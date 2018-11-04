Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st Test, Day 2 at Sylhet: Zimbabwe End Second Day Well on Top After Bangladesh Implode

Williams made highest 88 off 179 balls after Masakadza hit 52 off 105 balls to lay the initial foundation for Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, which was hosting its maiden Test.
Bangladesh made some regular breakthroughs, mostly by their spinners, but lacked the penetrating power to completely unsettle the visiting side playing their first Test in 2018. Williams received some support from Peter Moor as the duo shared 72 runs for the fifth wicket after Bangladeshi spinners looked to have slowly gained control. Skipper Mahmudullah denied Williams his second Test century when he forced the left-hander to give a catch at slip to Mehidy Hasan after hitting nine fours in his patient knock.
Moor -- who was reprieved on nine by the TV umpire after being initially given leg before wicket off fast bowler Abu Jayed -- survived the day with 37 runs. He was being accompanied by Regis Chakabva on 20 at stumps. The opening session belonged to Masakadza, who won the toss and opted to bat, and Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, with the latter claiming two wickets before finishing the day with 2-36.
Masakadza led the early charge with two sixes off Taijul and four fours but could have been dismissed by debutant medium pacer Ariful Haque if Bangladesh had reviewed a leg before appeal. The field umpire had turned down the appeal but replay indicated that the ball had hit the stumps after pitching outside off. Bangladesh had earlier reviewed a leg before appeal against Brian Chari off spinner Taijul in vain, as the replay showed that the ball took a feather touch on the bat before hitting the pad.
Taijul soon bowled Chari, who tried to play with a cross bat but failed to connect the ball, with a flatter delivery that kept low. The spinner then had Brendan Taylor caught by Nazmul Hossain at forward short leg. Jayed dismissed Masakadza in the first over of second session, hitting the batsman plumb on his back foot a leg before out.
Debutant left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam bowled Sikandar Raza for 19 for his maiden wicket to give Bangladesh their second success in the session. Bangladesh left out Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and handed a Test debut to all-rounder Ariful and left-arm spinner Nazmul. Brandon Mavuta and Wellington Masakadza are also making their Test debut for Zimbabwe.
Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)
The hosts were abysmal in their approach. Didn't apply themselves with the bat and never got any partnership going. They, however, are still not out of this. They will hope their spinners spin a web in the second innings and give them a reasonable target to chase. Once again all eyes will be on Taijul Islam who bagged a 6-wicket haul in the first innings. Right then, all to play for. Join us for Day 3 at 1000 local (0400 GMT) for all the action. Enjoy your Sunday and you can catch some more cricket later on in the evening when India face Windies (at 1330 GMT) and Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand (at 1600 GMT). Cheers!
The umpires have a look at the light meter and then take the bails off. That is STUMPS, Day 2! What a day for the visitors! They picked up wickets at regular intervals and ensured they get a lead of 139 runs. Their camp will be a happy one now. They will look to get as many runs as possible and then wrap up the hosts once again.
1.6 N Islam to Masakadza, Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler. 1/0
1.5 N Islam to Masakadza, Arm ball on off, skidding back in, Masakadza defends it by getting forward. 1/0
1.4 N Islam to Masakadza, Tossed up ball on middle, Hamilton is on the front foot in defense. 1/0
1.3 N Islam to Masakadza, Flatter and shorter on off, punched off the back foot by Hamilton but straight towards point. 1/0
1.2 N Islam to Masakadza, Strides forward to a full ball and drives it back to the bowler. 1/0
1.1 N Islam to Masakadza, Floated full ball on off, Hamilton gets on the front foot in defense. 1/0
Nazmul Islam to bowl from the other end.
0.6 T Islam to Chari, Another front foot defense by Chari to end the over. 1/0
0.5 T Islam to Chari, Quicker and fuller on off, Brian pressed forward in defense. 1/0
0.4 T Islam to Chari, Leans forward and defends it with the spin to the off side. 1/0
0.3 T Islam to Chari, Flighted and full on off, it's defended off the front foot by Chari. 1/0
0.2 T Islam to H Masakadza, Flatter and shorter on middle, Masakadza goes back and punches it down to long on for a run. 1/0
0.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Tossed up ball on middle, defended off the front foot by Hamilton. 0/0