Bangladesh going a little ahead with the current partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das doing well. Can West Indies wrap up the things quickly? Join us in a while.
... Day 2, Session 1 ...
Right then! The day ends with Bangladesh at 242/5. West Indies would be pleased but they need to wrap up the Bangladesh innings quickly on Day 2 and then bat responsibily. Another 100 runs and the hosts will be supremely confident, with the pitch taking turn. How will the Day 2 of this Test pan out? Join us for all the action on 4th February, 2021 at 0930 local (0330 GMT). Till then cheers and take care.
With the ball, West Indies would be pleased with the way they bowled. Roach, Gabriel and Mayers all bowled good line and lengths, whereas Cornwall and Warrican kept it simple to sustain the pressure. However, only Roach and Warrican managed to get into the wickets. The former getting a wicket and the latter getting three.
Opting to bat after winning the toss, Bangladesh started on a positive note before they lost Tamim Iqbal. Then Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto stitched a 43-run stand before Shanto was run out in a poor fashion. But Shadman continued to play his game as he stitched a 53-run stand with Mominul Haque. Just when it seemed like these two will continue to bat on and on, both got dismissed in quick succession. But if West Indies felt they were getting on top, Mushfiqur and Shakib thwarted them off. Rahim fell but Liton Das then joined Shakib and they ensured to end the day on a high. Bangladesh also managed to score over 100 runs in the final session.
What a day of Test match cricket we have had. There was even contest between bat and ball and both the batsmen as well as the bowlers enjoyed the conditions. Overall, Bangladesh take the honours on Day 1.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking