Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test in Sylhet, Day 1, Highlights: As it Happened

(AP Images)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

All the Bangladesh bowlers were decent but their persistence did not win them big dividends. While it is true that they are only a wicket away from getting into the tail, what is equally true is that if the visitors manage to add another 30-40 runs on Day 2 without losing a wicket, they will be in a good position to cross 300 and get to 325-350 which will then become a very good score on this track. Join us on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 1000 local (0400 GMT) for all the action from Day 2. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

A bit of a strange innings from Peter Moor though. One can understand that he wanted to take his time on a tricky pitch but it was by no means, one where you could score only at a strike rate of 30. He might want to increase that scoring rate come Sunday and steer his side past 300.

Sean Williams and Hamilton Masakadza were the heroes for their side. The captain took control with two early wickets down while the latter ensured that there was no collapse with decent partnerships in the middle order. He missed out on a century but that was more due to the superb catching by Mehidy Hasan.

Not quite sure who would be happy or unhappy at the moment. Zimbabwe would feel that they have won a good toss on a pitch which will degrade with each passing day, but then Bangladesh have not allowed them to run away with the game. They have been tight and disciplined and kept the run flow under check. A wicket quickly in the morning and they can still restrict the visitors under 260.

Yawn... it has been that sort of a session. 87 runs were scored, in 29 overs, for the loss of a wicket but the last hour was nothing less than attritional. When Williams fell, Zimbabwe were just beginning to accelerate - after he went, only 35 runs came in 87 balls.

90.6 M Hasan to Moor, Landed outside off, Peter pushes it towards cover and wants a single but is sent back. STUMPS ON DAY 1! 236/5

90.5 M Hasan to Moor, Full and around off, pushed towards mid off. 236/5

90.4 M Hasan to Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 236/5

90.3 M Hasan to Moor, Full and around off, well defended. 236/5

90.2 M Hasan to Moor, Around off, watchfully blocked out. 236/5

90.1 M Hasan to Moor, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 236/5

Ha ha ha ha ha! Tucker O Tucker...Once that 90th over was done, he was ready to take the bails off but then saw his strict partner coming across. 2 minutes still left in the clock. So one more over left!

89.6 N Islam to Chakabva, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 236/5

89.5 N Islam to Chakabva, Slowly lobbed up outside leg, helped behind square leg. 236/5

89.4 N Islam to Chakabva, Landed outside off, goes on with the angle, left alone. 236/5

89.3 N Islam to Chakabva, Full and around middle, watchfully kept out. 236/5

89.2 N Islam to Chakabva, There comes that 'other' ball, landing on leg and spinning away, Chakabva gets across and defends. 236/5

89.1 N Islam to Moor, Full on middle, flicked towards mid on for a very quick single. He certainly does not want to play more balls in this period and light. 236/5

88.6 M Hasan to Chakabva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 235/5

88.5 M Hasan to Chakabva, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 235/5

88.4 M Hasan to Moor, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run. 235/5

88.3 M Hasan to Moor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 234/5

88.2 M Hasan to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 234/5

88.1 M Hasan to Chakabva, Full and around middle, worked through the leg side for a single. 234/5

87.6 N Islam to Chakabva, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 233/5

87.5 N Islam to Chakabva, HO HO! What was that? Terrific bowling or a fluke? Nazmul usually bowls deliveries which spins into the right-hander. However, this one lands on middle and spins away to beat the outside edge! Rahim smiles, so does Nazmul. A new trick in the armoury? 232/5

87.4 N Islam to Chakabva, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket. 232/5

87.3 N Islam to Chakabva, Full and around off, Chakabva looks to defend but the ball spins in, takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg. 232/5

87.2 N Islam to Moor, Down the leg side, clipped fine for a single. 232/5

87.1 N Islam to Moor, Outside off, punched back to the bowler. 231/5

Nazmul Islam changes ends.

86.6 M Hasan to Chakabva, Around off, defended watchfully. 231/5

86.5 M Hasan to Chakabva, On middle, whipped right between short leg's legs but straight to short mid-wicket. 231/5

86.4 M Hasan to Chakabva, Landed around off, spinning in, helped through square leg for a couple. 231/5

86.3 M Hasan to Moor, Full and around off, driven past the bowler down the ground for a single. 229/5

86.2 M Hasan to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 228/5

86.1 M Hasan to Moor, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 228/5

Mehidy Hasan is back on. 18-5-32-0 so far.

85.6 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 228/5

85.5 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, FOUR! Bad line. Going for the magic ball, with the ball reversing, but ends up getting it too straight. Flicked to the fine leg fence. 228/5

85.4 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, Curving in from outside off, helped with the late swing towards square leg. 224/5

85.3 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, Around off, pushed towards point. 224/5

85.2 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 224/5

85.1 Abu Jayed to Moor, Full and straight, Moor helps it around the corner on the leg side for a single. 224/5

84.6 N Islam to Chakabva, On middle and leg, helped through square leg but straight to the fielder. 223/5

84.5 N Islam to Chakabva, Another back foot defense. 223/5

84.4 N Islam to Chakabva, Around off, Regis stays back to block. 223/5

84.3 N Islam to Chakabva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 223/5

84.2 N Islam to Chakabva, Goes back and helps it through fine leg for a couple. 223/5

84.1 N Islam to Chakabva, A short ball, around off, helped through mid-wicket for a single. 221/5

Nazmul Islam is back on. 16-5-37-1 so far.

83.6 Abu Jayed to Moor, Outside off, let through. 221/5

83.5 Abu Jayed to P Moor, EDGED, FOUR! Lucky moment for Moor. Full and wide outside off, Peter throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. Luckily for him, it flies past a diving gully to the third man fence! 221/5

83.4 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, Good running. Meets the ball under his eyes and pushes it wide of mid on for a single. 217/5

83.3 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, Now that is a good ball. On a length outside off, Chakabva feels for it, since the ball is coming in but then it straightens to square him up and just beats the outside edge. 216/5

83.2 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, Well outside off, waste of a delivery, ignored. 216/5

83.1 Abu Jayed to Chakabva, Landed outside off, left alone. 216/5

A bit of a halt in play. Regis Chakabva seems to have broken his bat. Craig Ervine gets a couple of bats for him.

82.6 T Islam to Chakabva, Outside off, tapped behind point for a run. 216/5

82.5 T Islam to Chakabva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 215/5

82.4 T Islam to Chakabva, FOUR! AWESOME! Nice shot in the dying moments of the day. Thrown up outside off, Chakabva gets his big reach and drives it through the covers for a boundary! 215/5

82.3 T Islam to Chakabva, Full and outside off again, Regis looks to defend but the ball spins away, takes the outside edge and evades slips. Two runs taken. 211/5

82.2 T Islam to R Chakabva, Full and outside off, Chakabva looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge, onto his boot, then onto the ground. 209/5

82.1 T Islam to Chakabva, Landed outside off, spinning away, shouldered arms to. 209/5

81.6 Abu Jayed to Moor, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 209/5

81.5 Abu Jayed to Moor, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a brace. 209/5

81.4 Abu Jayed to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 207/5

81.3 Abu Jayed to P Moor, On a length outside off, cutting in, Moor waits for the ball to come to him and opens the face of the bat to guide it towards third man for a couple. 207/5

81.2 Abu Jayed to Moor, Another poor ball, not played at again. 205/5

81.1 Abu Jayed to Moor, Full and miles outside off, left alone. 205/5

The only 'proper' seamer in the playing XI - Abu Jayed, comes on to bowl. 15-3-47-1 so far.

80.6 T Islam to P Moor, Floated outside off, slapped wide of cover for a single. 205/5

80.5 T Islam to Moor, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 204/5

80.4 T Islam to Moor, Around off, well blocked out. 204/5

80.3 T Islam to Moor, Full and just outside off, pushed towards cover. 204/5

80.2 T Islam to Moor, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 204/5

80.1 T Islam to Moor, Full and outside off, punched back to the bowler. 204/5

The floodlights have been switched on. Meanwhile, the reserve umpire comes out running and hands the new cherry to umpire Kettleborough. BANGLADESH HAVE WASTED LITTLE TIME IN TAKING THE SECOND NEW BALL. Taijul to operate.

79.6 N Islam to Chakabva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 204/5

79.5 N Islam to Chakabva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 204/5

79.4 N Islam to Chakabva, Short and outside off, punched straight to point. 204/5

79.3 N Islam to Moor, Outside off, punched wide of cover for a run. 204/5

79.2 N Islam to Moor, Landed outside off, pushed towards point. 203/5

79.1 N Islam to Chakabva, Full and outside off, driven wide of mid off for a single. 203/5

78.6 T Islam to P Moor, Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover. One over left for the second new ball. 202/5

78.5 T Islam to Chakabva, On middle and off, helped through square leg for a single. 202/5

78.4 T Islam to Chakabva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 201/5

78.3 T Islam to Chakabva, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 201/5

78.2 T Islam to R Chakabva, Tossed up slightly, pushed back to the bowler. 201/5

78.1 T Islam to Chakabva, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 201/5

Taijul Islam is back on. 24-3-77-2 so far.

77.6 N Islam to Moor, Full on off, Moor is solid in his defense. 201/5

77.5 N Islam to Moor, The batsman has driven it through mid off. 201/5

77.4 N Islam to Moor, Flicks this to mid-wicket for nothing. 201/5

77.3 N Islam to Moor, Gets forward and bunts this down. 201/5

77.2 N Islam to Moor, On off, driven to short covers. 201/5

77.1 N Islam to Moor, Off spinner on off, Moor gets it off his inner half towards mid-wicket. 201/5

76.6 Mahmudullah to Chakabva, Gets behind this ball and blocks this out. 201/5

76.5 Mahmudullah to Chakabva, Covers his stumps and blocks it out. 201/5

76.4 Mahmudullah to Chakabva, Chakabva shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 201/5

With that, the players will take the Drinks break. Also, Regis Chakabva is the new man in.

76.3 Mahmudullah to S Williams, OUT! Sean Williams is out of here! Oh dear! No ton for him and he will be kicking himself. It was there for the taking but he will have to take the long walk back. Mahmudullah bowls this on middle and off, it spins away and also with some bounce. Williams looks to work it to the on side but gets an outside edge to it. Mehidy Hasan at first slip dives to his left and takes a very good catch. The skipper with the golden arm strikes. What a time for the hosts to get a wicket. The 72-run stand is finally broken. 201/5

76.2 Mahmudullah to Moor, Punched to long on for one. 201/4

76.1 Mahmudullah to Moor, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 200/4

75.6 N Islam to Williams, In line of the stumps, bunted down. 200/4

75.5 N Islam to Williams, The 200 is up for Zimbabwe. They are nearly going at 4 rpo post Tea. Williams looks to sweep it but gets a bottom edge to fine leg and comes back for the second. 200/4

75.4 N Islam to Williams, SW flicks it away with a wristy shot. 198/4

75.3 N Islam to Williams, FOUR! Another boundary! This time on the other side of Kayes and he cannot stop this too. Swipes this in front of square, Kayes moves to his right, dives, gets a hand to it but the ball meets the ropes. This stand is now worth 69. 198/4

75.2 N Islam to Williams, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 194/4

75.1 N Islam to Williams, FOUR! Tosses this one up down leg, Williams brings out the broom and gets it fine. Kayes from deep square leg runs to his left but cannot get to the ball. Is Williams looking to get to his ton before the new ball? 194/4

74.6 Mahmudullah to Williams, Driven through mid off to end the over with a single. 190/4

74.5 Mahmudullah to Williams, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 189/4

74.4 Mahmudullah to Williams, Short ball on leg, it spins away sharply. Williams with no feet moment flicks it to mid-wicket. 189/4

74.3 Mahmudullah to Williams, Tossed up ball on leg, Sean comes down and drives it back to the bowler. 189/4

74.2 Mahmudullah to Williams, Yorker on off, Williams digs it out and gives it to point. 189/4

74.1 Mahmudullah to Williams, Darts this on leg, driven to mid on. 189/4

Mahmudullah to bowl.

73.6 N Islam to Moor, Off spinner outside off, played to cover-point. 189/4

73.5 N Islam to Moor, Outside off, cut to point. 189/4

73.4 N Islam to Moor, On off, driven towards the bowler. 189/4

73.3 N Islam to Moor, Tossed up ball on off, driven to mid off. 189/4

73.2 N Islam to Williams, Good rotation of strike so far from these two. Cuts this away from the point fielder to change ends. 189/4

73.1 N Islam to Williams, Dishes this outside off, guided past backward point for a brace. 188/4

72.6 M Hasan to Moor, Quicker one on off, played with a straight bat. 7 overs left before Bangladesh can opt for the second new ball. 186/4

72.5 M Hasan to Moor, FOUR! Really good shot. Knew exactly what he was doing. Tossed up ball on middle and off, Moor lofts it over mid off. No fielder in the deep and that was a boundary from the moment it left the bat. 186/4

72.4 M Hasan to Moor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 182/4

72.3 M Hasan to S Williams, Good running. Plays it with soft hands towards mid off and quickly gets to the other end. 182/4

72.2 M Hasan to Williams, Another similar ball, given back to the bowler. 181/4

72.1 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up ball on off, blocked on the off side. 181/4

71.6 N Islam to Moor, Driven to mid off. Dot ball. 181/4

71.5 N Islam to Moor, Off spinner on off, played to the off side. 181/4

71.4 N Islam to Williams, Another quicker ball on middle and leg, Williams flicks it through square leg for one. 181/4

71.3 N Islam to Williams, Quicker on on that fourth stump channel. Sean plays it with a straight bat. 180/4

71.2 N Islam to Williams, Darts this full on off, jammed to mid on. 180/4

71.1 N Islam to P Moor, Off spinner on off, Moor gets a soft leading edge towards point. They cross. 180/4

70.6 M Hasan to Williams, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Maiden to start with. Good over from Hasan. 179/4

70.5 M Hasan to Williams, Gets behind the all and plays it to the off side. 179/4

70.4 M Hasan to Williams, On off, blocked. 179/4

70.3 M Hasan to Williams, Great ball. Off spinner at the perfect length. Williams is ahead to block it but the ball spins away and almost gets his outside edge. 179/4

70.2 M Hasan to Williams, Off spinner on leg, turned away to the on side. 179/4

70.1 M Hasan to Williams, Short ball outside off, cut to point. 179/4

Mehidy Hasan to have a go.

69.6 N Islam to Moor, On middle, enough time for Moor to hop back and bunt it. 179/4

69.5 N Islam to Moor, Straight and on off, hit to the off side. 179/4

69.4 N Islam to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 179/4

69.3 N Islam to Moor, Tossed up off spinner outside off, invites Moor for forward and beats him. 179/4

69.2 N Islam to Williams, Short ball on leg, flicked to cow corner for one. The 50-run stand is up. Zimbabwe have really increased their run-rate post Tea. 179/4

69.1 N Islam to S Williams, FOUR! Comes in from round the wicket and lands this outside off, Williams drives it in the gap through covers. The fielder chases it but only comes second best. Boundary. 178/4

Nazmul Islam to roll his arm.

68.6 Abu Jayed to Williams, Pitches this one on middle and leg, Sean turns his bat to the on side and gets off strike. 174/4

68.5 Abu Jayed to Williams, Width again on offer. Too wide outside off, Williams drives it but gives it straight to the man at extra cover. 173/4

68.4 Abu Jayed to Moor, Goes for the reverse swinging ball again. Lands it full down leg. Moor gets an inside edge down to short fine leg. They cross. 173/4

68.3 Abu Jayed to Moor, Length on off, cut to point. 172/4

68.2 Abu Jayed to Moor, FOUR! Nice! Short ball outside off, tries to bowl the away swinger. Moor stands inside and cuts it through backward point for a boundary. No movement on that one and it was a freebie. 172/4

68.1 Abu Jayed to Moor, Length outside off, cut to cover-point. 168/4

67.6 T Islam to Moor, Drives this past mid off to retain strike for the next over. 168/4

67.5 T Islam to Moor, Loopy ball on off, Moor covers his stumps and blocks it. 167/4

67.4 T Islam to Moor, Moor gets behind this off spinner and then bunts it down. 167/4

67.3 T Islam to Moor, Off spinner outside off, driven to the off side. 167/4

67.2 T Islam to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 167/4

67.1 T Islam to Williams, Full down leg, tucked around the corner for a single. 167/4

66.6 Abu Jayed to Williams, Length on off, cut to short extra cover for one. 166/4

66.5 Abu Jayed to Moor, PM works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 165/4

66.4 Abu Jayed to Moor, Full down leg, some good reverse swing again. Moor does well to get bat to ball. 164/4

66.3 Jayed to Moor, NOT OUT! It is indeed going down leg. Abu lands this on middle and leg. Gets some good reverse swing on this. Moor looks to flick it but misses it to get hit on the pads. The players appeal, the umpire takes his time and eventually raises his finger. Peter doesn't consult his partner and takes it up. Replays show us that there was no bat but the ball would have gone to miss the leg pole. Superb review by Moor. 164/4

An LBW review has been taken up! The umpire has given it out and Moor is the man in question. Look's to be going down leg.

66.2 Abu Jayed to Moor, Peter shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 164/4

66.1 Abu Jayed to Williams, Williams drives this through the covers. The batsmen have run through for a single. 164/4

65.6 T Islam to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 163/4

65.5 T Islam to S Williams, Smart cricket. Pushes this towards mid off and quickly hares to the other end. 163/4

65.4 T Islam to Williams, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Full toss, there to be hit, Williams slogs this over mid-wicket and the ball bounces before the ropes. He won't miss out on those ones. 162/4

65.3 T Islam to Williams, FOUR! Short ball, didn't spin, Williams rocks back and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. 158/4

65.2 T Islam to Williams, Another off spinner on leg, played with the spin to the on side. 154/4

65.1 T Islam to Williams, Off spinner on middle and leg, flicked to short mid-wicket. 154/4

64.6 Abu Jayed to Moor, Comes in from over the wicket and lands it outside off, Abu gets some swing in the air but Moor let's it be. 154/4

64.5 Abu Jayed to Moor, Short ball outside off, Moor goes for the pull but cannot put bat to ball. 154/4

64.4 Abu Jayed to Moor, Pitched up ball on middle and leg, Moor taps it in front of him. 154/4

64.3 Abu Jayed to Williams, Nice shot and good stop. Overpitched ball on off, driven to mid off. Kayes hares to his left, dives and keeps it to one. 154/4

64.2 Abu Jayed to Williams, Fuller ball just outside off, driven to covers. 153/4

64.1 Abu Jayed to Williams, Full and on middle and off, hit back to the bowler. 153/4

63.6 T Islam to P Moor, FOUR! SHOT! Some positive intent shown from the visitors. Floated ball outside off, Moor leans ahead and then drives it through covers. No fielder there and the ball races away. 153/4

63.5 T Islam to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 149/4

63.4 T Islam to Moor, Darts this quicker on leg, it skids and hits the back leg of Moor. It was down leg and also Peter got an inside edge to it. 149/4

63.3 T Islam to Moor, Another loopy ball on middle, played with a straight bat. 149/4

63.2 T Islam to Moor, Gives this air, in line of the stumps, Moor bunts it down. 149/4

63.1 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up outside off, driven to mid off. 149/4

Taijul Islam to bowl from the other end.

62.6 Abu Jayed to Williams, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 149/4

62.5 Abu Jayed to Williams, Lands it full on middle, SW on-drives it to mid on. 149/4

62.4 Abu Jayed to Williams, Well outside off, Williams lets it go. 149/4

62.3 Abu Jayed to Williams, Back of a length ball on top of the stumps, Williams bunts it down. 149/4

62.2 Abu Jayed to Williams, Superb fielding. A bit width on offer, Williams drives it well towards covers. But the fielder there dives to his right and saves it. 149/4

62.1 Abu Jayed to Williams, Length on off, played to the on side. 149/4

We are back for the final session of the day. We hope we get some good cricketing action unlike the snooze-fest in the previous. Bangladesh will look to get a wicket or two and then run through the tail. The visitors should try and score a bit quicker. Abu Jayed will bowl the first over post Tea.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have gone into a non-scoring mode. At one point of time, there were 6 maidens on the trot. Not quite sure whether they will be going anywhere by just blocking. Just 28 overs left in the day, so we definitely won't be going into overtime. Join us back at 3 pm local (0900 GMT).

An attritional session. Just 64 runs scored in 31 overs for the loss of Hamilton Masakadza. The pitch is still turning but the Bangladeshi bowlers could not quite extract much.

61.6 A Haque to Moor, Length delivery on off stump, Peter watchfully defends. TEA ON DAY 1. 149/4

61.5 A Haque to Moor, Full on the pads, Moor flicks it towards square leg for a couple. 149/4

61.4 A Haque to Moor, Length delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends on the front foot. 147/4

61.3 A Haque to Moor, Bowls full on off stump, Moor defends on the front foot. 147/4

61.2 A Haque to Moor, Played to the point region by the batsman. 147/4

61.1 A Haque to Williams, A short ball outside off, pulled through mid-wicket where a diving stop keeps the batsmen to a single. 147/4

Ariful Haque is back on. 3-1-4-0 so far.

60.6 T Islam to Moor, Drifts into middle stump, the batsman watchfully defends. 146/4

60.5 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Moor defends on the front foot. 146/4

60.4 T Islam to Moor, Driven through mid-off by the batsman. 146/4

60.3 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on middle stump, Moor defends on the front foot. 146/4

60.2 T Islam to Moor, Drifts on middle stump, Moor defends on the front foot. 146/4

60.1 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Sean hits it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple. It is a fifty for Sean Williams. A fine innings from him. 146/4

59.6 N Islam to Williams, A short ball, down the leg side, whipped through square leg for a single. 143/4

59.5 N Islam to Williams, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 142/4

59.4 N Islam to Williams, A touch short, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 142/4

59.3 N Islam to Williams, Around off, pushed towards cover. 142/4

59.2 N Islam to Williams, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 142/4

59.1 N Islam to Williams, Tossed up on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 142/4

58.6 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on off stump, the batsman defends on the front foot. 142/4

58.5 T Islam to Moor, Drifts on off stump, Moor drives towards the off side but goes towards mid-wicket. 142/4

58.4 T Islam to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 142/4

58.3 T Islam to Moor, The batsman drives this through the covers. 142/4

58.2 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery on off stump, the southpaw hits it towards long off for a single. 142/4

58.1 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up outside off stump, Sean cuts but misses. 141/4

Taijul Islam is back on.

57.6 N Islam to Williams, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 141/4

57.5 N Islam to Williams, Short and outside off, punched towards cover. 140/4

57.4 N Islam to Williams, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 140/4

57.3 N Islam to Williams, Outside off, pushed wide of silly point. 140/4

57.2 N Islam to Williams, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 140/4

57.1 N Islam to Williams, Full on middle, driven back to the bowler. 140/4

56.6 M Hasan to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 140/4

56.5 M Hasan to Moor, Drifts on middle stump, Moor defends but the ball runs away behind square leg and they run a couple. 140/4

56.4 M Hasan to Moor, Bowls quicker on middle stump, defended on the front foot. 138/4

56.3 M Hasan to Moor, Tossed up again on middle stump, Moor defends on the front foot. 138/4

56.2 M Hasan to Williams, Tosses up on off stump, Sean drives it towards covers for a single. 138/4

56.1 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts on off stump, Sean cuts but finds the fielder at point. 137/4

55.6 N Islam to Moor, The batsman drives this through the covers. 137/4

55.5 N Islam to Moor, Floated outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 137/4

55.4 N Islam to Moor, Around off, watchfully pushed back to the bowler. 137/4

55.3 N Islam to Moor, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 137/4

55.2 N Islam to Moor, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 137/4

55.1 N Islam to Moor, Full on middle and leg, Moor lunges to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge through square leg. 137/4

54.6 M Hasan to Williams, Flighted delivery again on off stump, the southpaw drives it towards covers but does not get the timing and the batsman run for two. 137/4

54.5 M Hasan to Williams, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 135/4

54.4 M Hasan to S Williams, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Williams defends on the front foot. 135/4

54.3 M Hasan to Williams, Bowls quick on leg stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 135/4

54.2 M Hasan to S Williams, Drifts around middle stump, the left-hander again defends on the front foot. 135/4

54.1 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 135/4

53.6 N Islam to Moor, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 135/4

53.5 N Islam to Moor, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 135/4

53.4 N Islam to Williams, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 135/4

53.3 N Islam to Moor, Down the leg side, flicked away for a single. 134/4

53.2 N Islam to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 133/4

53.1 N Islam to Moor, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 133/4

52.6 M Hasan to Williams, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 133/4

52.5 M Hasan to Williams, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off. 133/4

52.4 M Hasan to S Williams, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 133/4

52.3 M Hasan to Williams, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 133/4

52.2 M Hasan to Williams, FOUR! Whoopie! The scoreboard gets moving! A boundary after a long time. First run scored after 28 dots. Tossed up on leg stump, Williams sweeps it hard, behind square leg for a boundary. 133/4

52.1 M Hasan to Williams, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 129/4

51.6 N Islam to Moor, 6TH SUCCESSIVE MAIDEN! Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 129/4

51.5 N Islam to P Moor, Full and outside off, Moor drives it through the covers but an excellent stop prevents runs. Another dot! 129/4

51.4 N Islam to Moor, Outside off, left alone. 129/4

51.3 N Islam to Moor, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 129/4

51.2 N Islam to Moor, Comes forward and drives it back to the bowler. 129/4

51.1 N Islam to Moor, Full and outside off, pushed towards silly point. 129/4

50.6 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up outside off stump, Williams offers no shot. 129/4

50.5 M Hasan to Williams, Flighted delivery on off stump, the southpaw goes back and cuts it towards point. 129/4

50.4 M Hasan to Williams, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 129/4

50.3 M Hasan to S Williams, Drifts away from the batsman, Sean tries to cut it towards point but goes straight to the fielder. 129/4

50.2 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts on middle stump, Williams defends on the front foot. 129/4

50.1 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 129/4

49.6 N Islam to Moor, Full and around off, pushed back to the covers. 4TH MAIDEN ON THE TROT. 129/4

49.5 N Islam to Moor, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 129/4

49.4 N Islam to Moor, Around off again, pushed to the off side. 129/4

49.3 N Islam to Moor, Outside off, punched towards cover. 129/4

49.2 N Islam to Moor, Around off, defended from the crease. 129/4

49.1 N Islam to Moor, Full and outside off, spinning away slightly, Moor hangs his bat out to defend. 129/4

48.6 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up outside off stump, the southpaw drives again towards short cover. 129/4

48.5 M Hasan to S Williams, Flighted delivery on off stump, Sean drives it towards short cover. 129/4

48.4 M Hasan to Williams, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 129/4

48.3 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts on off stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 129/4

48.2 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up again outside off stump, Williams tries to cut but does not get it off the middle of the bat. 129/4

48.1 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up on middle stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 129/4

47.6 N Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Moor stands tall and pushes it towards the bowler. 129/4

47.5 N Islam to Moor, Drifts on middle stump, Moor defends on the front foot. 129/4

47.4 N Islam to Moor, Tossed up on leg stump, Moor pushes it towards mid off. 129/4

Peter Moor comes in at number 6, replacing Raza.

47.3 N Islam to S Raza, OUT! That has gone through and the Cobra dance has begun! Nazmul gets the fourth wicket for Bangladesh. Nothing really special about that delivery, just plain lack of technique from the batsman. He has simply failed to read a straight ball. He comes half-forward to defend, probably in two minds, thinking whether this will turn away or go straight on. He is not to the pitch of the ball and as a result, misses it. The cherry goes past the inside edge, hits the back pad and then the timber. The bat came down very late, because Raza probably was thinking to play it from the crease initially. The 44-run stand has been disturbed. So the third partnership which has got a start but not carried on. 129/4

47.2 N Islam to Raza, Comes down the track and flicks it towards short mid-wicket. 129/3

47.1 N Islam to Raza, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler. 129/3

46.6 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts on leg stump, Williams defends on the front foot. 129/3

46.5 M Hasan to S Williams, The batsman has driven it through mid off. 129/3

46.4 M Hasan to Williams, Bowls it quicker on middle stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 129/3

46.3 M Hasan to Williams, Flighted delivery on off stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 129/3

46.2 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts on the pads, Sean pushes it to mid-wicket. 129/3

46.1 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up on middle stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 129/3

DRINKS BREAK. Quiet passage of play. Bangladesh struck immediately after Lunch, getting rid of Masakadza but after that, neither have the runs come nor the wickets. Raza and Williams are trying their best to thwart the spinners who are not giving anything away.

45.6 N Islam to Raza, Flighted delivery on off stump, Sikandar defends on the front foot. 129/3

45.5 N Islam to Raza, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Raza gets an inside edge. 129/3

45.4 N Islam to Raza, Tossed up on leg stump, Raza pushes it to mid off. 129/3

45.3 N Islam to Raza, FOUR! Bad ball and punished. Short and outside off, turning away, Raza goes back and punches it through the covers for a boundary! 129/3

45.2 N Islam to Williams, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 125/3

45.1 N Islam to Williams, Landed outside leg, Williams pads it away. 124/3

44.6 M Hasan to Raza, Tossed up again on middle stump, Sikandar defends on the back foot. 124/3

44.5 M Hasan to Raza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 124/3

44.4 M Hasan to Raza, Drifts again on middle stump, Raza goes back and pushes it towards mid off. 124/3

44.3 M Hasan to Raza, Drifts on off stump, Raza defends on the front foot. 124/3

44.2 M Hasan to Raza, Played to the point region by the batsman. 124/3

44.1 M Hasan to S Raza, Tossed up on off stump, Raza gets a thick edge and it runs behind slip towards third man and batsman get two runs. 124/3

43.6 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up again on off stump, Sean defends on the back foot. 122/3

43.5 T Islam to Williams, Drifts on off stump, Sean hits it towards the bowler. 122/3

43.4 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 122/3

43.3 T Islam to Raza, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Raza flicks it behind square leg for a single. 122/3

43.2 T Islam to S Raza, Drifts on middle stump, Raza drives it towards short cover. 121/3

43.1 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Sean drives it towards mid on for a single. 121/3

42.6 M Hasan to Raza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 120/3

42.5 M Hasan to Raza, Played to the point region by the batsman. 120/3

42.4 M Hasan to Raza, FOUR! Fine shot. Floated outside off, Raza gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers! 120/3

42.3 M Hasan to Raza, Full and outside off, well defended. 116/3

42.2 M Hasan to Raza, Comes forward and blocks it out again. 116/3

42.1 M Hasan to Raza, Drifts in on middle, watchfully defended. 116/3

41.6 T Islam to Williams, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 116/3

41.5 T Islam to Raza, Landed outside off, turning away, steered towards third man for a run. 116/3

41.4 T Islam to Raza, Tossed up outside off, cut towards point. 115/3

41.3 T Islam to Raza, Outside off, left alone. 115/3

41.2 T Islam to Raza, The batsman paddles the ball down the leg side. Two runs added to the total. 115/3

41.1 T Islam to Williams, The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single. 113/3

40.6 M Hasan to Raza, Spinning on middle stump, Raza defends on the front foot. 112/3

40.5 M Hasan to Williams, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 112/3

40.4 M Hasan to Raza, Tossed up on middle stump, the batsman comes forward and hits it towards covers for a single. 111/3

40.3 M Hasan to Raza, Turns on off stump, Sikandar gets beaten on this one. 110/3

40.2 M Hasan to Raza, Drifts on middle stump, Raza defends on the front foot. 110/3

40.1 M Hasan to Raza, Drifts into the batsman, Sikandar defends on the front foot. 110/3

Mehedi Hasan is back. Miserly he was, in his first spell. 7-1-10-0 so far.

39.6 Abu Jayed to Williams, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 110/3

39.5 Abu Jayed to Williams, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 110/3

39.4 Abu Jayed to Williams, Outside off, going away, left alone. 110/3

39.3 Abu Jayed to Williams, Full and on middle, driven towards mid on. 110/3

39.2 Abu Jayed to Williams, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out. 110/3

39.1 Abu Jayed to Williams, FOUR! A short ball, outside off, Williams pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary! 110/3

38.6 T Islam to Raza, Drifts on middle stump, Raza offers a front foot stride to this. 106/3

38.5 T Islam to Raza, Drifts away from outside off stump, the batsman offers no shot. 106/3

38.4 T Islam to Raza, Tossed up again on middle stump, Sikandar again defends on the front foot. 106/3

38.3 T Islam to Raza, Tossed up on off stump, Sikandar defends on the front foot. 106/3

38.2 T Islam to Raza, Gives this bit of air, Raza hits it towards covers. 106/3

38.1 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery on off stump, Sean hits it towards mid on for a single. 106/3

37.6 Abu Jayed to Raza, Outside off, pretty wide. Did that slip out of the hand? Abu Jayed smiles. Left alone. 105/3

37.5 Abu Jayed to Raza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 105/3

37.4 Abu Jayed to Raza, A bouncer but down the leg side, Raza ducks under it. 105/3

37.3 Abu Jayed to Raza, Full on off, reversing in, pushed towards mid on. 105/3

37.2 Abu Jayed to Raza, On a length outside off, Raza looks to force it through the off side but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler. 105/3

37.1 Abu Jayed to Williams, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 105/3

36.6 T Islam to S Williams, Tossed up again on middle stump, the left-hander hits it towards mid on and gets a single. 104/3

36.5 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Williams defends on the back foot. 103/3

36.4 T Islam to S Raza, The batsman has driven it through mid off. The batsman has run through for a single. 103/3

36.3 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Williams drives it towards covers but does not get the timing as the ball stops before the ropes and they get 3 runs. 102/3

36.2 T Islam to Williams, Flighted on off stump, the southpaw hits it straight back to the bowler. 99/3

36.1 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up around leg stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 99/3

35.6 Abu Jayed to Raza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 99/3

35.5 Abu Jayed to Williams, A short ball, this time it is a controlled pull through mid-wicket for one. 99/3

35.4 Abu Jayed to Raza, On middle and leg, flicked away for another run. 98/3

35.3 Abu Jayed to Raza, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 97/3

35.2 Abu Jayed to Williams, Bowled short, Williams looks to pull but is cramped up for room. Gets a bottom edge towards fine leg. A single taken. 95/3

35.1 Abu Jayed to Williams, On a length around middle, punched back to the bowler. 94/3

34.6 T Islam to Raza, Quicker on middle stump, Raza defends on the back foot. 94/3

34.5 T Islam to Raza, Tossed up on middle stump, Raza defends on the front foot. 94/3

34.4 T Islam to S Raza, Tossed up on off stump, Sikandar drives it towards short cover. 94/3

34.3 T Islam to Raza, Flighted delivery on off stump, Raza again defends on the front foot. 94/3

34.2 T Islam to Raza, Tossed up again on off stump, defended on the front foot. 94/3

34.1 T Islam to S Raza, Tossed up on middle stump, Raza plays it towards the bowler. 94/3

33.6 Abu Jayed to Williams, Outside off, left alone. 94/3

33.5 Abu Jayed to Williams, FOUR! On a length outside off, Williams punches this on the up and finds the gap at cover. 94/3

33.4 Abu Jayed to Williams, On middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a brace. 90/3

33.3 Abu Jayed to Williams, The batsman has played it to the point region. 88/3

33.2 Abu Jayed to Williams, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. Pretty wide it was. 88/3

33.1 Abu Jayed to Williams, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 88/3

32.6 T Islam to Raza, Full and around off, well blocked out. 88/3

32.5 T Islam to Raza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 88/3

32.4 T Islam to Williams, On middle and leg, flicked away for a run. 88/3

32.3 T Islam to Williams, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. Two runs added to the total. 87/3

32.2 T Islam to Williams, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 85/3

32.1 T Islam to Williams, Full and outside off, Williams looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge towards square leg. 85/3

Sikandar Raza walks in at number 5, replacing his skipper.

31.6 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, OUT! LBW! Jayed has delivered for his skipper. The skies were getting overcast and the seamer has made apt use of the ball reversing. Good length delivery on middle stump, the captain gets rapped on the pads as he tries to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and the umpire gives it straightaway. Masakadza has a long chat with Williams and eventually decides to walk off. Hawk Eye shows that to be dead plumb. Big wicket for Bangladesh immediately after the break. 85/3

31.5 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Length delivery on middle stump, Masakadza defends on the front foot. 85/2

31.4 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Full again on leg stump, the captain defends on the front foot. 85/2

31.3 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Full on the pads, the skipper gets hit on the pads again. Huge appeal for LBW but the umpire turns it down. 85/2

31.2 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Length delivery on pads, the skipper gets hit on the pads and it goes behind the keeper. 85/2

31.1 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Starts off with a length delivery on off stump, Hamilton defends on the front foot. 85/2

Bangladesh have been clinical so far. They have not done anything extraordinary, only stuck to basics and allowed the pitch to do the rest. However, partnerships might frustrate them. They will know that anything close to 300 on this surface will be tricky. Join us back at 1240 local (0640 GMT) for the second session.

Finally a milestone to celebrate for the skipper. He has struggled to get past the 20s but so far, he has looked a mixture of composed and rash. He started strongly but then got a little bit careless in the middle. Escaped a few nervous moments but has managed to survive. Williams has looked good in his short stay thus far.

A shared opening session. Bangladesh threatened to run through the batting with truckloads of spin but Zimbabwe have done just enough to make sure that they have not lost more than 2 wickets. Chari's dismissal was a wild slog while Taylor's one was an excellent catch. But the seeds of those wickets were sown through some tight and disciplined bowling.

30.6 N Islam to Williams, Tossed up outside off stump, Sean hits it towards the cover fielder. LUNCH on DAY 1. 85/2

30.5 N Islam to Williams, Quicker outside off stump, Williams hits it towards point. 85/2

30.4 N Islam to Williams, Drifts on the pads, Sean flicks it behind square leg. 85/2

30.3 N Islam to H Masakadza, Flighted delivery on off stump, Masakadza drives it towards covers for a single. 85/2

30.2 N Islam to Masakadza, Tossed up again on off stump, the captain drives it towards short cover. 84/2

30.1 N Islam to Masakadza, Tossed up on middle stump, Hamilton drives it towards the bowler. 84/2

29.6 Abu Jayed to H Masakadza, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 84/2

29.5 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Now he goes to the other side, driving the ball towards mid off. 83/2

29.4 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Fuller on middle, pushed towards mid on. 83/2

29.3 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 83/2

29.2 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Outside off, punched towards cover. 83/2

29.1 Abu Jayed to H Masakadza, FOUR! AWESOME! What a way to reach the half century! Hamilton looks up at the heavens. The limited overs have been a struggle for him and he will be happy to get past the 20-run mark, albeit be it in a different format. His 8th in Test cricket. Full and outside off, Masakadza drives it wide of mid off and gets a boundary. 83/2

Abu Jayed is back, after changing ends. 5-1-16-0 so far.

28.6 N Islam to Masakadza, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the captain drives it towards long off for a single. 79/2

28.5 N Islam to Williams, Tossed up way outside off stump, Sean gets a single towards cover. 78/2

28.4 N Islam to Masakadza, Drifts on the pads, Hamilton gets a single behind square leg. 77/2

28.3 N Islam to Masakadza, Drifts on off stump, Masakadza defends on the front foot. 76/2

28.2 N Islam to Masakadza, Tossed up on middle stump, Hamilton defends on the front foot. 76/2

28.1 N Islam to H Masakadza, Short and flat outside off stump, the skipper cuts it towards third man and gets a couple. 76/2

Here comes the debutant. Nazmul Islam introduced. How far are we from the Cobra dance?

27.6 M Hasan to Williams, Short and a bit flat, outside off, punched towards towards cover. 74/2

27.5 M Hasan to Williams, Goes back and punches it to the off side. 74/2

27.4 M Hasan to Williams, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 74/2

27.3 M Hasan to Williams, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 74/2

27.2 M Hasan to S Williams, Driven towards the mid on region. 74/2

27.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Full on middle, bunted towards long on for a single. 74/2

26.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Floated outside off, driven towards long off for one more. 73/2

26.5 T Islam to Williams, Flicks this off his pads for a run. 72/2

26.4 T Islam to Williams, Full and straight, driven back to the bowler. 71/2

26.3 T Islam to Williams, On the pads, darting down, Williams tucks it fine nicely for a couple. 71/2

26.2 T Islam to Williams, The arm ball, just outside off, solidly blocked out. 69/2

26.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and outside off, Masakadza looks to drive but the ball drifts in, takes the inside edge and rolls towards square leg. 69/2

25.6 M Hasan to S Williams, Tosses this up on off stump, Sean cuts but does not get it off the middle of the bat. The ball took the bottom edge and went back to the bowler. 68/2

25.5 M Hasan to Williams, Similar ball, driven back to the bowler. 68/2

25.4 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts on off stump, the southpaw defends on the front foot. 68/2

25.3 M Hasan to H Masakadza, Tossed up on off stump, Hamilton hits it towards long on and gets a single. 68/2

25.2 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts on his pads, Williams tucks it towards the leg side and gets a single. 67/2

25.1 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts outside off stump, Sean watchfully defends. 66/2

24.6 T Islam to Masakadza, FOUR! Fine sweep shot. Floated outside off, Masakadza gets low, reaches out for the ball and using his reach, sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 66/2

24.5 T Islam to Masakadza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 62/2

24.4 T Islam to H Masakadza, NEARLY! Masakadza is living dangerously here. Full and around off, the skipper comes down the track, looks to drive inside out but the ball takes the inside edge, hits the pads and then rolls back. Just misses the leg stump! 62/2

24.3 T Islam to Masakadza, A touch short, punched back to Taijul. 62/2

24.2 T Islam to Masakadza, Very full, outside off, driven back to the bowler. 62/2

24.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Tossed up outside off, Masakadza looks to drive but the ball comes back in and goes off the inner half towards square leg. 62/2

23.6 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 62/2

23.5 M Hasan to Williams, Flat outside off stump, the southpaw cuts it wide of the point fielder and gets two runs. 62/2

23.4 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts again on off stump, Williams defends on the front foot. 60/2

23.3 M Hasan to Williams, Drifts into the batsman, Sean defends on the front foot. 60/2

23.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed up outside off stump, Hamilton hits it towards mid on for a single. 60/2

23.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Full and outside off, Masakadza comes down the track and drives it back to the bowler. 59/2

22.6 T Islam to Williams, Another quicker delivery to end the over, Williams blocks watchfully. 59/2

22.5 T Islam to Williams, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 59/2

22.4 T Islam to Masakadza, NEARLY A CATCH! Superb anticipation from Liton Das. Full and around middle, Masakadza gets down to paddle and Das from first slip tries to get to the ball with a brilliant dive. But he cannot take the catch. A single taken. 59/2

22.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Outside off, another forward press. 58/2

22.2 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and around off, watchfully defended towards cover. 58/2

22.1 T Islam to H Masakadza, A full toss, Hamilton misses out, driving it towards mid on. 58/2

21.6 M Hasan to Williams, Full on middle stump, the southpaw hits it straight towards the bowler. 58/2

21.5 M Hasan to Williams, Outside off, Sean plays it towards the point region. 58/2

21.4 M Hasan to Williams, Shorter outside off stump, Williams cuts it but finds cover. 58/2

21.3 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up again on off stump, Sean defends on the front foot. 58/2

21.2 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed outside off stump, Williams cuts but finds the fielder at point. 58/2

21.1 M Hasan to S Williams, Flighted on off stump, Williams drives it towards short cover. 58/2

20.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and straight, driven back to the bowler. 58/2

20.5 T Islam to H Masakadza, Looks to drive this inside out but the ball spins in, goes off the inside edge and finds mid-wicket. 58/2

20.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and around off, Masakadza looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Pretty loose. 58/2

20.3 T Islam to Williams, Goes back and turns it through square leg for a single. 58/2

20.2 T Islam to Williams, Similar ball, this time Williams comes forward and pushes it towards mid off. 57/2

20.1 T Islam to Williams, Around off, solidly defended. 57/2

19.6 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed on off stump, the skipper defends on the front foot. 57/2

19.5 M Hasan to Masakadza, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. 57/2

19.4 M Hasan to Masakadza, Flighted delivery again on off stump, Masakadza defends on the front foot. 57/2

19.3 M Hasan to Masakadza, Flighted on middle stump, Hamilton defends on the front foot. 57/2

19.2 M Hasan to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Williams gets a single towards square leg. 57/2

19.1 M Hasan to Williams, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 56/2

18.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and just outside off, watchfully played towards silly point. 56/2

18.5 T Islam to Masakadza, FOUR! IMPERIOUS! A rare bad delivery. A rank long hop, Masakadza goes back and punches it through the covers for a boundary! 56/2

18.4 T Islam to Masakadza, The arm ball, around off, watchfully pushed out. 52/2

18.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Landed outside off, turning away, pushed away, just wide of silly point. 52/2

18.2 T Islam to Masakadza, On middle and off, pushed back to the bowler. 52/2

18.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and around middle, driven towards short extra cover. 52/2

17.6 M Hasan to Williams, Drifting again on middle stump, Williams defends on the front foot. 52/2

17.5 M Hasan to Williams, Drifting into middle stump, Williams defends on the front foot. 52/2

17.4 M Hasan to Masakadza, Flighted on middle stump, Hamilton sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a single. 52/2

17.3 M Hasan to Masakadza, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 51/2

17.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed up again, Masakadza defends off the front foot. 51/2

17.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed on middle stump, Hamilton watchfully defends. 51/2

16.6 T Islam to Williams, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. Two wickets for Taijul in 8 overs. Not a bad strike rate. 51/2

16.5 T Islam to Williams, The arm ball, pretty straight, defended back to the bowler. 51/2

16.4 T Islam to Williams, FOUR! AMAZING! Fine way to get off the mark. Full and outside off, Williams leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary! 50 UP FOR ZIMBABWE. 51/2

16.3 T Islam to Williams, On middle and leg, played towards short mid-wicket. 47/2

Sean Williams walks in at number 4, replacing Taylor.

16.2 T Islam to Taylor, OUT! The catch is legal! What a take from Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Excellent reflexes. Full and around middle, the arm ball, Taylor looked to defend but the ball darted in and flew off the inside edge. It went straight to short leg but he barely had time to react. Shanto caught it and then started to celebrate but only Rahim and he were celebrating. Taijul was amused. The umpire was not sure at all and referred it upstairs, after conferring with his partner. The soft signal was out and replays show why. The ball was actually dipping down onto Shanto but he managed to pick it up with his left hand! Superb stuff. 47/2

IS THAT OUT? Taylor seems to have been caught at short leg. The umpires are not quite sure whether it has carried though. They refer it upstairs and the soft signal is OUT.

16.1 T Islam to Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor pushes it towards silly point. 47/1

15.6 M Hasan to Masakadza, Full on middle stump, Hamilton plays it off the back foot towards mid-wicket. 47/1

15.5 M Hasan to Masakadza, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 47/1

15.4 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed on middle stump, Hamilton gets down and paddle sweeps it behind the keeper. Liton Das from first slip rushes to his left to try and take the catch in anticipation but cannot get to the ball. Two runs taken. 47/1

15.3 M Hasan to Masakadza, Drifting on off stump, the captain defends on the front foot. 45/1

15.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed up again, Hamilton drives it towards the bowler. 45/1

15.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed on off stump, Hamilton defends off the front foot. 45/1

Mehidy Hasan into the attack now.

DRINKS BREAK. Decent hour for both sides. Bangladesh have picked up a wicket, not surprisingly by spin while Zimbabwe have done well not to lose MORE than a wicket. Even that dismissal came against the run of play. Masakadza has looked in firm control. The pitch has already started to turn and 300 should be a bare minimum on this surface for the visitors.

14.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Flighted delivery on off stump, the skipper gets a single towards short cover. 45/1

14.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Turning into the leg stump, Hamilton defends off the front foot. 44/1

14.4 T Islam to Taylor, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 44/1

14.3 T Islam to Taylor, Full into the middle stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 43/1

14.2 T Islam to H Masakadza, Tossed on middle stump again, Hamilton drives it towards the cover fielder for a single. 43/1

14.1 T Islam to B Taylor, Tossed on middle stump and turning into the batsman, Taylor defends off the front foot and gets a single towards third man. 42/1

13.6 A Haque to Masakadza, Full on middle, pushed straight to short mid-wicket. 41/1

13.5 A Haque to B Taylor, On a length outside off, Taylor punches this uppishly, wide of mid off. It gets stopped near the ropes and the batsmen return for three. 41/1

13.4 A Haque to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 38/1

13.3 A Haque to Taylor, Fuller in length, outside off, well defended. 38/1

13.2 A Haque to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 38/1

13.1 A Haque to Taylor, On a length outside off, watchfully defended from the crease. 38/1

12.6 T Islam to Masakadza, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 38/1

12.5 T Islam to Taylor, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 38/1

12.4 T Islam to Taylor, Full and straight, nicely kept out. 37/1

12.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Works this through mid-wicket for a single. 37/1

12.2 T Islam to Masakadza, Outside off, a play and a miss. 36/1

12.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and around off, Masakadza looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 36/1

11.6 A Haque to Taylor, Swinging into the batsman, Taylor defends of the front foot. 36/1

11.5 A Haque to H Masakadza, Length delivery on middle stump, Masakadza defends of the front foot and gets a single towards point region. 36/1

11.4 A Haque to Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 35/1

11.3 Haque to Masakadza, Huge appeal for LBW! Not Out! Close call. Good length delivery swinging into the batsman, Masakadza tries to defend but gets hit on the pad. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Mahmudullah thinks about the review but decides against it. Probably the impact was outside off. Indeed, Hawk Eye shows the impact to be umpire's call and then hitting the stumps. 35/1

11.2 A Haque to Masakadza, Comes forward and pushes it towards point. 35/1

11.1 A Haque to Masakadza, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 35/1

10.6 T Islam to Taylor, Shorter on middle stump, Taylor defends of the back foot. An excellent over from Taijul Islam comes to an end. 35/1

10.5 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up on middle stump, Taylor defends it of the front foot. 35/1

Brendan Taylor walks in at number 3, replacing Chari.

10.4 T Islam to Chari, OUT! BOWLED! Gone next ball! Full and straight, Chari gets down to play the slog sweep but misses. Unnecessary shot. Hamilton has been playing well at the other end and Chari could have just rotated the strike. However, he goes for a wild shot and pays the price. Spin takes the first wicket. How many more will it take? 35/1

10.3 T Islam to Masakadza, MIX-UP, SAFE! Direct hit would have had Chari. Full and around middle, Masakadza looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge towards square leg. Chari wants the single and is halfway down the track. Hamilton realizes late and then sets off. The fielder comes charging in, has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Chari was a goner, had that hit. 35/0

10.2 T Islam to Chari, On middle and leg, Chari prods forward and gets it through fine leg for a single. 34/0

10.1 T Islam to Chari, Full and down the leg side, Chari looks to flick but misses. 33/0

Change of ends for Taijul.

9.6 A Haque to Masakadza, Another good length delivery swinging away from the batsman, Hamilton leaves it alone. 33/0

9.5 A Haque to Masakadza, Length delivery on off stump, Hamilton defends of the front foot. 33/0

9.4 A Haque to Masakadza, Good length delivery on middle stump, Hamilton flicks it towards mid on. 33/0

9.3 A Haque to Masakadza, Good length delivery outside off stump, Hamilton looks to cut but checks it at the last moment. 33/0

9.2 A Haque to Masakadza, Landed outside off, Masakadza pushes it towards point. 33/0

9.1 A Haque to Masakadza, Full and outside off, watchfully pushed towards mid off. 33/0

Ariful Haque introduced. Bangladesh under early pressure.

8.6 Abu Jayed to Chari, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. Easy catch for the keeper behind the stumps. A strong appeal from the bowler and fielders. The umpire shows no interest in the appeal. 33/0

8.5 Abu Jayed to Chari, FOUR! Short outside off stump, Hamilton cuts it towards point for a beautiful boundary. 33/0

8.4 Abu Jayed to Chari, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 29/0

8.3 Abu Jayed to Chari, Bowls down the leg side, Chari looks to flick but misses. 29/0

8.2 Abu Jayed to Chari, FOUR! Driven through mid on by the batsman. The ball races to the boundary. The umpire signals a boundary. 29/0

8.1 Abu Jayed to Chari, Good length delivery on middle stump, Chari defends of the front foot. 25/0

7.6 T Islam to Masakadza, SIX! Up and over! Full and outside off, Masakadza comes forward and lofts it over long off! 25/0

7.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Gets right forward to this one and blocks. 19/0

7.4 T Islam to Masakadza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 19/0

7.3 T Islam to H Masakadza, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 19/0

7.2 T Islam to Masakadza, FOUR! Nicely done. Full and around leg stump, Hamilton gets down and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary! 19/0

7.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 15/0

6.6 Abu Jayed to Chari, Good length delivery on off stump, Chari tucks it towards third man and gets a couple. 15/0

6.5 Abu Jayed to Chari, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 13/0

6.4 Abu Jayed to Chari, Driven towards the mid on region. 13/0

6.3 Abu Jayed to Chari, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 13/0

6.2 Abu Jayed to Chari, Good length delivery outside off stump, Chari left it alone. 13/0

6.1 Abu Jayed to H Masakadza, Bowls a yorker on off stump, Hamilton brings his bat down in time and gets a single towards the point region. 13/0

5.6 T Islam to Chari, Full and outside off, pushed towards point again. 12/0

5.5 T Islam to Chari, Landed outside off, turning away, shouldered arms to. 12/0

5.4 T Islam to Chari, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 12/0

5.3 T Islam to Chari, Full and outside off, pushed wide of silly point, a bit aerially. 12/0

5.2 T Islam to Chari, Landed outside off, pushed towards point. 12/0

5.1 T Islam to Chari, Quicker one, the arm ball. Chari gets a good stride forward and defends. 12/0

4.6 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Comes forward and keeps it out. 12/0

4.5 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Stays back in his crease and blocks. 12/0

4.4 Abu Jayed to Chari, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. They pick up a single. Leg bye given by the umpire. 12/0

4.3 Abu Jayed to Chari, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 11/0

4.2 Abu Jayed to Chari, Well outside off, left alone. 11/0

4.1 Abu Jayed to Chari, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 11/0

3.6 T Islam to Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

3.5 T Islam to Masakadza, SIX! Ho ho ho! Handsome hit! Full and outside off, Masakadza just lofts it through the line and clears long off! 11/0

3.4 T Islam to Masakadza, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 5/0

3.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 5/0

3.2 T Islam to Masakadza, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on again. 5/0

3.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Around off, defended towards mid on. 5/0

2.6 Abu Jayed to Chari, Very wide delivery, miles outside off, Brian is not chasing that. 5/0

2.5 Jayed to Chari, NOT OUT. INSIDE EDGE! Bangladesh have lost a review in the third over of the innings. A lovely nut, pitching outside off on a length and coming back in sharply, Chari looked to defend but then there was a slight away movement. As a result, he got squared up and was hit on the pads. Jayed appealed but the umpire turned it down. On taking the review, it was found that Snickometer detected an outside edge! 5/0

Huge LBW shout! Not given. The bowler seems to be confident and Mahmudullah has gone for the review. Looks close...

2.4 Abu Jayed to B Chari, Full and outside off, driven through point cover for a couple. Gets off the mark in fine style. 5/0

2.3 Abu Jayed to Chari, Landed outside off, a touch wide too, left alone. 3/0

2.2 Abu Jayed to Chari, Full and miles outside off, let through once again. 3/0

2.1 Abu Jayed to Chari, Landed outside off, left alone. 3/0

1.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Just outside off, solidly blocked towards point. Tidy start by Taijul. 3/0

1.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and outside off, spinning away, left alone. 3/0

1.4 Islam to Masakadza, HUGE APPEAL FOR A CAUGHT BEHIND! NEARLY PLAYED ON TOO! Landed around middle, Hamilton goes back to flick but gets a thick inside edge. The ball then deflects onto the pads, bounces onto the ground and goes past leg stump into Rahim's gloves! Mushhfiqur thinks that the ball has hit the boot, hence appeals for the catch but then is informed by the bowler that it bounced. 3/0

1.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Fuller in length, solidly defended to the off side. 3/0

1.2 T Islam to Masakadza, A tad short, Masakadza goes to pull but the ball bounces steeply after pitching and the captain is taken aback. Fends it to the off side. 3/0

1.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover. 3/0

Taijul Islam to bowl from the other end. So we shall be having spin from the first over at this end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to Chari, Landed outside off, shouldered arms to. 3/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Excellent shot, terrific fielding. But, has Mahmudullah hurt himself? Full and outside off, Hamilton drives it through the covers. The ball almost makes it to the ropes but skipper Mahmudullah hares after it and then dives near the ropes to haul the ball back in. Then, he clutches his hamstring in pain. Ouch. Three runs taken. 3/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, This one comes back in, Hamilton feels for it but is beaten. 0/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Full and just outside off, left alone. 0/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Similar ball, probably even wider than the previous one, Masakadza shoulders arms again. 0/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Masakadza, Good start. On a length outside off, swinging away, but a bit too wide to be played at. Left alone. 0/0

First Published: November 3, 2018, 9:39 AM IST