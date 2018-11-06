Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test Day 4 at Sylhet Highlights: As it Happened

(AFP)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Right then. First Test ends in 3.5 days. Expected. But Zimbabwe winning and that too, by a handsome margin. Not expected at all. Will the home side bounce back in the next game? Join us for the second Test which begins in Dhaka from Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 9.30 am local (0330 GMT). ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

SEAN WILLIAMS HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH. He too, says that he is ecstatic with this win and will be looking to celebrate in the dressing room. Says that it took him a long time to adjust to the pitches here in Bangladesh and he took all the learnings from the ODIs and luckily for him, they came off. Is proud of the way his team's bowlers bowled, especially the leggie Mavuta and in the first innings, Tendai Chatara. Admits that the first innings score, albeit a good one, could have been even better had the batsmen not thrown it away but is confident of a good showing in the second game.

Victorious Zimbabwean captain Hamilton Masakadza says that he is ecstatic (though his face seems pretty calm, not even a smile). Feels that his team's batsmen applied themselves better and is even happier that they managed to bat better in the second innings. Agrees that the batting in the first innings set up the win. Feels that the bowling has been brilliant right from the time they landed in Bangladesh and in his game, they really executed their skills well. Agrees that it is not usual that one team's spinners get more purchase than Bangladesh's, in their own backyard and feels that they bowled really well.

Bangladesh captain, Mahmudullah feels that there was no application from his batsmen and the first innings lead was the key. Adds that his side was no disciplined enough in curtailing its strokes but feels that there were plenty of things to learn which will be seen, come the second Test. On the bowling, he praises the entire unit, with a special mention about Taijul. On Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah tells that he has been batting really well, scoring plenty of runs in domestic cricket and hopes that he carries his good form into the second Test.

Now, a word about the bowling from both sides. For Bangladesh, it was a one-man show. Of the 11 Zimbabwean wickets, Taijul Islam alone took 11. He received no support from the other end, save aside a 3-fer from Mehidy in the second innings. For Zimbabwe, it was a team effort with the ball too. Sikandar Raza took 3-fers in both innings while he got good support from Tendai Chatara in the first innings while Mavuta was exceptional in the second. Please stay tuned for the presentation...

A lead of 139 is usually enough in any game and this one saw it as a bonus. Zimbabwe batted cautiously and put 181 on the board, meaning that Bangladesh had to chase down 321 for a win.

It seemed like 282 will not be enough, but when Bangladesh came out to bat, it turned out to be more than enough. Seemed like they were aiming to get those runs in 50 overs because every batsman just came out and threw his bat at wide balls. Ariful, Rahim and Mehidy batted for a while and managed to take the score to 143, which only had 4 batsmen in double figures.

If we do a review of the entire match, we might have to go to the toss. In Asian conditions, normally the spin of the coin decides who will win because the team batting first usually gets a massive advantage. Unless of course, you are India because for Virat Kohli, toss does not matter. Zimbabwe made use of that advantage and got 282, which was probably 70 runs short of what they were looking at. Skipper Masakadza led from the front with a half century while Sean Williams and Peter Moor ensured that there was no collapse.

Sikandar Raza was the tormentor-in-chief, running through the top order and then, Brandon Mavuta took over. The duo shared 7 wickets between themselves, not letting any Bangladesh batsman settle in the middle. Mavuta was impressive against South Africa as well and here, he has taken his opportunity with both hands.

Superb bowling performance. Defending 320, they have picked up 10 wickets in 3.5 hours of cricket. They did not start off well this morning, dropping catches and missing run outs but once they broke the 56-run opening stand, a procession ensued.

Crazy scenes in Sylhet. The crowd is stunned but there are probably 11 or even more from the opposition camp, who are celebrating wildly. After suffering losses after losses, they have managed to get a win at last, that too, in a Test and - AWAY FROM HOME. Their first Test win since beating Pakistan in Harare in 2013 and their first victory away from home in this format, after beating Bangladesh in Chittagong, wayyyyy back in 2001.

63.1 W Masakadza to Haque, OUT! Brilliant catch by Regis Chakabva and Zimbabwe have won a match! Stop the press. I repeat, stop the press. By how many runs, does not matter. They have won, which is a rare thing in itself. That too, a Test match. Full and outside off, Ariful gets down on a knee and looks to play the slog sweep but hits this high in the air. It is actually a caught-and-bowled chance but the keeper calls for it, runs all the way towards the bowler and takes it in front of Wellington! Then he uproots two stumps and takes them for himself. ZIMBABWE WIN BY 151 RUNS! 169/10

62.6 B Mavuta to Jayed, NOT OUT! The ball is going over the stumps! Zimbabwe lose both their reviews but brilliant bowling from Mavuta. He floats this wrong 'un outside off, Abu comes forward to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. The LBW appeal is turned down and Zimbabwe take the review. Luckily for the batsman, Hawk Eye projects it to be going over the top! 169/9

Is that the end of the game? There has been an LBW appeal made against Jayed. He has been given not out but Zimbabwe take a review.

62.5 B Mavuta to Jayed, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 169/9

62.4 B Mavuta to Jayed, Full and around off, watchfully defended towards silly point. 169/9

62.3 B Mavuta to Jayed, Did not pick this one. The googly, pitched around leg, Jayed looked to defend but got his bat down very late. An inside edge resulted, hitting him on the pads. 169/9

62.2 B Mavuta to Jayed, Around off, watchfully defended. 169/9

62.1 B Mavuta to Jayed, Outside off, spinning away, pushed towards point. 169/9

61.6 W Masakadza to Haque, FOUR! Another boundary but Zimbabwe will not mind. They have got the number 11 batsman on strike for the first ball of the next over. Very full, outside off, Ariful drives this through the covers! 169/9

61.5 W Masakadza to A Haque, FOUR! Probably Sikandar Raza got a hand to it. Full and outside off, Ariful reaches out and blasts it through the covers. Raza over there dives to his left but the ball bursts through his fingers and races to the fence. 165/9

61.4 W Masakadza to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 161/9

61.3 W Masakadza to Haque, SIX! SMASH! Might as well enjoy himself with 9 wickets down. Full and outside off, Ariful gets down and lofts it over long off for a biggie! 161/9

61.2 W Masakadza to Haque, Full and outside off, Ariful comes forward and blocks. 155/9

61.1 W Masakadza to Haque, Goes back in his crease and blocks. 155/9

60.6 B Mavuta to Jayed, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 155/9

60.5 B Mavuta to Jayed, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 155/9

60.4 B Mavuta to Jayed, Full and around off, Abu looks to push but misses. 155/9

60.3 B Mavuta to Jayed, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 155/9

60.2 B Mavuta to Jayed, Outside off, left alone. 155/9

Abu Jayed is the last man in.

60.1 B Mavuta to Islam, OUT! LBW! Zimbabwe are just a wicket away from a memorable win. Full and outside off, Nazmul came forward to defend but missed it and was hit on the pads. There was a loud appeal and umpire Kettleborough raised his finger. Nazmul immediately signalled for the review and the first check was for the overstepping which was fine. Then the next check was for the inside edge. This was a bit close. There seemed to be a spike on the Snickometer when the ball passed the bat but umpire Dharmasena, who is the third umpire, was convinced there was no inside edge. Now for Ball Tracking. Impact was umpire's call and the ball was clipping the stumps, meaning umpire's call again! 155/9

Nazmul Islam has been adjudged LBW! He has taken the review though...

59.6 W Masakadza to Haque, FOUR! SMASH! Tossed up, outside off, Ariful gets down on a knee and slog sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary! 155/8

Nazmul Islam is the new batsman in at number 10, replacing Taijul.

59.5 W Masakadza to Islam, OUT! Number 8 falls! Wellington gets a wicket now, HIS FIRST IN TESTS. Full and outside off, Taijul looks to swing across the line, aiming to clear the leg side boundary. However, the ball spins in and goes off the inner half of the bat. Hence, he does not get the distance and Brendan Taylor takes a good running catch running backwards. 151/8

59.4 W Masakadza to Islam, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 151/7

59.3 W Masakadza to Islam, On middle and leg, played to the leg side. 151/7

59.2 W Masakadza to Haque, Short and outside off, cut through the covers for a single. 151/7

59.1 W Masakadza to Haque, Full and around off, Ariful lunges and pushes it back to the bowler. 150/7

Taijul Islam is the new man in at number 9, replacing Mehidy.

58.6 Mavuta to Hasan, OUT! Caught behind! Third one for the leggie! He is running through this line-up now. Beautifully bowled. Full and outside off, Mehidy lunges to defend but the ball spins away, takes the outside edge and then goes to the keeper. The visiting side appeals and up goes the umpire's finger! Hasan does not even bother to review. 150/7

58.5 B Mavuta to Hasan, Full and around off, Mehidy lofts this over mid off for a couple. 150/6

58.4 B Mavuta to Hasan, Looks to flick this away but misses and the ball goes off his pads to short leg. The keeper appeals loudly but the umpire remains calm. That was pitched outside leg while there was no wood involved. 148/6

58.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Goes back and works it past short leg for a single. 148/6

58.2 B Mavuta to Haque, Outside off, blocked towards point. 147/6

58.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Down the leg side, Ariful misses his flick. 147/6

57.6 W Masakadza to Hasan, Full and around off, Haque looks to defend but gets it off the inner half of the bat to the leg side. 147/6

57.5 W Masakadza to Haque, Drives it towards long off for a run. 147/6

57.4 W Masakadza to Haque, SIX! STUPENDOUS! This is the Ariful Haque we all know. Full and around off, Ariful gets down and mows it over long on for a biggie! 146/6

57.3 W Masakadza to Hasan, This time he waits for the ball to come to him and pushes it through he covers for a single. 140/6

57.2 W Masakadza to Hasan, Slower through the air this time, landed outside off, spinning away, Mehidy looks to guide it past slip but is beaten due to the lack of pace. 139/6

57.1 W Masakadza to Hasan, Pushed through, around off, solidly defended. 139/6

56.6 B Mavuta to Haque, Floated around off, solidly defended. 139/6

56.5 B Mavuta to Hasan, Full and around middle, lapped around the corner through fine leg for one. 139/6

56.4 B Mavuta to Haque, A touch short, worked wide of mid on for a run. 138/6

56.3 B Mavuta to Hasan, Loop, outside off, firmly struck to the man at sweeper cover for a single. 137/6

56.2 B Mavuta to Hasan, On middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler. 136/6

56.1 B Mavuta to Hasan, Beaten! That is a good ball. Floated outside off, Mehidy looks to defend but the ball spins away and beats the outside edge. 136/6

55.6 W Masakadza to Haque, Goes back and pushes it towards the bowler himself. 136/6

55.5 W Masakadza to Haque, Tossed up around off, watchfully defended. 136/6

55.4 W Masakadza to Haque, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 136/6

55.3 W Masakadza to Hasan, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run. 136/6

55.2 W Masakadza to Hasan, Comes forward and blocks. 135/6

55.1 W Masakadza to Haque, Full and around middle, pushed towards mid off for a single. 135/6

54.6 B Mavuta to A Haque, The batsman has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total. 134/6

54.5 B Mavuta to M Hasan, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 133/6

54.4 B Mavuta to Hasan, Outside off, left alone. 132/6

Mehidy Hasan walks in next, at number 8, replacing Rahim.

54.3 B Mavuta to Rahim, OUT! That is a big, big wicket! Mavuta has his second and boy, this game might be all over in this session. Full and outside off, Rahim, being a compulsive sweeper goes after this one, with hard hands. But he cannot keep it down. It flies in the air towards deep backward square leg where Wellington Masakadza keeps his eyes on the ball and takes it! Something falls down, hence we feel that he has put it down but when he gets up, he has the cherry in his hand. Those were his glasses that fell. Bangladesh sink further. 132/6

54.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 132/5

54.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, Landed outside off, steered towards backward point. 132/5

53.6 W Masakadza to Rahim, A touch short, extra bounce, played nicely through the covers for another single. 189 more to win now. 132/5

53.5 W Masakadza to Rahim, Very full, around middle and leg, pushed back to Wellington. 131/5

53.4 W Masakadza to Haque, Pushes this through the covers for a one. The stand has moved to 20. 131/5

53.3 W Masakadza to Rahim, This is short, outside off, cut through point for a run. 130/5

53.2 W Masakadza to Rahim, Outside off, left alone. 129/5

53.1 W Masakadza to Haque, Full and outside off, pushed down to long off for a single. 129/5

Wellington Masakadza given a go now.

52.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Full and outside off, there is that sweep shot, but the extra bounce takes the ball over the bat. Good keeping again. 128/5

52.5 B Mavuta to M Rahim, Floated around off, Mushfiqur comes forward again, opens the face of the bat and plays it with the angle through third man for a couple. Moves to 11. 128/5

52.4 B Mavuta to Rahim, Slowly tossed up around off, Rahim comes forward and blocks. 126/5

52.3 B Mavuta to M Rahim, Short and outside off, cut straight to backward point. 126/5

52.2 B Mavuta to Haque, Landed around off, pushed back to the bowler. 126/5

52.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Tossed up around middle, watchfully defended. 125/5

51.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, Inswinging yorker, dug out towards mid on. 125/5

51.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, Down the leg side, Rahim looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to fine leg and a couple of leg byes are taken. 125/5

51.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, Full and outside off, the outswing this time, left alone. 123/5

51.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, Outside off, pushed towards cover. 123/5

51.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Fuller in length, plenty of inswing, pushed towards mid on. 123/5

51.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, On a length, tight around off, Rahim defends. 123/5

50.6 B Mavuta to Haque, FOUR! Up and over! Tossed up outside off, Ariful jumps out of the crease and lofts it over mid off for a boundary! 198 more to win now. The stand moves to 12. 123/5

50.5 B Mavuta to Rahim, Thrown up, outside off, Rahim reaches out and flays it through the covers for a run. 119/5

50.4 B Mavuta to Rahim, Goes back and plays this short ball to the off side. 118/5

50.3 B Mavuta to Rahim, Full and just outside off, pushed towards cover. 118/5

50.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Just outside off, well defended. 118/5

50.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single. 118/5

49.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, On a length outside off, played straight to point. 117/5

49.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, On a length outside off, pushed towards point. 117/5

49.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, This one swings in, pushed towards mid on. 117/5

49.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended. 117/5

49.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Landed outside off, Rahim lets it go. 117/5

49.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 117/5

48.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 117/5

48.5 B Mavuta to Haque, PLENTY OF TURN! Full and outside off, AH looks to drive but the ball spins away and then bounces. Goes past the keeper and even the leaping Hamilton Masakadza at first slip. A bye taken. 116/5

48.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Played to the point region by the batsman. 115/5

48.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Another one hitting the batsman. Short and outside off, Haque looks to defend but the ball rises, hits him on the right arm and then drops down. 115/5

48.2 B Mavuta to Haque, Extra bounce on that one, Anamul fends it away. 115/5

48.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a single. 115/5

Brandon Mavuta to continue.

47.6 K Jarvis to Haque, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 114/5

47.5 K Jarvis to Haque, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 114/5

47.4 K Jarvis to Haque, Was that a nick? Chakabva has not collected it. On a length outside off, Ariful pushes at it but the ball moves away and goes to the keeper who fails to collect. Snickometer does not show anything when the ball passes the bat. 114/5

47.3 K Jarvis to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 114/5

47.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for three. 114/5

47.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, On a length outside off, played straight to point. 111/5

46.6 B Mavuta to Haque, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 111/5

5 wickets required. 210 runs needed. Mushfiqur Rahim seems to be the only block for the visitors now but for how long? Can the hosts have a long period without any wicket? String a stand of around 50 or 60? That might bring out some loose stuff from the bowlers. Join us at 1240 local (0640 GMT) for the second session.

Superb bowling by Zimbabwe and terrific captaincy by Hamilton Masakadza. He has kept the right men in the right areas and gave a break to Sikandar Raza only 10 minutes before Lunch, bowling him non-stop till then. And that decision has paid dividends. Mavuta has looked dangerous in his small spell so far and will aim to run through the lower middle order now.

It was expected that the pitch will take turn but it has exploded. Right from the morning, the Bangladesh batsmen have been caught wanting, trying to defend or attack and eventually, 5 are back in the hut. All these - including 3 missed catches and 2 missed run outs.

Brilliant session of play for the visiting side. 5 wickets in a bit over 36 overs. It was an extended session of play, due to an early start and Bangladesh are in all sorts of trouble.

46.5 B Mavuta to Shanto, OUT! That is a sharp catch and it is Sikandar Raza again! Not with the ball but in the field now. Mavuta has joined in on the wickets party. Short and outside off, Shanto goes back and cuts it through the covers. But Sikandar Raza over there, dives to his right and takes a stinger! FIRST TEST WICKET FOR MAVUTA and with that, it is LUNCH ON DAY 4! 111/5

46.4 B Mavuta to Rahim, Fuller, around off again, swept powerfully through square leg for a single. 111/4

46.3 B Mavuta to Rahim, A touch short, around off, Mushfiqur goes back, opens the face of the bat and guides it towards backward point. 110/4

46.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 110/4

46.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, Full and around off, Rahim lunges and defends. 110/4

45.6 S Williams to Shanto, Again turn and bounce, NHS goes back and blocks. 110/4

45.5 S Williams to Shanto, Goes back and works it towards short mid-wicket. 110/4

45.4 S Williams to Shanto, Way down the leg side, easy leave. 110/4

45.3 S Williams to Shanto, Outside off, turning in again, this time Nazmul shoulders arms. 110/4

45.2 S Williams to Shanto, FOUR BYES! That has gone through everyone! Full and outide off, Shanto reaches out to drive but the ball spins in, goes between bat and pad, misses the inside edge, misses the off stump and misses the keeper too, enroute the fine leg fence! 110/4

45.1 S Williams to Shanto, Around middle, going down, helped towards leg slip. 106/4

44.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Full and just outside off, watchfully kept out. 106/4

44.5 B Mavuta to Rahim, Fired in on off, Rahim looks to dance down but is yorked. Plays it back to the bowler. 106/4

44.4 B Mavuta to Shanto, Fuller, NHS reaches out, gets to the pitch of the ball and works it wide of mid on for a single. 106/4

44.3 B Mavuta to Shanto, Goes back and pushes it to the off side. 105/4

44.2 B Mavuta to Shanto, Fuller and outside off, Nazmul reaches out to defend but the ball spins in again, takes the inside edge and lands short of short leg. 105/4

44.1 B Mavuta to Shanto, A quicker one, landing on middle, spinning in, Shanto goes back and plays it in front of short leg. 105/4

Brandon Mavuta comes on to bowl now. Eventually.

43.6 S Williams to Rahim, Outside off, pushed towards point. 105/4

43.5 S Williams to Shanto, Outside off, tapped in front of point for a run. 105/4

43.4 S Williams to Rahim, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads for a single. 104/4

43.3 S Williams to Rahim, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 103/4

43.2 S Williams to Rahim, Full and outside off, Rahim lunges to defend but the ball spins in, takes the inside edge and hits him on his pads. Almost carries to silly point off the deflection. 103/4

43.1 S Williams to Rahim, Full on middle, played towards short mid-wicket. 103/4

42.6 S Raza to Hossain Shanto, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 103/4

42.5 S Raza to Rahim, Outside off, pushed through point for a single. 103/4

42.4 S Raza to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 102/4

Mushfiqur Rahim walks in at number 6, replacing Mahmudullah.

42.3 S Raza to Mahmudullah, OUT! Caught at short leg and Bangladesh are in all sorts of trouble! Really unfortunate for the captain. Full and outside off, Mahmudullah looks to sweep but misses the ball. It bounces a touch higher, hits the glove, then deflects onto the helmet and later, lobs to short leg! Craig Ervine, the substitute for Peter Moor, is over there. No doubts in the mind of anyone whether that is out. The skipper departs. Is this the beginning of the slide? Still 219 runs needed, 6 wickets in hand. 102/4

42.2 S Raza to Mahmudullah, ALMOST! Loose shot from Mahmudullah. A little bit quicker, a touch on the shorter side, the skipper looks to run it down to third man but misses. 102/3

42.1 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, Mahmudullah lunges out and defends. 102/3

41.6 S Williams to Shanto, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 102/3

41.5 S Williams to Shanto, This time he meets the ball and flicks it towards short leg. 102/3

41.4 S Williams to Shanto, Looks to flick but there is extra bounce on this one. The ball goes off his thighs to short leg. 102/3

41.3 S Williams to Shanto, This time he goes back and works it to the leg side. 102/3

41.2 S Williams to Shanto, Tossed up, outside off, Shanto looks to sweep but misses. The ball spins in, hits his left hand and then his shoulder. 102/3

41.1 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Full and around off, driven through the covers for a single. 102/3

40.6 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Comes down the track and works it through mid-wicket for a single. 101/3

40.5 S Raza to Shanto, Short and outside off, Nazmul punches it through point. Brendan Taylor gives it a good chase and saves a run for his side. 100 UP FOR BANGLADESH. 221 more needed. Shanto moves to 11. 100/3

40.4 S Raza to Shanto, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 97/3

40.3 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Outside off, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 97/3

40.2 S Raza to Mahmudullah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 96/3

40.1 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, Mahmudullah pushes it to the off side. 96/3

39.6 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Short and outside off, cut through point for a run. 96/3

39.5 S Williams to Shanto, Works it down the leg side for a single. 95/3

39.4 S Williams to Shanto, Full and down the leg side, Nazmul looks to defend but the ball hits his pads and goes to leg gully. 94/3

39.3 S Williams to Shanto, Outside off, dabbed towards point. 94/3

39.2 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, Mahmudullah leans and drives it through the covers for a single. That was in the air for a while. 94/3

39.1 S Williams to Mahmudullah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 93/3

38.6 S Raza to Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Short and outside off, Shanto goes back and cuts it behind point for a boundary! 228 more to win now. The stand is worth 10 from 13 balls. 93/3

38.5 S Raza to Shanto, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 89/3

38.4 S Raza to Shanto, Comes forward and watchfully pushes it out. 89/3

38.3 S Raza to Shanto, Full and outside off, left alone. 89/3

38.2 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Outside off, pushed towards mid on for a run. 89/3

38.1 S Raza to Shanto, RUN OUT OPPORTUNITY! MISSED AGAIN! Raza is not happy. Full on middle, Shanto works it towards mid on and sets off for a single. Kyle Jarvis attacks the ball, gets to it and is ready to pick up and throw - but he too, like Chatara earlier, slips and cannot release the ball. Nazmul was struggling. 88/3

37.6 S Williams to Shanto, Short and outside off, pushed behind point for another single. 87/3

37.5 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Goes back and clips it through square leg for one. 86/3

37.4 S Williams to Mahmudullah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 85/3

37.3 S Williams to Shanto, On middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for a run. 85/3

37.2 S Williams to Shanto, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 84/3

37.1 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, tapped through the covers for a single. 84/3

36.6 S Raza to Hossain Shanto, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 83/3

Nazmul Hossain Shanto is the new man in at number 5, replacing Kayes.

36.5 S Raza to Kayes, OUT! BOWLED AROUND HIS LEGS! Raza is flying! His second wicket. Full and outside leg, Kayes gets down to sweep but misses the length of the ball. It hits his glove and then rolls on to hit the timber behind! Zimbabwe won't mind. A bit unlucky for Kayes and he walks back, pauses for a moment, looks at the giant screen for the replay and then continues, shaking his head. Big blow again. 83/3

36.4 S Raza to Kayes, Full on middle, pushed to the leg side. Kayes wants a single but is sent back. 83/2

36.3 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Lunges to defend but the ball spins in, takes the inside edge and goes towards mid-wicket. A single taken. 83/2

36.2 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Fuller and outside off, driven towards the cover. 82/2

36.1 S Raza to Kayes, On middle and leg, helped in front of short leg. 82/2

35.6 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 81/2

35.5 S Williams to Mahmudullah, That is absolutely unplayable! 'Shane Warne will be happy with this!' screams Ed Rainsford on air. What a delivery. That pitched on middle, on a shorter length, Mahmudullah went back to flick but then the ball zipped away off a crack and beat the outside edge! Excellent keeping too, adjusting to the spin and bounce. 81/2

35.4 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Well outside off, Mahmudullah gets a long way across but lets it go. 81/2

35.3 S Williams to Kayes, Goes back and works it through fine leg for a single. 81/2

35.2 S Williams to Kayes, A touch flatter, blocked from the crease. 80/2

35.1 S Williams to Mahmudullah, On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 80/2

34.6 S Raza to Kayes, This time he plays it inside out, driving the ball towards cover. 79/2

34.5 S Raza to Kayes, Full on middle, pushed down the ground. 79/2

34.4 Raza to Kayes, HUGE LBW SHOUT! Turned down. Probably going down. Full on middle, Imrul looks to defend but misses as the ball skids in and hits him on the pads. There is a massive appeal but umpire Kettleborough is calm. Replays detect a THICK INSIDE EDGE. 79/2

34.3 S Raza to Kayes, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 79/2

34.2 S Raza to Kayes, BEATEN! How did that miss the stumps? Full and around middle, Kayes comes forward to defend but the ball lands and then spins away, beating the outside edge and narrowly missing the off stump! 79/2

34.1 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Around off, spinning in, helped through mid-wicket for a single. 79/2

33.6 S Williams to Kayes, Goes back and directs it towards point. 78/2

33.5 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Short and outside off, punched through point for a single. 78/2

33.4 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Very full and fast, blocked towards cover. 77/2

33.3 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Fuller in length this time, draws the batsman forward who meets it well. 77/2

33.2 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Similar ball, watchfully played out. 77/2

33.1 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Arrowed on middle, Mahmudullah goes back and punches it to the off side. 77/2

32.6 S Raza to Kayes, Very full, pushed back to the bowler. 77/2

32.5 S Raza to Kayes, Outside off, away turn, left alone. 77/2

32.4 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Comes forward and pushes it towards mid on for a quick run. The stand moves to 10. 77/2

32.3 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Goes back and pushes it towards point. 76/2

32.2 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Around middle, watchfully defended. 76/2

32.1 S Raza to I Kayes, UPPISH, BUT IN THE GAP! Lucky moment for Kayes. Full and around middle, Kayes looks to flick but perhaps closed the face of the bat a bit too early. The ball spins away, takes the leading edge but goes wide of the fielder at point. Mahmudullah shows good awareness and calls his partner through for a quick single. 76/2

31.6 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Quicker one on middle, played in front of short leg. 75/2

31.5 S Williams to Mahmudullah, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 75/2

31.4 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Landed outside off, spinning away, not played at. 75/2

31.3 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Fuller, thrown up outside off, pushed towards cover. 75/2

31.2 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Too short and wide outside off, chopped away towards backward point. 75/2

31.1 S Williams to Mahmudullah, Landed outside off, watchfully defended. 75/2

Sean Williams is now called on to bowl.

30.6 S Raza to Kayes, Short and turning a mile away outside off, Imrul Kayes initially thinks of going after it but then lets it be. 75/2

30.5 S Raza to Kayes, Fuller and wider outside off, left alone. 75/2

30.4 S Raza to Kayes, Landed outside off, IK watches it go. There is extra bounce on that and Regis Chakabva has problems while collecting. 75/2

30.3 S Raza to Kayes, Outside off, punched towards point. 75/2

Seems to be an issue with the ball. The umpires discuss with one another and call for the box of balls.

30.2 S Raza to Kayes, FOUR! SLAUGHTERED! Dropped way too short, Kayes rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! 246 more to win now. Imrul moves to 40 with his 6th boundary. 75/2

30.1 S Raza to Kayes, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 71/2

29.6 K Jarvis to Mahmudullah, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 71/2

29.5 K Jarvis to Mahmudullah, A length ball around off, well kept out. 71/2

29.4 K Jarvis to Kayes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. They pick up a single. 71/2

29.3 K Jarvis to Mahmudullah, RUN OUT CHANCE BUT MISSED! Could have been another wicket. Full and just outside off, Mahmudullah pushes it down the ground and sets off for a single. Tendai Chatara quickly attacks the ball running to his left but when he is about to release the ball, he slips. 70/2

29.2 K Jarvis to Mahmudullah, Outside off, pushed to the off side. 69/2

29.1 K Jarvis to Mahmudullah, Full and around off, swinging in, watchfully defended. 69/2

28.6 S Raza to Kayes, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 69/2

28.5 S Raza to Kayes, OUCH! That would have hurt and Peter Moor is limping. Full and outside off, Kayes drives this hard, straight to silly point. Moor over there is late to react and the ball hits him flush on the left knee. Luckily, it hits him on the pad inside. 69/2

28.4 S Raza to Kayes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 69/2

28.3 S Raza to Kayes, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 69/2

28.2 S Raza to Kayes, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 69/2

28.1 S Raza to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and pushes it down the ground for a single. 69/2

27.6 K Jarvis to Mahmudullah, On middle, pushed towards long on for a single. 68/2

27.5 K Jarvis to Mahmudullah, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 67/2

27.4 K Jarvis to Mahmudullah, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 67/2

DRINKS BREAK. Mahmudullah has come in at number 4, replacing Mominul.

27.3 K Jarvis to Haque, OUT! Chops it on! Jarvis finally gets a wicket. On a length outside off, Mominul looks to defend it to the off side but is too close to the ball. It moves away a touch, takes the inside edge and hits the leg stump. Disappointing match for Mominul Haque. 67/2

27.2 K Jarvis to Haque, Very good delivery. Pitched on a good length, around middle and leg, Mominul looks to defend but the ball seams away enough to beat the outside edge. 67/1

27.1 K Jarvis to Haque, On a length outside off, left alone. 67/1

26.6 S Raza to Kayes, Short and outside off, cut straight to cover. 67/1

26.5 S Raza to Kayes, Outside off, Kayes looks to push but the ball spins away after pitching and beats the outside edge. 67/1

26.4 S Raza to Haque, One more occasion of Haque stepping out, flicks it wide of mid on for a single. Athar Ali Khan on air reckons that he is taking far too many chances too early in the innings. 67/1

26.3 S Raza to Haque, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out. 66/1

26.2 S Raza to Haque, Comes down the track again and pushes it towards cover. 66/1

26.1 S Raza to Haque, FOUR! What a great shot! The battle intensifies between these two. Raza continues to toss this up while Mominul is not going to le him settle down. Trying to reverse the pressure, is Haque. The southpaw comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it down the ground for a boundary! Neither the keeper nor the bowler should mind that. 66/1

25.6 K Jarvis to Kayes, Full and outside off, Imrul Kayes comes forward and keeps it out. 62/1

25.5 K Jarvis to Kayes, Consecutive leaves now. 62/1

25.4 K Jarvis to Kayes, One more leave outside off. 62/1

25.3 K Jarvis to Kayes, On a length outside off, IK lets it go again. Jarvis gives him a mouthful but the southpaw ignores him. 62/1

25.2 K Jarvis to I Kayes, Excellent fielding by Sikandar Raza! Seems like it is going to be his day. Full and wide outside off, Imrul leans and drives it through the covers. The ball seems to be heading towards the ropes but Raza gives it a wonderful chase from deep point, gets to the ball and then pushes it back in. Two runs taken. 62/1

25.1 K Jarvis to Kayes, On a length outside off, Kayes shoulders arms. 60/1

24.6 S Raza to Haque, Comes down the track but blocks it out. Interesting over from Raza. A wonderful battle is developing. 60/1

24.5 S Raza to Haque, IN THE AIR... JUST WIDE! Every ball seems like it will produce a wicket. Full and outside off, Mominul pushes at it uppishly but it is wide of the man at silly point. 60/1

24.4 S Raza to M Haque, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 60/1

24.3 S Raza to Haque, NEARLY A RUN OUT! Haque is certainly looking to try and dominate Raza. Comes out of his crease again, pushes it towards mid off and then sets off for a single. However, Kayes at the non-striker's end is busy watching the cover fielder dive to his left and does not leave his crease. Haque has to go back and luckily for him, the fielder misses the ball. Had that been stopped, Mominul would have been gone for all money. 60/1

24.2 S Raza to Haque, Short and outside off, Mominul looks to cut but finds cover, who misfields but there is a backup. 60/1

24.1 S Raza to Haque, FOUR! Good use of the feet. Comes down the track, takes the ball on the full and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Nice way to get off the mark. 60/1

23.6 K Jarvis to Kayes, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 56/1

23.5 K Jarvis to Kayes, Very full, driven back to the bowler. 56/1

23.4 K Jarvis to Kayes, On a length around off, solidly blocked out. 56/1

23.3 K Jarvis to Kayes, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 56/1

23.2 K Jarvis to Kayes, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 56/1

23.1 K Jarvis to Kayes, Landed outside off, left alone. 56/1

Mominul Haque walks in at number 3, replacing Das.

22.6 Raza to Das, OUT! LBW! Successful review by Zimbabwe and they have their first wicket. That is the problem on such pitches - BOUNCE. Short and outside off, spinning in, Das goes back to pull but the ball does not bounce as much as he expects it to. He misses and is hit high on the thigh pad. Raza appeals, appeals and further extends his appeal. Umpire Kettleborough thinks for a long while but then shakes his head. Hamilton Masakadza and Raza have a long chat and eventually, the skipper signals for the review. Replays roll in. Legal ball. No inside edge. Now, Hawk Eye. Hit in line and... HITTING THE STUMPS! Not even umpire's call. To the naked eye, it seemed like going over the top. But even yesterday, Wellington Masakadza was hit around the groin and adjudged LBW. Finally a breakthrough for Zimbabwe. Das never looked comfortable in his 75-ball battle. The equation now reads - 265 runs, 9 wickets. 56/1

Big, big moment in the game. Zimbabwe reckon that Das is plumb LBW. He has been adjudged not out though. Is that missing leg? Or going over the top?

22.5 S Raza to Das, The faster one, around off, Liton goes back and plays it in front of short leg. 56/0

22.4 S Raza to L Das, A full toss, a real gift, but Das only manages to drive it straight to mid off. 56/0

22.3 S Raza to I Kayes, Landed outside off, a bit of deviation, Kayes looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge, past slip towards third man. A single taken. 56/0

22.2 S Raza to Kayes, Full once more, watchfully pushed away towards cover. 55/0

22.1 S Raza to Kayes, Full and around middle, watchfully defended. 55/0

21.6 K Jarvis to Das, Clips this straight to short mid-wicket. 55/0

21.5 K Jarvis to Kayes, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 55/0

21.4 K Jarvis to Kayes, Outside off, quietly left alone this time. 54/0

21.3 K Jarvis to Kayes, EDGED, DROPPED SHORT, FOUR! Tea pots will be boiling in Kyle Jarvis' entire body. Full and outside off, Kayes pushes at it but with soft hands. As a result, he gets a thick outside edge but it does not carry to the slip cordon. Once again, Brendan Taylor dives to his right but cannot stop it. The ball brushes his right palm and races to the third man fence. 54/0

21.2 K Jarvis to Kayes, One more leave outside off. 50/0

21.1 K Jarvis to Kayes, On a length outside off, left alone. 50/0

20.6 S Raza to Kayes, Short and outside off, cut through the covers for a single. 50 UP FOR BANGLADESH. Good start, chasing a difficult target. 50/0

20.5 S Raza to Kayes, The batsman has played it to the point region. 49/0

20.4 S Raza to Das, Comes down the track, takes it on the full and pushes it towards mid on for a quick single. 49/0

20.3 S Raza to Das, Gets well across his stumps and then pads it away. 48/0

20.2 S Raza to Das, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 48/0

20.1 S Raza to Das, The batsman works it down the leg side. 48/0

19.6 K Jarvis to I Kayes, DROPPED, FOUR! Zimbabwe are certainly not helping themselves today. Third opportunity in 40 minutes, none taken. A length ball outside off, Kayes throws his bat at it, flashing hard but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes between first and second slip and Brendan Taylor reacts late. It bursts through his right hand and races to the third man fence. Jarvis is understandably not happy. He had mentioned in an interview earlier this morning that this is not a surface when you can blast the batsmen out, but need to be patient to take wickets. However, if you create chances but not take them, then there is no one else to blame. 48/0

19.5 K Jarvis to Kayes, One more leave outside off. 44/0

19.4 K Jarvis to Kayes, Back of a length outside off, moving away, punched towards short extra cover. 44/0

19.3 K Jarvis to Kayes, Landed outside off, going away, left alone. 44/0

19.2 K Jarvis to Das, This is on a length, outside off, coming in, Das pushes it behind point and finally gets his scoreboard moving. His first run after 21 successive dots. 44/0

19.1 K Jarvis to Das, On a length outside off, very slow, shouldered arms to. 43/0

First change of the morning. Kyle Jarvis to bowl. 5-2-11-0 so far.

18.6 S Raza to I Kayes, FOUR! A rare loosener and it has been put away. Short and outside off, Kayes rocks back in a flash and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. The pitch is starting to explode, so it is very important to put the loose ones away. 278 more to win now. Kayes moves to 22 with his third boundary. 43/0

18.5 S Raza to Kayes, Another one beats the outside edge. Too good for Imrul Kayes. 39/0

18.4 S Raza to Kayes, Full but this time around middle, Imrul blocks it out safely. 39/0

18.3 S Raza to Kayes, Full again, blocked towards cover. 39/0

18.2 S Raza to Kayes, Landed outside off, watchfully defended. 39/0

18.1 S Raza to Kayes, BEATEN! That is a beauty. Raza has looked the most threatening of the Zimbabwe over both days. Full and outside off, Kayes comes forward to defend but the ball lands and then spins away to beat the outside edge. 39/0

17.6 T Chatara to Das, The batsman has played it to the point region. 39/0

17.5 T Chatara to Das, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/0

17.4 T Chatara to Das, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 39/0

17.3 T Chatara to Das, One more leave outside off. 39/0

17.2 T Chatara to Das, Action replay of the previous delivery. 39/0

17.1 T Chatara to Das, On a length outside off, coming in, left alone. 39/0

16.6 S Raza to Kayes, Outside off, not played at again. 39/0

16.5 S Raza to Kayes, Played to the point region by the batsman. 39/0

16.4 S Raza to Kayes, Landed outside off, Kayes comes forward to block but misses. 39/0

16.3 S Raza to Kayes, Outside off, pushed towards cover. 39/0

16.2 S Raza to Kayes, Full and just around off, watchfully defended. 39/0

16.1 S Raza to Kayes, Landed outside off, spinning away, left alone. 39/0

15.6 T Chatara to Das, One more leave outside off to end the over. 39/0

15.5 T Chatara to Das, Landed outside off, shouldered arms to. 39/0

15.4 T Chatara to Das, Goes back in his crease and blocks it out. 39/0

15.3 T Chatara to Das, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 39/0

15.2 T Chatara to Das, Around off, defended watchfully. 39/0

15.1 T Chatara to Kayes, On middle and leg, helped through square leg for a single. 39/0

14.6 S Raza to Das, DROPPED! This should have been taken. Full and around middle, Liton looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge towards short leg where once again, Brian Chari is late to react. The ball bursts through his left hand and goes towards mid-wicket. 38/0

14.5 S Raza to Das, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 38/0

14.4 S Raza to Kayes, Short again, this is cut through point for a single. 38/0

14.3 S Raza to I Kayes, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 37/0

14.2 S Raza to Kayes, IN THE AIR, JUST WIDE! Late reaction. Full on middle, Kayes looks to flick but the ball goes off the inside edge, uppishly through square leg. Brian Chari at short leg had a chance to take it but reacted very late. 37/0

14.1 S Raza to Kayes, Tossed up and around off, watchfully defended. 37/0

13.6 T Chatara to Das, Outside off, left alone. 37/0

13.5 T Chatara to Kayes, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total. 37/0

13.4 T Chatara to Kayes, Outside off, left alone. 36/0

13.3 T Chatara to I Kayes, Full and outside off, Kayes looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge behind point for a couple. 36/0

13.2 T Chatara to Kayes, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 34/0

13.1 T Chatara to Kayes, Landed outside off, left alone. 34/0

12.6 S Raza to Das, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 34/0

12.5 S Raza to Das, Full and outside off, defended from the crease. 34/0

12.4 S Raza to Das, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 34/0

12.3 S Raza to Das, Landed outside off, Liton pads it away. 34/0

12.2 S Raza to Kayes, Full and outside off, pushed towards point for an easy single. 34/0

12.1 S Raza to Kayes, Turn! Short and outside off, Kayes looks to cut but the ball spins and bounces to beat the outside edge. 33/0

11.6 T Chatara to Das, One more leave outside off to end the over. 33/0

11.5 T Chatara to Das, Landed outside off, on a length, shouldered arms to. 33/0

11.4 T Chatara to L Das, FOUR! First boundary of the day. Short and outside off, Das cuts it behind point for a boundary. 288 more to win. Das moves to 21 with his third boundary. The stand is worth 33 now. 33/0

11.3 T Chatara to Das, Outside off, left alone. 29/0

11.2 T Chatara to Das, Landed outside off, on a length, defended watchfully. 29/0

11.1 T Chatara to Das, Full and down the leg side, a loosener, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 29/0

Tendai Chatara to bowl from the other end.

10.6 S Raza to Kayes, On a length outside off, well blocked out. 27/0

10.5 S Raza to Kayes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 27/0

10.4 S Raza to Das, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single. 27/0

10.3 S Raza to Das, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 26/0

10.2 S Raza to Das, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 26/0

The players are out in the middle. As you must have guessed by now, this is an EARLY START to make up for the lost overs yesterday. Sikandar Raza to continue his pending over.

Steve Rhodes, Bangladesh's coach is up next for an interview with Shamim Chowdhury. He says that chasing the target would be tough but at the same time, believes that it is possible. On Bangladeshi batsmen lacking patience, Rhodes says that the team keeps surprising him - first throwing it away and then fighting back. On any advice, Steve smiles and says that he does not say much because these are professional and international cricketers and know what needs to be done.

Ed Rainsford is having a chat with Kyl Jarvis. The latter tells that his body is feeling good and hopes he can do well on this last day. Then corrects himself and adds the word PROBABLY before last day. Reckons that the fuller length might be the easier one to score off and hopes that his side will be patient for wickets. Feels that this is a big day for a visitors and early wickets will be key. Also states that this is not a wicket where you can run in and blast the batsmen out, but be patient and tie down the opposition and get wickets.

PITCH REPORT - Tino Mawoyo observes that there is visible widening of the cracks on the surface. There will be turn available but the cracks are outside the line of the stumps. Does not feel batting will be too difficult but one of two instances of the ball misbehaving can cause doubts in the minds of the batsmen.

The visitors are in the driver's seat but the hosts surely can't be ruled out. They will have to bat out of their skins if they are to come out victorious. The wicket is turning and the tourists will expect their spinners to do the job for them. Who will take a 1-0 lead in the series? Join us to find out.

295 runs is what Bangladesh need and 10 wickets is what Zimbabwe need to take. The equation is quite clear and with 2 days to go, a draw is just out of the picture. However, one would assume Day 4 just might be the last day of this Test match. Welcome to the coverage.

... Day 4, Session 1 ...

Bangladesh have done well so far, as they need 295 runs to win, but the Day 4 surface will be a different beast to bat on. The ball is turning already and will do so even more, so the challenge will be tough on a menacing track. Seems like the second last day of the Test match will more or less decide what happens. We will have an early start at 0930 local, to make up for the time lost on Day 3. Do join in for that. Cheers!

So an entertaining day comes to a close. A lot of wickets fell. You could say it's Bangladesh's day as they bowled Zimbabwe out and survived the remainder of the day without losing a single wicket, but in the grand scheme of things you'd have to think Zimbabwe are in the driver's seat. The visitors will be disappointed with themselves, however, as not a single batsman managed to score a fifty. They will be content, though would have liked to score some more and put up on the board.

Update 1640 local - So the umpires have decided that no further play will be possible in these conditions, so play has been called off. STUMPS ON DAY 3!

Umpire Richard Kettleborough has taken another reading and asked the players to leave the field. PLAY HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DUE TO BAD LIGHT! We'll keep you posted as and when there are some updates. Stay tuned...

10.1 Raza to Das, Not out! The ball was doing too much. Good call from umpire Kettleborough. Landed outside off and it rips off the deck, turns in sharply and catches Liton Das on the front pad who comes ahead to block. Loud shout, the umpire shakes his head. Raza has a chat with his skipper and Hamilton decides to review it after that. It's taken upstairs and replays show that the ball was spinning down leg. Review wasted. 26/0

The DRS has been taken. Raza has caught Das leg before and given not out. Zimbabwe review it and it's over to the TV umpire now...

Drinks are on the field. Also, Sikandar Raza is brought into the attack.

9.6 T Chatara to Das, The batsman pushes it towards covers. The batsman pick up a single. 26/0

9.5 T Chatara to Das, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 25/0

9.4 T Chatara to Das, Bowls full on middle stump, Das defends on the front foot. 25/0

9.3 T Chatara to Das, The ball is way outside the off stump, the batsman lets it go. 25/0

9.2 T Chatara to Kayes, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 25/0

9.1 T Chatara to Kayes, Short and wide outside off stump, Kayes drives it towards covers but Raza does an excellent job with a dive to his right and saves a certain boundary. 24/0

8.6 K Jarvis to Das, FOUR! Edged and away! Ahead of a length, quite close to off and this one doesn't bounce either. Das hangs his bat out, opens the bat face slightly and gets an edge through the slip cordon for a boundary. 24/0

8.5 K Jarvis to Das, Marginally ahead of a length outside off, arms are shouldered to this one. 20/0

8.4 K Jarvis to Das, Serves a good length ball on the fourth stump line, not much bounce on it as it skids off the deck. Das covers the line and watches the ball go past him. 20/0

8.3 K Jarvis to Das, Touch straight in line, pushed back in the bowler's direction from inside the crease. 20/0

8.2 K Jarvis to Das, Shot. The timing on that is good. Back of a length, Das stays on the back foot and punches it through the gap in the covers. Two fielders chase after it and keeps the batsmen down to two. 20/0

8.1 K Jarvis to Das, Short of a good length on off stump, Liton off the back foot plays it back down the track. 18/0

7.6 T Chatara to Kayes, Again on a good length, Kayes stands tall and defends on the back foot. 18/0

7.5 T Chatara to Kayes, Length delivery on off stump, Kayes lets it go. 18/0

7.4 T Chatara to Kayes, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. 18/0

7.3 T Chatara to Kayes, Good length delivery on off stump, Kayes defends on the front foot. 18/0

7.2 T Chatara to Kayes, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 18/0

7.1 T Chatara to I Kayes, FOUR! Good length delivery outside off stump, Imrul gets an outside edge towards third slip and it runs away for a boundary. 18/0

6.6 K Jarvis to Das, Full again on leg stump, the batsman pushes it towards leg side. 14/0

6.5 K Jarvis to Das, Bowls full on off stump, the batsman defends on the front foot. 14/0

6.4 K Jarvis to Das, Full on off stump, Litton hits it towards mid on. 14/0

6.3 K Jarvis to Das, Bowls full on middle stump, Das defends on the front foot. 14/0

6.2 K Jarvis to Das, Played to the point region by the batsman. 14/0

6.1 K Jarvis to Das, Bowls a length delivery on leg stump, Das plays it towards mid-wicket. 14/0

5.6 T Chatara to Das, A touch straight in line again, clipped through to deep backward square leg for a single. 14/0

5.5 T Chatara to Das, Too full and sprayed on the pads, easy enough for Das to flick it through square leg. A couple of runs result. 13/0

5.4 T Chatara to Das, Back of a length outside off, Liton looks to cut but it goes under his bat. Not enough bounce on that occasion. 11/0

5.3 T Chatara to Das, Full delivery around off, driven off the inner half down the ground. Mid on moves to his left and cuts it off. 11/0

5.2 T Chatara to Das, FOUR! Shot. Short, wide and outside off, no way Das misses out on this one. He stands back and cuts it fiercely through point for a boundary. 11/0

5.1 T Chatara to I Kayes, Full and angling away, outside off, Kayes gets it off the outer half to gully. The fielder there misfields and lets it through, allowing the batsmen to cross over. 7/0

4.6 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls short on off stump, Imrul drives it towards covers. The fielder chases it and stops it. The batsman picks up a single. 6/0

4.5 K Jarvis to Kayes, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 5/0

4.4 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls full on off stump, the batsman plays it towards point. 5/0

4.3 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls length outside off stump, the batsman lets it go. 5/0

4.2 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls full on off stump, Kayes defends on the back foot. 5/0

4.1 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls a length delivery on leg stump, Imrul flicks it towards mid-wicket. 5/0

3.6 T Chatara to Das, A bit of room offered as Chatara pitches it outside off on a length, Das goes back, opens the face and punches it square to point. 5/0

3.5 T Chatara to Das, On a good length, close to off, played to point from inside the crease. 5/0

3.4 T Chatara to Das, Liton Das sees the ball landing outside off, so he raises his bat and lets it be. 5/0

3.3 T Chatara to Das, Full in length, on middle and leg, flicked to mid-wicket. No run taken. 5/0

3.2 T Chatara to Das, Full on off, coming in and then shaping away late, pushed to covers from the front foot. 5/0

3.1 T Chatara to Das, Good length delivery on the fifth stump line, left alone for the keeper to collect. 5/0

2.6 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls short and wide outside off stump, the batsman lets it go. 5/0

2.5 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls full on middle stump, Imrul plays it towards mid-wicket. 5/0

2.4 K Jarvis to Kayes, Length delivery on off stump, the batsman defends on the front foot. 5/0

2.3 K Jarvis to Kayes, FOUR! Bowls full on the pads, Kayes flicks it through square leg for a boundary. 5/0

2.2 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls short again on off stump, the batsman defends on the back foot. 1/0

2.1 K Jarvis to Kayes, Bowls short on off stump, Kayes defends on the back foot. 1/0

1.6 T Chatara to Das, Fraction straight in line, Liton moves inside the line and works it down towards the man in front of square leg. 1/0

1.5 T Chatara to L Das, Coming in at first and then shaping away late from off, on a length, Das stays inside the crease and defends it down on the off side. 1/0

1.4 T Chatara to Das, Good length delivery outside off, dabbed to point with an open face. 1/0

1.3 T Chatara to Das, Hurls it too far outside off, Das has nothing to do with it. 1/0

1.2 T Chatara to Kayes, First runs of the innings for Kayes and Bangladesh. Full in length and coming in on the pads, Imrul flicks it down towards fine leg for a single. 1/0

1.1 T Chatara to Kayes, Moving away from around off, full in length, Kayes plays it out off the front foot. 0/0

Tendai Chatara to bowl from the other end. Two slips and a gully in place.

0.6 K Jarvis to Das, Speared full on off stump, driven straight back to the bowler. 0/0

0.5 K Jarvis to Das, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 0/0

0.4 K Jarvis to Das, Works this away towards mid-wicket for no run. 0/0

0.3 K Jarvis to Das, Quite full, on middle and leg, Das looks to flick this across the line but there's a hint of shape away which takes the leading edge. Luckily for Liton, it falls safely on the off side. 0/0

0.2 K Jarvis to Das, In the channel outside off with some extra bounce for Kyle Jarvis, Das comes half-forward and leaves it alone. 0/0

0.1 K Jarvis to Das, Length delivery outside off, moving further away, Liton Das withdraws his bat and lets it go. 0/0

