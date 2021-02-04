BAN vs WI: Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 in Chattogram

Bangladesh vs West Indies (TEST)

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2 Match Chattogram Latest Updates | We are all set to begin Day 2! The West Indies players make their way out to the middle, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das. Jomel Warrican will start with the ball.

BAN vs WI 1st Test LIVE SCORE | BAN vs WI 1st Test FULL COMMENTARY

A quick recap! Bangladesh after opting to bat first rode on Shadman Islam's fifty to 242 for 5 but they will be slightly concerned that they lost some more wickets than they would have liked. Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das are in a middle of a good partnership and they would look to continue and help Bangladesh post a good score on this wicket. West Indies, on the other hand, did decently with the ball with Jomel Warrican being the star of the show. They would hope that they can take the 5 wickets quickly and not let Bangladesh run away with the game.

Welcome back! We had an engrossing Day 1 of the first Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies. Now it is time for Day 2. The game is nicely poised at the moment with Bangladesh going a little ahead with the current partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das doing well. Can West Indies wrap up the things quickly? Join us in a while.

... Day 2, Session 1 ...

Right then! The day ends with Bangladesh at 242/5. West Indies would be pleased but they need to wrap up the Bangladesh innings quickly on Day 2 and then bat responsibily. Another 100 runs and the hosts will be supremely confident, with the pitch taking turn. How will the Day 2 of this Test pan out? Join us for all the action on 4th February, 2021 at 0930 local (0330 GMT). Till then cheers and take care.

With the ball, West Indies would be pleased with the way they bowled. Roach, Gabriel and Mayers all bowled good line and lengths, whereas Cornwall and Warrican kept it simple to sustain the pressure. However, only Roach and Warrican managed to get into the wickets. The former getting a wicket and the latter getting three.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Bangladesh started on a positive note before they lost Tamim Iqbal. Then Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto stitched a 43-run stand before Shanto was run out in a poor fashion. But Shadman continued to play his game as he stitched a 53-run stand with Mominul Haque. Just when it seemed like these two will continue to bat on and on, both got dismissed in quick succession. But if West Indies felt they were getting on top, Mushfiqur and Shakib thwarted them off. Rahim fell but Liton Das then joined Shakib and they ensured to end the day on a high. Bangladesh also managed to score over 100 runs in the final session.

What a day of Test match cricket we have had. There was even contest between bat and ball and both the batsmen as well as the bowlers enjoyed the conditions. Overall, Bangladesh take the honours on Day 1.