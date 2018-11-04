Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st Test, Day 2 at Sylhet: Zimbabwe End Second Day Well on Top After Bangladesh Implode

(AP Photo)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

The hosts were abysmal in their approach. Didn't apply themselves with the bat and never got any partnership going. They, however, are still not out of this. They will hope their spinners spin a web in the second innings and give them a reasonable target to chase. Once again all eyes will be on Taijul Islam who bagged a 6-wicket haul in the first innings. Right then, all to play for. Join us for Day 3 at 1000 local (0400 GMT) for all the action. Enjoy your Sunday and you can catch some more cricket later on in the evening when India face Windies (at 1330 GMT) and Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand (at 1600 GMT). Cheers!

The umpires have a look at the light meter and then take the bails off. That is STUMPS, Day 2! What a day for the visitors! They picked up wickets at regular intervals and ensured they get a lead of 139 runs. Their camp will be a happy one now. They will look to get as many runs as possible and then wrap up the hosts once again.

1.6 N Islam to Masakadza, Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler. 1/0

1.5 N Islam to Masakadza, Arm ball on off, skidding back in, Masakadza defends it by getting forward. 1/0

1.4 N Islam to Masakadza, Tossed up ball on middle, Hamilton is on the front foot in defense. 1/0

1.3 N Islam to Masakadza, Flatter and shorter on off, punched off the back foot by Hamilton but straight towards point. 1/0

1.2 N Islam to Masakadza, Strides forward to a full ball and drives it back to the bowler. 1/0

1.1 N Islam to Masakadza, Floated full ball on off, Hamilton gets on the front foot in defense. 1/0

Nazmul Islam to bowl from the other end.

0.6 T Islam to Chari, Another front foot defense by Chari to end the over. 1/0

0.5 T Islam to Chari, Quicker and fuller on off, Brian pressed forward in defense. 1/0

0.4 T Islam to Chari, Leans forward and defends it with the spin to the off side. 1/0

0.3 T Islam to Chari, Flighted and full on off, it's defended off the front foot by Chari. 1/0

0.2 T Islam to H Masakadza, Flatter and shorter on middle, Masakadza goes back and punches it down to long on for a run. 1/0

0.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Tossed up ball on middle, defended off the front foot by Hamilton. 0/0

