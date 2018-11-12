Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 2 of 2nd Test in Dhaka Highlights - As It Happened

Loading...

Commentary

Okay then! Trail by 497 runs. 9 wickets in the bank. Will Zimbabwe manage to get past the follow-on mark? They need another 298 runs. Batting the whole of Day 3 might help them achieve that. On the other hand, with the pitch expected to turn even more on Tuesday, the Bangladesh spinners will be licking their lips. Join us at 9.30 am local (0330 GMT) for all the action from Day 3. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

With 18 overs left in the day, Zimbabwe had a difficult task in hand against the fading light. But the openers showed a lot of patience before Brian Chari edged one, which was not taken. However, just when it seemed like no wicket will fall in the final session, the tourists lost their skipper, Hamilton Masakadza, which was a big blow.

But the man of the moment was Mushfiqur Rahim. His unbeaten 219 made him the first player to score a double ton this year and also the first wicket-keeper to score twin double tons in Test cricket. His score was also the best by a Bangladesh batsman, going past his teammate Shakib Al Hasan. It was a perfect scenario for Bangladesh - Bat first, bat once, bat big. Which they did.

Building on the overnight score of 303/5, Rahim and captain Mahmdullah took charge and played patiently as the new ball was swinging a bit. Zimbabwe bowled well during that time but were unlucky not to get any wickets. Jarvis was again brilliant, taking five wickets.

End of a dull day of cricket. A dominating display from Bangladesh. They will be happy going into the dressing room with a wicket at the fag end of the day.

17.6 M Hasan to Tiripano, Around the wicket, short and down the leg side, the batsman lets it go. That's STUMPS on Day 2! 25/1

17.5 M Hasan to Tiripano, Full and on the pads, defended safely. No run. 25/1

17.4 M Hasan to Tiripano, Length ball outside off, defended on the off side. 25/1

17.3 M Hasan to Tiripano, Good length ball on off stump, defended into the ground. 25/1

17.2 M Hasan to Tiripano, Flighted and on the pads, defended by Tiripano to short backward square leg. 25/1

17.1 M Hasan to Chari, One bye! Full and flighted on middle stump, turns in sharply and the batsman lets it go. The keeper is blinded and hence misses it. The batsmen just run one. 25/1

Mehidy Hasan to bowl the last over of the day.

16.6 T Islam to Tiripano, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 24/1

16.5 T Islam to Tiripano, Fuller delivery on middle, Tiripano tucks it to the leg side. 24/1

16.4 T Islam to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman pushes it to the point region. 24/1

16.3 T Islam to D Tiripano, Quicker on off, Tiripano drives it hard and hits the silly point fielder. 24/1

16.2 T Islam to Tiripano, Tosses it up on middle, the batsman leans forward and defends it presenting the full face of the bat. 24/1

16.1 T Islam to Tiripano, Full on middle, Tiripano defends it with a straight bat. 24/1

15.6 Ahmed to Chari, Good yorker and angling in sharply, Chari manages to somehow dig it out and put it in the gap to the right of mid on. Gets a couple of runs. 24/1

15.5 K Ahmed to Chari, Slightly slower, and on a good length outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms again. 22/1

15.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Slightly short of good length just outside off stump, well left by Chari. 22/1

15.3 K Ahmed to Chari, Full and outside off, left alone. 22/1

15.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Short and at the body, Chari pulls it but can't get a true connection. The ball runs on the leg side and the batsmen pick up a couple of runs. 22/1

15.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Length ball just outside off, left alone by Chari. 20/1

14.6 T Islam to Tiripano, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/1

14.5 T Islam to Tiripano, Quicker on middle, Tiripano defends it from within the crease. 20/1

14.4 T Islam to Tiripano, Full on middle, the batsman watchfully blocks it out. 20/1

14.3 T Islam to Tiripano, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 20/1

14.2 T Islam to Tiripano, Flighted outside off, Tiripano lets it be. 20/1

Donald Tiripano comes in as a nightwatchman.

14.1 T Islam to H Masakadza, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Breakthrough for Bangladesh. Taijul tosses it up on middle, the ball spins away, Masakadza leans forward to defend but gets the outside edge of the bat. The ball goes straight to the first slip fielder Mehidy Hasan who takes a good catch. Big wicket for Bangladesh in the closing stages of the day. 20/1

Change of ends for Taijul Islam.

13.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Length ball outside off, Chari shoulders his arms at it and watches it go through to the keeper. 20/0

13.5 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length but way outside off, left alone. 20/0

13.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Short outside off, batsman ducks and leaves the ball. 20/0

13.3 K Ahmed to Chari, Ouch! Short ball aimed at the body, ball doesn't bounce as much as Chari expects as he ducks. It hits him on the left shoulder. The bowler apologizes and checks if the batsman is hurt. 20/0

13.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length ball outside off, defended on the back foot by Chari. 20/0

13.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length and on the off stump, defended safely. 20/0

Khaled Ahmed back for a second spell.

12.6 M Hasan to Masakadza, Full on middle, HM defends it from within the crease. 20/0

12.5 M Hasan to Chari, Hasan gives a bit of air, Chari paddles it fine for a single. 20/0

12.4 M Hasan to Chari, On middle, the batsman has played off the front foot and into the ground 19/0

12.3 M Hasan to Chari, Tosses it up on off, Chari goes for the paddle sweep and misses it completely. 19/0

12.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Fuller delivery on middle, HM pushes it to wide mid on and batsmen take a run. 19/0

12.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Mehidy starts of with a floated delivery on middle, hits the pads of the batsman. The bowler appeals but looks like it was missing leg. 18/0

Spin from both ends now. Mehidy Hasan into the attack.

11.6 T Islam to Chari, Fuller and on off stump, defended presenting the full face of the bat. 18/0

11.5 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and quicker on middle stump, defended back to the bowler. 18/0

11.4 T Islam to Chari, Good length ball, sliding down leg side, raps the batsman on the back pad, appeal from the bowler and close in fielders. Umpire not interested. 18/0

11.3 T Islam to Chari, Flighted outside off, defended on the front foot towards point. No run. 18/0

11.2 T Islam to Chari, Slightly short outside off, punched towards cover. Misfield but no run taken. 18/0

11.1 T Islam to Chari, Flighted on a good length, defended on the front foot. No run. 18/0

10.6 M Rahman to Masakadza, Fuller on middle, Hamilton defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 18/0

10.5 M Rahman to Masakadza, Short of a length outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 18/0

10.4 M Rahman to Masakadza, Length delivery outside off, Masakadza lets it go. 18/0

10.3 M Rahman to Masakadza, Length delivery on leg, hits the thigh pad of the batsman. 18/0

10.2 M Rahman to Masakadza, Back of a length on middle, Hamilton defends it off the back foot and into the ground. 18/0

10.1 M Rahman to Masakadza, In the channel outside off. HM lets it be. 18/0

9.6 T Islam to Chari, Full and outside off, defended away from the body by Chari. 18/0

9.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Good length outside off, Masakadza gets a thin edge but all along the ground towards short third man, picks up a single. 18/0

9.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Slightly short outside off, punched straight to cover. No run. 17/0

9.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and on middle stump, defended with the straight bat. 17/0

9.2 T Islam to Masakadza, Good length on the leg stump, played towards mid on with a straight bat. 17/0

9.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, Masakadza goes on the back foot and punches it towards cover but hits silly point. 17/0

8.6 M Rahman to Chari, Good delivery to end the over. Fuller delivery angling across the batsman. It missed the outside edge of the bat. Fizz is getting his line and length spot on. 17/0

8.5 M Rahman to Chari, On middle, the batsman prods forward and defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 17/0

8.4 M Rahman to Chari, Identical delivery, Chari defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 17/0

8.3 M Rahman to Chari, Goes over the wicket and bowls it full on off, Chari pushes it to the cover region. 17/0

8.2 M Rahman to Chari, Fuller delivery on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 17/0

8.1 M Rahman to Chari, Length delivery on middle, Chari defends it with a straight bat. 17/0

7.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, Masakadza goes back and punches it to the bowler. No run. 17/0

7.5 T Islam to Masakadza, FOUR! Beautifully swept away into the vacant leg side. Full ball at the stumps, Masakadza goes down on one knee and sweeps it hard to square leg for four runs. 17/0

7.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and at the stumps, Masakadza defends it back to the bowler. 13/0

7.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Good length ball outside off, batsman defends safely but a bit away from his body. 13/0

7.2 T Islam to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, defended back safely. 13/0

7.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Flighted and at the stumps, driven to mid off. No run. 13/0

Taijul Islam to bowl the first over of spin in this innings.

6.6 M Rahman to Chari, Good length delivery on middle, Chari defends it and hits the upper half of the bat. The ball did bounce a bit. 13/0

6.5 M Rahman to Chari, In the channel outside off, the batsman lets it be. 13/0

6.4 M Rahman to Chari, Play and miss. Fuller delivery just outside off. The ball helds it line and goes past the outside edge of the bat. 13/0

6.3 M Rahman to Chari, Fuller delivery on middle, Chari defends it from within the crease. 13/0

6.2 M Rahman to Chari, Back of a length on middle, the batsman tucks it to mid-wicket. They got two runs for it. 13/0

6.1 M Rahman to Chari, Overpitched from Rahman, Chari leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a couple of runs 11/0

5.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Fuller ball outside off, Chari defends into the gap and takes a quick single to get off the mark and keep strike. 9/0

5.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Short ball and on the leg stump, Masakadza tucks it off his hips on to the leg side for a single. 8/0

5.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Fourth consecutive ball outside off stump, and the batsman patiently lets it go through again. 7/0

5.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Similar ball and similarly left again. 7/0

5.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, batsman sees it through to the keeper. 7/0

5.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length but wide outside off, left alone by the batsman. 7/0

4.6 M Rahman to Chari, Outside off, Chari leaves it alone. 7/0

4.5 M Rahman to Chari, Fizz bowls it full on middle, the ball keeps a bit low but the batsman defends it from within the crease. 7/0

4.4 M Rahman to Chari, Full on middle, the batsman lets it go. 7/0

4.3 M Rahman to Chari, Beauty from the Fizz. Pitched it full just outside off.Chari looks to defend and the ball held its line and missed the outside edge of the bat. 7/0

4.2 M Rahman to Chari, Fuller length outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 7/0

4.1 M Rahman to Chari, In the channel outside off, Chari lets it be. 7/0

3.6 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Length ball at the body, defended on the back foot by the batsman. 7/0

3.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Short of a good length outside off, defended well this time. 7/0

3.4 K Ahmed to H Masakadza, DROPPED! Unfortunate for the youngster! Would have been his first Test scalp but it's put down! Good ball outside off, gets the edge and would've carried to second slip. Ariful Haque at third slip dives in front of him to take the catch but drops it. 7/0

3.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 7/0

3.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Just short of a good length and at the body, batsman defends it into the ground. Khaled is bending his back to generate decent pace. 7/0

3.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, defended to cover by Masakadza. 7/0

2.6 M Rahman to Chari, Short of a length outside off, the batsman lets it be. 7/0

2.5 M Rahman to Chari, Goes round the wicket. But still bowls it outside off, Chari leaves it easily. 7/0

2.4 M Rahman to Chari, Identical delivery, the batsman lets it go. 7/0

2.3 M Rahman to Chari, Length delivery outside off. Chari does not need to play at those. 7/0

2.2 M Rahman to Chari, Full delivery outside off, Chari jams it out. 7/0

2.1 M Rahman to Chari, Good length delivery outside off. Batsman shoulders arms to it. 7/0

1.6 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Short of a good length and outside off stump. The batsman shoulders his arms at the ball. A maiden to start off his Test career by the youngster. 7/0

1.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length ball outside off, left alone by Masakadza. 7/0

1.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length and wide outside off, ball is swinging but not controlled by the debutant. Well taken again by the keeper. 7/0

1.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, 3rd continuous bouncer, at the body again. The batsman ducks under it and lets it go. 7/0

1.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Another short ball but wayward this time, well kept by Rahim after batting for almost 10 hours. 7/0

1.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Khaled's first ball in test cricket is a bouncer, short and aimed at the head. Batsman ducks under it. 7/0

0.6 M Rahman to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery, squares the batsman. It hits the outside edge of the bat and the ball rolls past the gully fielder. Mehidy chases it and stops it from going to the boundary. Batsmen take three runs. 7/0

0.5 M Rahman to Masakadza, FOUR! Streaky but effective. It was bowled full outside off, Hamilton slashes it hard and the ball goes uppishly over gully and races away to the fence. 4/0

0.4 M Rahman to Masakadza, Length delivery on middle, HM defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 0/0

0.3 M Rahman to Masakadza, NOT OUT! Turned out to be closer than anticipated. Fuller delivery, angling it in. Hits the pads of the batsman. Fizz appeals for LBW. Mahmudullah goes for the review. The replay shows it is pitching in line and hitting the stumps but its umpire's call! Wow - the thread between an out and a not out. 0/0

LBW review! Is Masakadza gone? Mahmudullah reckons he is gone. Let's see...

0.2 M Rahman to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery outside off, Masakadza lets it be. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Masakadza, Starts of with full delivery swinging back in and hitting the pads of the batsman. 0/0

