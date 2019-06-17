starts in
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup Match in Taunton: WI Battle BAN

Cricketnext Staff | June 17, 2019, 1:56 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's ICC World Cup 2019 game between Bangladesh and West Indies. Both teams will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a victory today and find themselves almost in a must win situation. Though a loss won't rule anyone out of the tournament, but it will certainly make it tough for them to progress to the semi-finals!

Can the Bangla tigers roar back to form and register a win today against familiar foes - West Indies?

The West Indies' potentially explosive batting line-up has yet to properly fire in this year's World Cup and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza expects the Tigers to tame them in the west country. The use of spinners Mehedy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan, both in wicket-taking form so far this World Cup, will be crucial to Bangladesh's game-plan at a ground with short boundaries.
"It's a very important match for us, especially losing a few points in the last three matches," Mashrafe said.

"We've played them quite a bit in the past and they've got the better of us, but it's a different occasion and there's lots at stake, so we're all up for it. "I don't think there are any easy teams in this World Cup. We're mid-table with five games left and the ball is in our court. "We've got to play some consistent cricket going into the back half of the tournament. "It's quite a good stage to pick up some momentum. It's a challenge against Bangladesh, so we just want to get over them and move forward."

Recent history books makes for grim reading for the West Indies, with Bangladesh winning seven of their last nine meetings, including last month's Tri-Nation Series in Ireland. Holder concedes the West Indies don't go into the match as favourites, but he is confident that will spur his players to upset the odds."If you want to put us in the underdog category, fair enough," he told reporters on Sunday.

West Indies captain Jason Holder admits his spluttering side will be underdogs when they face Bangladesh in a crucial World Cup clash on Monday. Beaten in two of their four group matches, Holder's team desperately need to secure their second win of the tournament as they chase a semi-final berth. Level on three points after four games apiece, the West Indies and Bangladesh meet at Taunton hoping to deliver a potentially fatal blow to their rivals' chances of progression.

Their bowlers have failed to rise to the occasions and have been unsettled by the attacking brand of cricket played by the opposition, especially England who posted a mammoth total of 386/6 in the allotted 50 overs. And so, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will hope for an improved performance from his bowlers so that they can register their second victory of the tournament and move up the table. 

Having one of the most attacking batting line-ups, Windies have reaped the results of their poor shot selection from the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and others. As a result, they are placed at the sixth spot with three points from four games.  On the other hand, Bangladesh's success has revolved around Shakib al Hasan. The number one ODI all-rounder has not only performed with the bat and has been the backbone of Bangladesh batting. 

After beating Pakistan in their tournament opener, Windies have failed to live up to the aggression and lost their next matches against Australia and England, while their game against South Africa was washed out. Their bowlers have performed reasonably well in all their matches, but it's their batting which has left the fans disappointed. 

After suffering two defeats in their last three fixtures, both West Indies and Bangladesh will aim to return back to winning ways when they face each other in their crucial World Cup tie at the Cooper Associates County Ground, here on Monday. Both teams announced themselves at the ongoing tournament with convincing victories, but have failed to build on to that success.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Taunton Latest Update: The West Indies' potentially explosive batting line-up has yet to properly fire in this year's World Cup and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza expects the Tigers to tame them in the west country. The use of spinners Mehedy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan, both in wicket-taking form so far this World Cup, will be crucial to Bangladesh's game-plan at a ground with short boundaries.

West Indies vs Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 17 (Monday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at the County Ground, Taunton and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (WI vs BAN).

PREVIEW: Two teams in desperate need of a win will go face to face to salvage their campaign and keep their chances of making the semi-finals alive. Both Bangladesh and West Indies have shown promise, have had their moments so far in the World Cup but haven't been able to turn it into something substantial.

There is very little to differentiate between the two sides. Both teams have so far played four games and are on three points each. West Indies are sixth on the points table with two losses, one win and a washed out encounter. Bangladesh, eighth on the points table have also lost two encounters, won one and had a game washed out.

The story so far has been pretty much the same for both the teams. West Indies brushed aside Pakistan but lost their next two encounters against Australia and England while their game against South Africa was abandoned due to heavy rain. Bangladesh too had a good start to their tournament as they registered a tough win against South Africa. However, two losses against New Zealand and England have pegged them back. It will also not help that Bangladesh have not played a game since June 8.

They have also been fighting injuries aplenty. Mushfiqur Rahim was struck on the arm during a net session and had to immediately leave the field. Shakib-Al-Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mohammad Saifuddin have all been under injury cloud and against a power-packed West Indies unit, the Tigers will have to be at their absolute best.

Shakib has so far been their best player, and Bangladesh will hope he performs for them once again.

For West Indies, Chris Gayle becomes the key once again. The thing with them has been that they do not seem to have a first and second gear in their armoury. They look to go all-out right from the outset and that is where they falter at times. The roles of Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will be absolutely vital in such a case. Shimron Hetmyer too had a decent outing against Australia and as captain Jason Holder said, the whole of the batting unit will need to come together and perform to their best.

The Cooper Associates County Ground, in Taunton has largely been a batsman's delight and the West Indies batsman will be eyeing their chance. Bangladesh, on their part need to stem the flow of runs and hope their batsmen come to the party. The game is absolutely crucial for both sides. A loss will seriously dent either side's chance of making it to the semi-final.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more