Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 3 of 2nd Test in Dhaka, Highlights: As it Happened

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

Now we head into Day 4 with the biggest question in mind - Will Bangladesh enforce the follow-on? We will find out the answer on Wednesday at 0930 local (0330 GMT). Do join us for all the updates. Till then, goodbye and take care.

Earlier, the tourists entered Day 3 on the back foot and were further pegged back as their top and middle order failed to contribute. They were reeling at 131-5 at one stage but a century stand between Taylor and Moor revived hopes of a comeback and avoiding the follow-on. But a flurry of wickets towards the end saw Bangladesh finishing Day 3 in firm control of this Test match.

Zimbabwe continued their fightback in the last session with Moor and Taylor adding a brilliant 139-run stand. Both looked set to score big but Bangladesh struck through Ariful Haque, a part-timer. He got rid of Moor and then the wickets just kept falling. Mehidy got two in one over, which included the prized wicket of Brendan Taylor. Taijul Islam finished things off in the end and bagged a fifer.

Right then, after all the hard work, Bangladesh have managed to shot out Zimbabwe's first innings. Now, it will be interesting to see if they enforce the follow-on. They have never done so in the past but they might just do it here. The hosts have a lead of 218 runs and batting again will take more time out of the game. Keeping in mind that they are trailing in the series, this is surely going to be a tough decision as they bowled 105.3 overs and their bowlers will be tired. Mahmudullah has a full night to think about it.

105.3 T Islam to R Chakabva, OUT! It is a clean catch and that is the end of Zimbabwe's innings as Chatara won't be able to bat. Islam gets his sixth fifer in Tests, third in a row. Simply amazing. He tosses it up around middle and it comes in with the angle. Chakabva tries to defend with his bat way ahead of his front pad. The ball goes off the inner half towards Mominul at short leg. He is standing nice and low and he seems to have taken it. The players start celebrating but the umpire wants it to be checked. He takes it upstairs and replays show that the catch is clean as a whistle. Zimbabwe's first innings is over and that also will be STUMPS ON DAY 3! 304/9

Appeal for a bat-pad! Bangladesh are celebrating, it's a fifer for Taijul. Umpire Dharmasena though wants it to be checked. Soft signal is out. Let's see...

105.2 T Islam to Chakabva, Loopy ball outside off, Chakabva strokes it to covers. 304/8

105.1 Islam to Chakabva, NOT OUT! Umpire's call as it is clipping the top of the stumps. It is pitched around middle and then skids through. Chakabva tries to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire shakes his head. Bangladesh take the review and the replays show that the on-field call will stay. 304/8

Another review from Bangladesh! Chakabva is the man in question. Looks a touch high.

104.6 M Hasan to Jarvis, DROPPED AGAIN! This time by Liton Das at short leg. Full and flighted on the middle stump, Jarvis plays the flick shot but it goes in and out of the short leg fielder's hands. So two drops in the same over and Jarvis the survivor on both occasions! 304/8

104.5 M Hasan to Chakabva, Flatter ball outside off and turning in towards the batsman. Chakabva makes room and pushes it to deep extra cover for a run. 304/8

104.4 M Hasan to Jarvis, Fuller ball outside off, Jarvis drives to cover and picks up another single. 303/8

104.3 M Hasan to Jarvis, DROPPED! Very tough chance. Full ball on the pads, Jarvis wants to play it on the leg side toward the mid-wicket region but hits it straight at forward short leg, who can't latch onto it. 302/8

104.2 M Hasan to Jarvis, Loopy ball outside off, Jarvis attempts the drive but gets a thick edge towards third man. The batsmen manage to run two. 302/8

104.1 M Hasan to Chakabva, Flatter ball on a good length and on middle, Chakabva plays it to square leg for a single. 300/8

103.6 T Islam to Jarvis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 299/8

103.5 T Islam to Jarvis, This is flatter and on off, Jarvis goes back and defends it. 299/8

103.4 T Islam to Jarvis, Loopy ball on the stumps, the batsman pushes it back to the bowler. 299/8

103.3 T Islam to Jarvis, Flighted on the stumps, it is blocked out solidly. 299/8

103.2 T Islam to Jarvis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 299/8

103.1 T Islam to Jarvis, On the stumps, kept out. 299/8

102.6 M Hasan to R Chakabva, Slightly faster on a length, Chakabva wants to open the face of the bat and guide it towards third man, but gets an edge that drops just short of slip. Risky attempt. 299/8

102.5 M Hasan to Chakabva, Flatter ball on the stumps, jabbed away by Chakabva to short mid-wicket. No run taken though. 299/8

102.4 M Hasan to Chakabva, Flatter and on the stumps. Chakabva defends off his back foot. 299/8

102.3 M Hasan to Jarvis, Dropped? No. Flatter and outside off, Jarvis wanted to hit to mid-wicket but gets the inside half of the bat and hits it in the air. Mehidy dives across to his right but it falls wide. The ball runs down to long on after that and the batsmen get a single. 299/8

102.2 M Hasan to Chakabva, Loopy ball on a length and on middle stump, Chakabva plays it behind square leg for a run. 298/8

102.1 M Hasan to Jarvis, Mehidy from around the wicket bowls it flat and on a length outside off, Jarvis punches it to long on for a single. 297/8

101.6 T Islam to Chakabva, Flatter on off, kept out safely to end a quick over. 296/8

101.5 T Islam to Jarvis, Fires this on the pads, it is worked through square leg for another run. 296/8

101.4 T Islam to Chakabva, On the pads, this is worked around the corner for a run. 295/8

101.3 T Islam to Chakabva, On the stumps, kept out. 294/8

101.2 T Islam to Chakabva, Outside off, left alone. 294/8

101.1 T Islam to Chakabva, Full and flighted on off stump, Chakabva defends it with a straight bat. 294/8

100.6 Hasan to Jarvis, This is given air outside off, it pitches and turns back in. Jarvis lunges forward to defend but is beaten by the turn. The ball hits his pads. An appeal follows but not given. Impact outside off. 294/8

100.5 M Hasan to Jarvis, Loopy ball on off, it is blocked solidly. 294/8

100.4 M Hasan to Jarvis, Down the leg side, it is tucked away through backward square leg for a couple. 294/8

100.3 M Hasan to Jarvis, On the stumps, Kyle keeps it out. 292/8

There is a chat between the two batsmen, not sure about what.

100.2 M Hasan to Jarvis, Flatter and on off, the batsman goes back and defends it out. 292/8

100.1 M Hasan to Jarvis, Tosses it up on off, the batsman works it towards mid-wicket. 292/8

99.6 T Islam to Jarvis, Bangladesh have six balls at Jarvis next over as the batsmen run through for a single. The ball was full, fast and on the leg stump, Jarvis plays it all along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single. 292/8

99.5 T Islam to Chakabva, Slightly fuller than a good length, Chakabva just plays it fine on the leg side and runs for one. 291/8

99.4 T Islam to Chakabva, Flatter and quicker this time, Chakabva goes onto his back foot and defends it back to the bowler. 290/8

99.3 T Islam to Chakabva, Full and flighted again, Chakabva defends it back to the bowler off the back foot. 290/8

99.2 T Islam to Chakabva, Overpitched and almost yorker length. Chakabva plays it to short mid-wicket. No run. 290/8

99.1 T Islam to Chakabva, Flighted and on the stumps, Chakabva defends it with a straight bat. 290/8

98.6 M Hasan to Jarvis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. A double-wicket maiden for Mehidy! 290/8

98.5 M Hasan to Jarvis, Gives it air on off, Jarvis blocks it. 290/8

98.4 M Hasan to Jarvis, Floats it up on off, it is kept out. 290/8

Kyle Jarvis is the number 10 batsman and should be the last one also with Tendai Chatara not expected to bat.

98.3 M Hasan to B Mavuta, OUT! One brings two! Now they have only 2 wickets in hand (count it one with Chatara not expected to bat) and need another 33 to avoid the follow-on. The straighter one does the trick. It is tossed up around off, Mavuta plays inside the line, thinking it would turn into him. It does not and takes the outside edge. Ariful Haque makes no mistake at first slip and Mavuta goes for a duck. 290/8

98.2 M Hasan to Mavuta, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 290/7

Brandon Mavuta is the new man in.

98.1 M Hasan to Taylor,OUT! What a catch that is! Something special was needed to get rid of Taylor and Taijul has provided it. He has pulled off an absolute screamer. Taylor has nailed the sweep shot. It is right off the middle, he must have thought there are runs on offer as soon as he hit it but it was not to be. Islam in the deep square leg region is standing a bit ahead of the rope and dives to his right to grab a two-handed stunner. Outstanding. End of a magnificent knock but Zimbabwe needed him to stay out there. 33 more runs needed to avoid the follow-on. 290/7

97.6 A Haque to Chakabva, Another ball which pitches and comes back in. It is worked to mid-wicket. 290/6

97.5 A Haque to Chakabva, Good length again on off, the batter works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 290/6

97.4 A Haque to Chakabva, On a length around off, it is blocked. 290/6

97.3 A Haque to Chakabva, An outswinger but it is outside off, left alone. 290/6

97.2 A Haque to Chakabva, Good length again around off, kept out. 290/6

97.1 A Haque to Chakabva, Good length on the middle pole, the batsman gets behind the line and keeps it out. 290/6

96.6 M Hasan to Chakabva, Full and on the pads, Chakabva tucks it away behind square leg for a single and keeps the strike. 290/6

96.5 M Hasan to Chakabva, Comes around the wicket for this ball, Chakabva lets the ball go through outside off stump with the angle. 289/6

96.4 M Hasan to Chakabva, Full and flighted on the stumps, kept out easily by Chakabva. 289/6

96.3 M Hasan to Chakabva, Slower ball outside off, no turn at all. Chakabva defends with soft hands. No run. 289/6

96.2 M Hasan to Chakabva, Flighted delivery on the off stump, Chakabva keeps it out. 289/6

96.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Length ball outside off, no turn on it. Taylor mistimes the drive but it goes in the gap and they pick up a single. 289/6

Mehidy Hasan is back on.

95.6 A Haque to R Chakabva, The batsman has driven it to mid on. 288/6

95.5 A Haque to Chakabva, Back of a length on off, kept out. 288/6

95.4 A Haque to Chakabva, FOUR! A valiant effort in the deep by Rahman but it goes in vain. Full and on the pads, Chakabva flicks it through square leg. Mustafizur from fine leg runs to his left, dives and tries to pull it back in. The umpire goes upstairs to check but replays show that the ball was in contact with Rahman's body as he touched the ropes. 288/6

95.3 A Haque to Chakabva, Good length ball on off stump, Chakabva defends that straight. 284/6

95.2 Haque to Chakabva, NOT OUT! Yes, it is going down leg! Good length ball starting on middle and moving down the leg. Chakabva tries to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Bangladesh take the review. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be missing the stumps and Bangladesh lose a review. Pretty poor review, to be honest! 284/6

Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out. An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Chakabva is the man in question. Looks like it will be missing leg.

95.1 A Haque to Chakabva, Good length ball on the stumps, Chakabva tries to play it to the leg side to get off the mark but finds the fielder. 284/6

94.6 T Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! And the runs needed to avoid the follow-on is below 40. This is fired outside off, Taylor gets into position early and reverse sweeps it through short third man. A boundary results. 284/6

94.5 T Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Conventional sweep and he gets the desired result. Goes down on one knee and sweeps it over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 280/6

94.4 T Islam to Taylor, Goes for the reverse sweep but misses. Easy Taylor, you can't just throw your wicket away. 276/6

94.3 T Islam to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 276/6

94.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flatter around off, it is kept out. 276/6

94.1 T Islam to Taylor, 100 for Taylor. What a knock it has been! His first away from home and his 5th overall in Tests. A very important knock. He came out when Zimbabwe were in big trouble and has held the fort at one end. Islam tosses this up around middle, Taylor goes for the hoick but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket. The batsmen run two. Taylor takes his helmet off and acknowledges the applause from his teammates. He though would know he can't just relax. Still a long way to go. For the record, it's a century from his bat after a gap of five years. 276/6

93.6 A Haque to Chakabva, BEATEN! Good length around off, it straightens a touch. Haque plays inside the line and gets beaten. 274/6

93.5 A Haque to Chakabva, Back of a length on off, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 274/6

93.4 A Haque to Chakabva, Way outside off again, looking to get it back in. No swing though and it has been left alone. 274/6

93.3 A Haque to Chakabva, Length and outside off, it is left alone. 274/6

93.2 A Haque to Chakabva, Good length again on off, the batsman gets behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out. 274/6

93.1 A Haque to Chakabva, Shortish and around off, Chakabva works it towards square leg. 274/6

92.6 T Islam to Taylor, Similar ball and kept out by Taylor by showing the full face of the bat. The hundred will have to wait for another over. 274/6

92.5 T Islam to Taylor, Fuller and quicker through the air, defended off the front foot by Taylor. 274/6

92.4 T Islam to Taylor, Full ball on the stumps and Taylor defends it straight back to the bowler. 274/6

92.3 T Islam to B Taylor, FOUR! Taylor lifts it beautifully over extra cover and in the gap for a boundary. He moves to 99 now. Just a single away from a superb century. 274/6

92.2 T Islam to Taylor, Fuller and on off stump, Taylor plays it toward short mid-wicket again. No run. 270/6

92.1 T Islam to Taylor, Good length ball on the stumps. Defended towards mid-wicket by Taylor. 270/6

Drinks break. Meanwhile, Regis Chakabva has joined Brendan Taylor in the middle.

91.6 A Haque to Moor, OUT! Three reds and Bangladesh have finally broken the 139-run stand. Much-needed wicket for the hosts and a timely one. Zimbabwe are still 53 runs away from avoiding the follow-on and they have 4 more wickets in hand. Haque bowls it on the fuller side and it jags back in late. Moor fails to adjust to the swing as he tries to work it on the leg side. Misses completely and it hits his front pad. It goes to the keeper who takes it and appeals. The Bangladesh players are appealing for both, an LBW and a caught behind. The umpire though raises his finger, which we think is for Leg Before Wicket. Moor though reviews it. Replays detect no inside edge but Hawk Eye shows three reds. Peter walks back after an excellent knock although he will be disappointed to miss out on a ton. Zimbabwe lose their review as well. Bangladesh are ecstatic. Credit to Mahmudullah to bring Ariful into the attack, he ain't a regular bowler but has done the job. 270/6

Big moment in the game! Moor has been given out LBW. He though has reviewed.

91.5 A Haque to Taylor, Short and wide outside off, Taylor cuts it to sweeper cover for another single. 270/5

91.4 A Haque to Moor, Length ball outside off, Moor pushes it to the cover region for a run. 269/5

91.3 A Haque to Moor, Good length ball on off stump. It keeps low but Moor defends it well. 268/5

91.2 A Haque to Moor, Short and outside off, Moor guides it square on the off side for another couple. 268/5

91.1 A Haque to Moor, Gentle medium pace sliding down the leg side, Moor plays it fine on the leg side for a couple. 266/5

Interesting. Ariful Haque has been given a fairly new nut by Mahmudullah.

90.6 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up ball on middle, played off the pads to mid-wicket. 264/5

90.5 T Islam to Taylor, Dropped! Yet another chance goes down abegging! This time Mushfiqur Rahim is the culprit. Quicker delivery again, around off and spinning away just a bit. Taylor is forward to defend but it takes a faint outside edge and goes quickly behind to the keeper. Rahim fails to hold on to the catch. Now, both batsmen have got a reprieve each. Sloppy from the hosts. 264/5

90.4 Islam to Taylor, Fires one in the blockhole, Taylor does well to dig it out back to the bowler. 264/5

90.3 T Islam to Moor, Straighter in line, calmly nudged in the gap on the leg side for a single. 264/5

90.2 T Islam to Taylor, Gets forward to a full ball and eases it past the bowler and through mid off again for one. 263/5

90.1 T Islam to Moor, Knocks a full ball down to long off for a run. 262/5

89.6 M Rahman to Taylor, Bouncer again. The best of the lot. Taylor in two minds and decides to leave it alone very late. It was very close to the glove. Rahim goes up in an appeal. But the umpire isn't interested. 261/5

89.5 M Rahman to Taylor, Slower delivery just outside off, Taylor defends it straight back to the mid off region. 261/5

89.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Short ball again aimed at the batsman's body, cramping him for room. Taylor adjusts well and defends it onto the leg side. No run though. Taylor wanted a run but sent back by the non striker. The fielder has a shy at striker's end but to no avail. 261/5

89.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Good length this time. It was a slower ball but read by Taylor and defended with the full face of the bat. 261/5

89.2 M Rahman to Moor, Short of a good length again, Moor rocks back and plays it square on the off side for a run. 261/5

89.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Short ball on the leg side, Taylor fends it off awkwardly behind square on the leg side and picks up a run. 260/5

88.6 T Islam to Moor, Flatter and on middle, Moor goes back and punches it towards the fielder on the leg side. 259/5

88.5 T Islam to Moor, Moor has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 259/5

88.4 T Islam to Moor, Too full and on off, Moor strokes it hard but straight to the cover fielder. 259/5

88.3 T Islam to Taylor, Slower through the air and it lands full around off, Taylor gets forward and drives it down the ground to long off for one. 259/5

88.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted again, it's outside off and Brendan leaves it alone. 258/5

88.1 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted and full outside off, driven off the front foot to the cover fielder. 258/5

87.6 M Rahman to Moor, DROPPED! This ball holds up in the pitch again, and Moor goes through with the cover drive and is early into it. It goes up in the air. Very difficult chance to hold on for Nazmul Islam, the substitute fielder. He leaps and gets his left hand to it but can't hold on. The ball was always going away from him but he should have done better, especially after getting his hands to it. 258/5

87.5 M Rahman to Moor, Short ball again but Moor ducks out of the way of the ball this time. 258/5

87.4 M Rahman to Moor, Good length ball outside off, Moor just drops the ball onto the ground. 258/5

87.3 Rahman to P Moor, FOUR! Much finer this time. Was a short ball from Mustafizur, didn't bounce as much as expected but Moor stays on the back foot and just lifts the ball over the first slip fielder for a boundary. Brilliant innovation. 258/5

87.2 M Rahman to Moor, Good length ball on the leg stump, Moor defends it watchfully. 254/5

87.1 M Rahman to Moor, FOUR! Not entirely in control but well played in the end. The ball was short and aimed at the body, Moor is on his back foot and just opens the face of his bat. The ball goes between the slips for four runs. 254/5

86.6 T Islam to Taylor, On the middle pole, it is kept out. 250/5

86.5 T Islam to Taylor, BEATEN! Well bowled! This is tossed up around off, it drifts back in due to which the batsman has to play at it. Pitches and then turns away. Beats the outside edge of the batsman. 250/5

86.4 T Islam to Moor, Fires it on the pads, Moor tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. It though goes uppishly past the fielder at short leg for a run. 250/5

86.3 T Islam to Taylor, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 249/5

86.2 T Islam to Moor, Loopy ball but in the fuller zone again, it is pushed through mid off for a run. 248/5

86.1 T Islam to Taylor, Misfield! Taijul has been guilty of bowling a little too full here in his new spell. Once again it is right up there. The batsman times it towards covers. The fielder misfields and a run is taken. 247/5

85.6 M Rahman to Taylor, Overpitched outside off and Taylor plays a really good cover drive and finds the gap between mid off and cover. The ball doesn't reach the boundary and it's a long chase for Taijul who chased it from mid off. The batsmen pick up the third run on the throw as the fielder was late in releasing the ball. 246/5

85.5 M Rahman to B Taylor, Yorker length ball outside off, Taylor gets the bottom part of his bat on it and the ball goes in the gap straight down the ground. They manage to come back for the second. 243/5

85.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Full and just outside off, Taylor covers the line of the ball and drives it straight. No run available though. 241/5

85.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Length ball on the stumps, Taylor gets behind the line of the ball and defends it well. 241/5

85.2 M Rahman to B Taylor, What happened there? The ball seems to have got stuck in the pitch as it brings a puff of dust on landing. Taylor wants to drive the ball down the ground and is early into his shot. The ball is in the air but away from Mustafizur and lands safely in the end. No run taken. 241/5

85.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Good length ball on the off stump, defended solidly back to the bowler by Taylor. 241/5

Change of ends for Mustafizur Rahman.

84.6 T Islam to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 241/5

84.5 T Islam to Moor, This is on the stumps, it is kept out. 241/5

84.4 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted ball on off, Taylor times it through mid off and another run results. 241/5

84.3 T Islam to Taylor, Fires it on middle, the batsman blocks it out. 240/5

84.2 T Islam to Moor, Another full toss, this though is quicker and on off. Eased down to long off for a run. 240/5

84.1 T Islam to Taylor, A full toss to begin with. Taylor tries to whip it but his one hand comes off the handle. It goes off the lower portion of the bat and through mid-wicket. Hasan gives it a chase, he collects the ball and almost collides with the fielder coming in from deep square leg. Three taken by the batsmen. 239/5

Taijul Islam is back on.

83.6 K Ahmed to Moor, Khaled comes around the wicket for the last delivery, gets it up in the yorker length. Moor is up to the task and keeps it out pretty comfortably. Actually wanted to drive it but was too full for him to execute the shot. 236/5

83.5 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length outside the off stump, Taylor stays back to defend this towards cover. They pick up a quick run. 236/5

83.4 K Ahmed to Moor, Slightly full and on the middle stump, Moor plays it with soft hands to the mid-wicket region for a run. 235/5

83.3 K Ahmed to Moor, FOUR! Slightly overpitched and Moor immediately takes advantage, he drives it beautifully through extra cover for a well-timed four. This also brings up the 100-run stand between these two. What a vital time to get it too! Just 89 more runs required to avoid the follow-on. 234/5

83.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Slightly short of a good length outside off, Taylor defends it into the gap in the cover region and picks a single. 230/5

83.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length ball on target. Taylor is solid in defense though. 229/5

82.6 M Rahman to Moor, FOUR! Easy-peasy! The two now look in no problem whatsoever! Rahman comes around the wicket and bowls it very full around off, Moor opens the face of the bat and guides it through point. No fielder there so a boundary results. 229/5

82.5 M Rahman to Moor, Shortens his length from the previous ball and lands it on off, it is kept out. 225/5

82.4 M Rahman to Taylor, A loose shot that! Taylor tries to play it a little away from his body as he tries to force it through the off side. The ball sticks a touch in the surface and hence, goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. A run taken. 225/5

82.3 M Rahman to Taylor, On the shorter side but does not bounce high enough. Taylor works it comfortably towards square leg. 224/5

82.2 M Rahman to Taylor, Lands it on leg and then gets it to slant away. Taylor gets behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out. 224/5

82.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Down the leg side, Taylor flicks it but finds the man at leg gully. 224/5

81.6 K Ahmed to Taylor, On good length and drifting on to the leg stump, Taylor plays it wristily to the leg side. The fielder tries getting across to it but then the square leg umpire shows off his football skills and pushes it out. A run is completed. 224/5

81.5 K Ahmed to Moor, Length ball coming in to the body, Moor plays it towards the vacant mid-wicket region and picks up an easy run. 223/5

81.4 K Ahmed to Moor, Good length ball on the stumps, defended back to the bowler by Moor on the back foot. 222/5

81.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, Slightly short of good length drifting onto the pads, Taylor tucks it away behind square on the leg side for a single. 222/5

81.2 K Ahmed to Moor, Fuller ball at the stumps, driven down to the left of mid off, slightly in the air but safe. The batsmen run one. 221/5

81.1 K Ahmed to Moor, Good length ball outside off stump, swinging away! Loose shot attempted by Moor, just throwing his bat at it and misses. 220/5

Khaled Ahmed to bowl from the other end.

80.6 M Rahman to Taylor, A dot to end! A good over though for Zimbabwe. Rahman goes back to bowling length and it is blocked out. 220/5

80.5 M Rahman to Taylor, FOUR! Top stuff! Two top class boundaries in this over! This one is through the cover region. Full and outside, in fact a half volley. Taylor is too good a batsman to miss out there. He strokes it through covers and the ball races away. 220/5

80.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Good length around off, this one stays a touch low. Taylor lunges and keeps it out. 216/5

80.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Back of a length on off, Taylor keeps it out off the back foot. 216/5

80.2 M Rahman to Taylor, FOUR! DELIGHTFUL! That is a shot by a man in full control. Full and on middle, it shapes back in a touch. Taylor this time does not plant his front foot too across and hence is in great position to play it with the full face of the bat. It is hit past mid on for a boundary. 216/5

80.1 Rahman to Taylor, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Good length delivery angling towards the stumps, Taylor wants to flick towards the leg side but gets hit on the pads. The umpire shakes his head. It pitched outside leg. 212/5

The second new ball has been taken straightaway and Mustafizur Rahman is brought back on.

79.6 M Hasan to Moor, Flighted ball on middle, it is driven to mid off. 212/5

79.5 M Hasan to Moor, On the stumps, it is kept out. 212/5

79.4 M Hasan to Moor, FOUR! UP AND OVER! Gets to his fifty in style! Got a fifty in the first innings of the first Test and now gets one in the first innings here. His 5th in this format. His eyes lit up as he sees the flight on the ball. Lofts it over the mid off fielder and a boundary results. No real celebration as he knows his team is still way behind in the game. However, his partnership with Taylor is reviving some hope for the tourists. 212/5

79.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Gives it a nice loop but it lands in the fuller length area, stroked down to long on for a run. 208/5

79.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Slows it up this time but no real turn for Hasan. It goes straight on and Taylor easily blocks it out. 207/5

79.1 M Hasan to Taylor, The flatter one outside off, the batsman goes back and keeps it out. 207/5

78.6 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up again on middle stump, Moor plays it towards mid-wicket. 207/5

78.5 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery again on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 207/5

78.4 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on off stump, Moor defends off the back foot. 207/5

78.3 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Taylor flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single. 207/5

78.2 T Islam to P Moor, Tossed up on off stump, Moor drives it towards mid off. The batsmen take a single. 206/5

78.1 T Islam to Moor, Turns away from the batsman, Moor is completely beaten on this one. 205/5

77.6 M Hasan to Taylor, Gives it air and bowls it around off, the batsman is solid in defense. 205/5

77.5 M Hasan to Taylor, On the stumps, it is kept out. 205/5

77.4 M Hasan to Moor, A quick run! This is clipped towards mid-wicket for a run. 205/5

77.3 M Hasan to Moor, Fired on the leg pole. It turns back in slightly. Hits his thigh pad and then lobs towards his glove but unlike Chari's wicket this dies down onto the ground. 204/5

77.2 M Hasan to Moor, Flatter and on off, Moor uses his long reach and keeps it out. 204/5

77.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Works it around the corner with the turn and takes a run. He moves on to 65. 204/5

76.6 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on off stump, Peter drives it towards mid off. 203/5

76.5 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery again on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 203/5

76.4 T Islam to Moor, Gives this a bit of air, Moor defends off the front foot. 203/5

76.3 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on off stump, the batsman blocks it out. 203/5

76.2 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Moor keeps it out. 203/5

76.1 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on off stump, Moor drives it towards covers. 203/5

75.6 M Hasan to Taylor, This is on the off pole, Taylor this time gets behind the line and blocks it out. A testing over from Mehidy. 203/5

75.5 M Hasan to Taylor, BEAUTY! This is the advantage of bowling from around the wicket. The straighter ones are a threat to the outside edge and the ones that turn in can present an LBW opportunity. Mehidy this time angles it away from the off pole. Taylor plays inside the line as he felt it would turn back in. The ball goes straight on and beats the outside edge of the bat. 203/5

75.4 M Hasan to Taylor, The batsman has played it to the point region. 203/5

75.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Slower through the air on middle, Taylor with the turn works it to mid-wicket. 203/5

75.2 M Hasan to Moor, Flighted ball on off, this one goes on with the angle. Moor guides it through point, a run taken. 203/5

75.1 M Hasan to Moor, Slower through the air on middle, Moor lunges and defends it out. 202/5

74.6 T Islam to Taylor, Flatter and it is angled into the batsman, it is worked through mid-wicket for another run. 202/5

74.5 T Islam to Moor, Gives it a little more air on off, Moor plants his front foot forward and strokes it down to long off for a single. 202/5

74.4 T Islam to Moor, Another loopy ball on middle, Moor keeps it out off the front foot. 201/5

74.3 T Islam to Moor, Tosses it up on middle, Moor lunges and defends it quite easily. 201/5

74.2 T Islam to Moor, This is fired on middle and leg, sliding down, Moor tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 201/5

74.1 T Islam to Taylor, Flatter and a touch shorter on off, the batsman pushes it down to long off for a run. 201/5

Taijul Islam to bowl from the other end.

73.6 M Hasan to Moor, Gives it air on off, Moor keeps it out. 200/5

73.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Very full on the pads, this is flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 200 up for Zimbabwe. 200/5

73.4 M Hasan to B Taylor, The arm ball is slanted away with the angle. Taylor tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through short third man for a couple. 199/5

73.3 M Hasan to Moor, Floats it up on middle, Moor hits it down to long on for a run. 197/5

73.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Once again it is in the leg stump line, Taylor goes back and works it behind square on the leg side. The batsmen go for a run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. 196/5

73.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Down the leg side, Taylor tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls towards short fine leg. 195/5

We are back, around 35 overs to go in the day, so we are in for a long session. Brendan Taylor and Peter Moor will resume their innings. Mehidy Hasan to bowl the first over after the break. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 3 ...

A tremendous effort is what will be needed from the pair if Zimbabwe are to make a comeback in this game. Bangladesh, on the other hand, need their other bowlers to chip in with the wickets. It has been all Taijul for them till now and a little support won't harm. Another 128 runs needed to avoid the follow-on. Can Zimbabwe do so? Join us after the break to find out.

Another session which belongs to Bangladesh but Zimbabwe are fighting back, courtesy the pair of Taylor and Moor. They lost Williams and Raza quickly post-Lunch. Taijul Islam got the better of both. Taylor and Moor then formed an alliance and together they have really played well. The partnership currently is 64 runs and Taylor has brought up his half century as well. But the visitors are still not out of jail though.

72.6 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Moor is on the back foot in defense. That will be Tea on Day 3! 195/5

72.5 T Islam to P Moor, FOUR! Flighted delivery on off stump, turning away, Moor drives it towards covers for a boundary. Nicely played with the spin, right through the gap, not much risk. 195/5

72.4 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on off stump, Moor defends off the front foot. 191/5

72.3 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 191/5

72.2 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Moor defends off the front foot. 191/5

72.1 T Islam to B Taylor, Tossed up outside off stump, Taylor drives it towards mid off. The batsmen take a single. 191/5

71.6 Mahmudullah to Moor, Length ball, but the batsman chooses to go onto his back foot and then punches the ball straight back to the bowler. 190/5

71.5 Mahmudullah to Moor, Similar delivery, Moor comes onto his front foot and defends it. 190/5

71.4 Mahmudullah to P Moor, Fuller and slightly quicker ball outside off, Moor drives straight to the mid off fielder. 190/5

71.3 Mahmudullah to Moor, Flatter ball on the stumps, punched off the back foot by Moor. No run. 190/5

71.2 Mahmudullah to Taylor, Quicker ball at a full length on off stump. Taylor drives it just to the left of short mid-wicket who dives and stops it but cannot prevent the single. 190/5

71.1 Mahmudullah to Taylor, Flatter and quicker on off stump. Taylor defends it to short mid-wicket. No run. 189/5

70.6 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Moor plays it off the front foot. 189/5

70.5 T Islam to Moor, Quicker delivery on off stump, Moor defends off the back foot. 189/5

70.4 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up again on middle stump, the batsman blocks it well. 189/5

70.3 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on off stump, Peter keeps it out. 189/5

70.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Taylor plays it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single. 189/5

70.1 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on middle stump, Moor plays it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single. 188/5

69.6 Mahmudullah to Taylor, Fuller and flighted delivery. Taylor defends it watchfully. 187/5

69.5 Mahmudullah to Moor, That's a bouncer from a spinner! Moor stays up and on his back foot and plays the ramp shot over the slip. The batsmen pick up three runs. 187/5

69.4 Mahmudullah to Moor, SIX! Huge one over deep square leg! Flighted delivery outside off, Moor goes down on one knee, picks the ball up and deposits over the square leg fence. Wonderful shot, that! It also brings up the 50-run stand between the two. Handy one but they need a lot more. 184/5

69.3 Mahmudullah to Taylor, Flatter and outside off. Defended on the leg side. One run taken. 178/5

69.2 Mahmudullah to Taylor, Flatter and quicker trajectory on off stump, defended by Taylor with a straight bat. 177/5

69.1 Mahmudullah to P Moor, Flighted outside off stump, Moor gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it beautifully in the gap. A long chase for mid off who saves a run for his team. 177/5

Mahmudullah is into the attack.

68.6 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery again on off stump, the batsman keeps it out. 174/5

68.5 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up again on off stump, Taylor offers a forward defense on this one. 174/5

68.4 T Islam to Taylor, Loopy delivery on off stump, the batsman blocks it well. 174/5

68.3 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Taylor defends off the back foot. 174/5

68.2 T Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Tossed up on middle stump, Taylor goes high and over mid on for a boundary. 174/5

68.1 T Islam to Taylor, Drifts away from the batsman, Taylor offers no shot. 170/5

Taijul Islam is back on.

67.6 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length ball angling on to Taylor's pads, he flicks it away again in the air and to deep backward square leg to pick up a single. 170/5

67.5 K Ahmed to Taylor, Short of a good length, Taylor goes onto his back foot and defends it. 169/5

67.4 K Ahmed to Moor, Slightly fuller and outside off, driven to cover for a run. 169/5

67.3 K Ahmed to Moor, Good length ball on off stump, Moor wants to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. No run. 168/5

67.2 K Ahmed to Moor, FOUR! Short again outside off. Moor makes room and cuts it away beautifully in the gap, to the left of the point fielder, to pick up an easy boundary. Adjusted really nicely to play this shot. 168/5

67.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Fifty for Taylor! Short and wide outside off, Taylor cuts it away towards point. The batsmen go for a tight run but the fielder makes it easier for them as he misses the ball and lets it through his feet. It could've been a tight call if he had picked it up cleanly. No harm done in the end and that single takes Taylor to his 9th fifty in this format. A well-compiled innings this and at a very important time for Zimbabwe. Lots of work to be done still though! 164/5

66.6 M Hasan to Taylor, Flighted delivery on leg stump, the batsman plays it towards mid on. They take a single. 163/5

66.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Loopy delivery again on middle stump, Taylor plays it towards mid on. 162/5

66.4 M Hasan to Taylor, Tossed up again on middle stump, Brendan goes for a sweep but gets a top edge on this one. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. 162/5

66.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Loopy delivery on leg stump, Taylor plays it towards mid-wicket. 160/5

66.2 M Hasan to P Moor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Moor plays it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single. 160/5

66.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Tossed up on middle stump, Taylor defends off the front foot and it goes past short leg. The batsmen take a single. 159/5

65.6 K Ahmed to Moor, Short of a length, Moor takes his eyes of the ball while attempting to leave it. It hits him high on the arm and balloons up to forward short leg who appeals but the umpire isn't interested. 158/5

65.5 K Ahmed to Moor, Full and outside off, Moor wants to drive it but can't connect as he'd desire. Just gets a bottom edge that goes straight back to the bowler. 158/5

65.4 K Ahmed to Moor, Good ball to follow it up. On the stumps and it is defended with a straight bat back to the bowler. 158/5

65.3 K Ahmed to Moor, Short and aimed at the body. It was an uncomfortable ball to play but Moor adjusts and defends it well in the end. 158/5

65.2 K Ahmed to Moor, Length ball on the stumps, Moor tries to defend but gets a thick inside edge that drops down on the leg side. No run. 158/5

65.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length outside the off stump, safely played with soft hands by Taylor towards the point region. The batsmen run a single. 158/5

64.6 M Hasan to Moor, FOUR! Shot! This is tossed up outside off, it is a little too full. The spin is out of contention and Moor slaps it through covers for a boundary. 157/5

64.5 M Hasan to Moor, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Moor defends off the back foot. 153/5

64.4 M Hasan to Taylor, Tossed up on leg stump, Taylor sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single. 153/5

64.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Brendan keeps it out. 152/5

64.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Turns into the middle stump, Taylor defends off the back foot. 152/5

64.1 M Hasan to Taylor, HUGE APPEAL FOR CAUGHT BEHIND! NOT OUT! Flighted delivery outside off stump, Taylor goes for the reverse sweep but gets beaten on this one. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Bangladesh then think about a review but opt against it and rightly so. Later on in the replays, there was a spike on Ultra Edge but it was mostly of the bat hitting the ground. 152/5

Mehidy Hasan is back into the attack.

63.6 K Ahmed to P Moor, FOUR! Short and wide outside off. Moor latches onto the opportunity, frees his arms and cuts it away hard, square on the off side for four runs. 152/5

63.5 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length ball on the middle stump, Taylor plays it with a straight bat to long on for a single. 148/5

63.4 K Ahmed to Taylor, Length ball outside off stump, Taylor shoulders his arms to that one. 147/5

63.3 K Ahmed to B Taylor, Good ball. Slightly fuller and angled in after pitching. Lucky for Taylor that it took the inside edge, else he would've been rapped in front of the wickets. 147/5

63.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Length ball on the stumps, defended off the back foot. 147/5

63.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length ball outside off stump. The batsman chooses to leave it alone. 147/5

62.6 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery again on off stump, the batsman defends it watchfully to end the over. 147/5

62.5 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on off stump, Moor keeps it out. 147/5

62.4 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Peter blocks it well. 147/5

62.3 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on middle stump, Moor defends off the back foot. 147/5

62.2 T Islam to Moor, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Peter Moor. Overpitched outside off stump, Moor drives it through covers for a boundary. 147/5

62.1 T Islam to Moor, FOUR! Half tracker from Taijul, Moor pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 143/5

61.6 K Ahmed to Moor, Length ball on the pads this time. Moor misses the flick and it goes off the pads to fine leg for a leg bye. 139/5

61.5 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length and angling into the pads this time, Taylor plays it in the air, dangerously close towards the backward short leg fielder. But unfortunately for Bangladesh, it is just a little too far away from him. It goes down to fine leg for a run. 138/5

61.4 K Ahmed to Taylor, Similar ball and similarly played as well. 137/5

61.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, Slightly short of a length, outside off. Jags back a bit after landing. Taylor adjusts and defends it watchfully. 137/5

61.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Length ball on the stumps, defended off the back foot by the batsman. 137/5

61.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Short of a length and going down the leg side. Taylor chooses to leave it alone. A good diving stop by Rahim. 137/5

Khaled Ahmed now has been given an opportunity to have a go.

60.6 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery outside off stump, Moor offers no shot. 137/5

60.5 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up again outside off stump, the batsman lets it go. 137/5

60.4 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery again on off stump, Peter drives it towards point. 137/5

60.3 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on off stump, Moor defends off the front foot. 137/5

60.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Taylor comes forward and plays it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single. 137/5

60.1 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up on off stump, Taylor blocks it well. 136/5

Drinks! It has been all Bangladesh in the first hour of this session. Taijul Islam has spun a web around the Zimbabwe batsmen. He has four so far, of which, two have come in this session. Two big ones that is. The tourists are still a long way behind. The pair batting out there currently is probably their last hope. They will need a huge partnership from the two. Can they do so? Stay tuned to find out.

59.6 M Rahman to Moor, Coming around the wicket for the last ball before drinks in the post-Lunch session, Moor gets behind the line of the ball and plays it away safely. 136/5

59.5 M Rahman to Moor, Full delivery on the stumps, PJ Moor defends with a straight bat. No run. 136/5

59.4 M Rahman to Moor, Faster ball on the leg stump this time, Moor adjusts well to defend it. 136/5

59.3 M Rahman to Moor, Good length ball outside off. It was a cutter and Moor lets it go. 136/5

59.2 M Rahman to P Moor, FOUR! Fuller this time and outside off, Moor drives and gets it in the gap between point and gully for a very welcome boundary. 136/5

59.1 M Rahman to Moor, BEATEN! Well bowled by Mustafizur. On a good length and in the corridor of uncertainty. Sticks in the wicket and moves very late to beat the outside edge of the batsman. 132/5

It appeared to be a bowling change as Khaled Ahmed is seen returning. A late call by Mahmudullah after that as he hands the ball once again to Mustafizur. Maybe because this will be the last over before the Drinks break.

58.6 T Islam to Taylor, Loopy delivery turning away from the batsman, Taylor manages to block it. 132/5

58.5 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on off stump, Moor drives it towards covers. The batsmen take a single. 132/5

Bangladesh on the attack here as they bring in another silly point fielder.

58.4 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Peter keeps it out. 131/5

58.3 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on off stump, Moor gets a soft leading edge towards mid off. 131/5

58.2 T Islam to Moor, Shorter on off stump, Moor cuts it towards point. 131/5

58.1 T Islam to Moor, Not much turn on this one. Flighted delivery on middle stump, Moor blocks it well. 131/5

57.6 M Rahman to Taylor, Solid defense on this occasion by Taylor. The ball was on middle stump, no problem for the batsman. 131/5

57.5 M Rahman to Taylor, A cutter on a fuller length this time from the Fizz, goes past the outside edge of Taylor. 131/5

57.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Good length ball on the off stump, Taylor wants to defend off the front foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It balloons up and then luckily for him it falls safely in the middle of the pitch. 131/5

57.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Slightly short of a length on the off stump, Taylor defends on the back foot. 131/5

57.2 M Rahman to Taylor, Good ball! Drags the length a little shorter than the previous ball but gets a better line. Taylor plays it with soft hands on the back foot. 131/5

57.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Wayward ball on length outside off stump. Taylor leaves it alone. 131/5

56.6 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on off stump, Moor defends off the front foot. Maiden over from Taijul Islam. 131/5

56.5 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Moor defends off the back foot. 131/5

56.4 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on off stump, the batsman keeps it out. 131/5

56.3 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 131/5

56.2 T Islam to Moor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Moor defends off the back foot. 131/5

56.1 T Islam to P Moor, Tossed up outside off stump, Moor drives it towards mid off. 131/5

55.6 M Rahman to Taylor, Length ball on the stumps, Taylor defends like a rock off the front foot. 131/5

55.5 M Rahman to Taylor, Back to over the wicket now. Good length ball outside off stump. Taylor lets it go through to Rahim and watches it all the way. 131/5

55.4 M Rahman to B Taylor, Just short of a good length on the off stump, slight away movement after pitching. Taylor adjusts pretty well and plays it all along the ground to gully. 131/5

55.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Good length ball coming in with the angle, on the stumps. Taylor's defense is solid. 131/5

55.2 M Rahman to B Taylor, Fuller this time and a very slight hint of swing after landing. Taylor drives to mid off. 131/5

55.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Full and wide outside off stump. Taylor drives straight to cover. No run. 131/5

54.6 T Islam to Moor, On off, the batsman manages to block it out. 131/5

Peter Moor strides out to the middle.

54.5 Islam to S Raza, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Taijul Islam is breathing fire here. This was a top, top delivery! Not a lot Raza could have done with that. Maybe, he could have been a little forward there. Now though it is too late. Islam pitches this around middle, Raza plays for the original trajectory but the ball straightens a touch, beats the outside edge and hits the stumps. Half the side is back in the hut for Zimbabwe as Raza walks back for a duck. They need another 192 to avoid the follow-on. Looks an uphill task from here. Talking about Taijul and his brilliance with this delivery. He got Sean with a straighter arm ball and this time since he bowled it from wide of the crease, Raza was outsmarted as he thought it will once again skid in with the angle. That wasn't the case and his footwork was also quite ordinary. What a series Taijul is having! 131/5

54.4 T Islam to Raza, Floats it up on off, it is driven towards covers. 131/4

54.3 T Islam to Raza, Loopy delivery on leg stump, Raza flicked it towards short leg. 131/4

54.2 T Islam to Raza, Flighted delivery on off stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 131/4

54.1 T Islam to Raza, Tossed up outside off stump, Raza goes for the drive but keeps it out. 131/4

53.6 M Rahman to Taylor, This is much better from the Fizz, good length outside off stump. He brings Taylor onto his front foot making him drive to cover. Could bring the edge into play with this angle if he gets some movement. 131/4

53.5 M Rahman to B Taylor, Around the wicket now, full length and on the stumps, Taylor plays it with a straight bat back to mid off. No run taken. 131/4

53.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Overpitched and on the middle stump, Taylor flicks it away to mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 131/4

53.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Slightly fuller outside off this time, Taylor plays a defensive shot off the front foot. 129/4

53.2 M Rahman to Taylor, Similar to the previous delivery, watchfully defended again to short cover. No run. 129/4

53.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Length ball just outside off, well defended by Taylor off the back foot. 129/4

52.6 T Islam to Raza, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 129/4

52.5 T Islam to Raza, Tossed up again on off stump, Raza drives it towards covers. 129/4

52.4 T Islam to Raza, Flighted delivery on off stump, the batsman drives it towards covers. 129/4

52.3 T Islam to Raza, Loopy delivery on off stump, Raza wanted to defend but it turned away from him. He is completely beaten on this one. 129/4

52.2 T Islam to Raza, Tossed up again on off stump, Sikandar cuts it towards point. 129/4

52.1 T Islam to Raza, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Raza defends off the front foot. 129/4

51.6 M Rahman to Taylor, Tries the yorker length ball, Taylor is upto it and keeps it out with a solid defense. 129/4

51.5 M Rahman to Taylor, Full length ball outside off stump, defended onto the ground by Taylor. 129/4

51.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Slightly fuller on off stump, Taylor defends it straight off the front foot. 129/4

51.3 M Rahman to Taylor, BEATEN! Good length ball just outside off stump, Taylor feeling for the ball misses it and survives. There was slight movement on that ball after landing. Might be a hint of reverse swing for the Fizz. 129/4

51.2 M Rahman to Taylor, Full delivery outside off, driven by BT straight to short cover. No run. 129/4

51.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Good length ball to start off with, at the stumps. Taylor defends but not very convincingly. Takes a slight inside edge and falls to the leg side. 129/4

Mustafizur Rahman is back on.

50.6 T Islam to Raza, A loopy ball to end the over, it is kept out safely. 129/4

Sikandar Raza is the new man in.

50.5 Islam to S Williams, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Williams seems to have missed a straight ball there. He has misread the length completely. Islam tosses it up around off, it goes on with the arm. Williams pays the price for not picking the variation. Also, he should have been forward to this delivery but he tries playing it off the back foot. That brings his downfall. He misses and the ball shatters the off stump behind. An early wicket after the break for Bangladesh and it is a big one. Williams walks back without making an impact. 129/4

50.4 T Islam to Williams, Floats it up on off, SW keeps it out. 129/3

50.3 T Islam to Williams, Flatter on off, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 129/3

50.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Taylor drives it towards covers. The batsmen take a single. 129/3

50.1 T Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Tossed up on leg stump, Taylor lofts it over mid on for a boundary. 128/3

49.6 M Hasan to Taylor, Good length delivery turning into the pads, Taylor plays it with the turn down to fine leg for an easy single. 124/3

49.5 M Hasan to Taylor, The ball is suddenly bouncing off small cracks on the pitch. This one starts on a good length and jumps on Taylor but he plays it with soft hands and hence it drops safely out of reach of any close-in fielder. 123/3

49.4 M Hasan to Williams, Faster ball outside off stump, cut to deep point off the back foot by Williams. The batsmen run a quick single. Well-judged in the end. 123/3

49.3 M Hasan to Williams, Flatter and quicker at the stumps, defended off the back foot. No run. 122/3

49.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Fuller length on off stump, played to long on with a straight bat for a run. 122/3

49.1 M Hasan to Williams, Around the wicket to the left-hander, flatter and angling into the pads, Williams flicks it onto the leg side and takes a single 121/3

48.6 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up again on middle stump, Brendan blocks it well. 120/3

48.5 T Islam to Taylor, Loopy delivery on off stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 120/3

48.4 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Williams flicks it towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. 120/3

48.3 T Islam to Taylor, Loopy delivery on off stump, Brendan drives it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single. 119/3

48.2 Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Great shot. Flighted delivery on off stump, Taylor dances down the track and lofts it straight over the bowler for a boundary. 118/3

48.1 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up on middle stump, Taylor blocks it well. 114/3

47.6 M Hasan to Williams, WOAH! What happened there? Must have hit a crack or something. This is bowled flatter and just outside off stump. It pitches and bounces out of nowhere, also turns to beat the outside edge of Williams. Lots of energy amongst the close-in fielders. 114/3

47.5 M Hasan to Williams, Flatter trajectory on this ball, Williams gets behind the ball and defends it safely. 114/3

47.4 M Hasan to S Williams, Good length ball outside off, defended to mid on off the front foot. 114/3

47.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Fuller and faster outside off stump this time, played watchfully onto the off side for a single. 114/3

47.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Slightly tossed up outside off, Taylor immediately goes down and reverse sweeps it wide of the slip fielder to pick up a double. 113/3

47.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Flatter and quicker ball outside off, played back down the ground off the back foot. No run. 111/3

46.6 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery again on leg stump, Brendan flicks it towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. 111/3

46.5 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up again on off stump, Taylor blocks it well. 110/3

46.4 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery on leg stump, the batsman pushes it towards the leg side. The batsmen pick up a single. 110/3

46.3 T Islam to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Sean drives it towards long off. 109/3

46.2 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Williams flicks it towards mid-wicket. 109/3

46.1 T Islam to B Taylor, Tossed up on leg stump, Taylor plays it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single. 109/3

45.6 M Hasan to Williams, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Williams rocks back and cuts it away beautifully for a boundary. 108/3

45.5 M Hasan to Williams, Fuller delivery just outside off, the batsman pushes it to cover. No run. 104/3

45.4 M Hasan to Williams, Flatter and on the stumps. It bounces a little more. Williams defended off the back foot. 104/3

45.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Flatter and on the pads, flicked away by BT behind square on the leg side for a run. 104/3

45.2 M Hasan to Williams, Flighted delivery on middle, driven to long on for a single. 103/3

45.1 M Hasan to Williams, Coming around the wicket to Sean Williams, flatter and outside off, Williams flicks to the leg side but hits short leg. No run. 102/3

44.6 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up again on middle stump, Taylor defends off the back foot. 102/3

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end.

44.5 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery on off stump, Williams drives it towards covers. The batsmen take a single. 102/3

44.4 T Islam to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Williams defends off the back foot. 101/3

44.3 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up on his pads, Brendan works it towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single. 101/3

44.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Taylor keeps it out. 100/3

44.1 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up on middle stump, Taylor pushes it to short leg. 100/3

We're back for the afternoon session. The men concerned are back on the field as well. A very important next two hours for Zimbabwe. They need a big effort from two of their most experienced batsmen in the middle if they want to get anywhere near Bangladesh's first innings total. For Bangladesh, it's just about hitting the right areas and keep probing. They are beginning with the spin of Taijul Islam, as expected. Let's play...

... DAY 3, SECOND SESSION ...

The visitors still need another 223 to avoid the follow-on which will surely be their first aim. They have their two most reliable batsmen out there. The wicket is not doing much and a lot will be expected from them. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will want to get rid of these two as quickly as possible and then get into the lower order. What do we have in store for us in the second session? Join us in a while to find out.

Chari then continued to fight hard. He was hit on the head not once but twice but that did not deter his confidence. Those blows in a way woke him up and he excelled to score freely. He brought up his half ton and also stitched a 50-run stand with Taylor in which he scored majority of the runs. However, an excellent review from Bangladesh saw the end of him minutes before the break.

It is Bangladesh who head into the break as the happier side. Chari's wicket right at the stroke of Lunch has turned the tide in hosts' favor. The tourists started off really well with Chari and Tiripano grinding it out in the first hour. They almost managed to play out the first 60 minutes but Taijul Islam struck as he sent back the nightwatchman.

43.6 M Hasan to Williams, Another full one on middle and Williams pushes it to covers. No run taken. The umpire removes the bails and signals for Lunch on Day 3. 100/3

43.5 M Hasan to Williams, Full length again and angling into the pads, Williams takes his front leg out of the way and defends it watchfully. 100/3

43.4 M Hasan to Williams, Full and outside off, Williams drives to cover. No run. 100/3

43.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Fullish length outside off, Taylor plays it to the vacant leg side region for a single. 100 up for Zimbabwe! 100/3

43.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Slightly shorter length, Taylor goes on to his back foot and defends watchfully. 99/3

43.1 M Hasan to B Taylor, Good length and outside off stump, Taylor gets an inside edge on to his pads but it safely drops down on the pitch. 99/3

42.6 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Taylor gets an inside edge onto his pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. 99/3

42.5 T Islam to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Williams drives it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single. 98/3

42.4 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Williams goes for the cut but misses as the ball stays low. 97/3

42.3 T Islam to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Williams plays it straight towards the bowler. 97/3

42.2 T Islam to B Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Brendan plays it towards mid off. The batsmen take a single. 97/3

42.1 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up on off stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 96/3

41.6 M Hasan to Williams, Tosses it up on off, Williams is solid in defense. 96/3

41.5 M Hasan to Williams, Flatter and on off, kept out. 96/3

Sean Williams is the new man in.

41.4 M Hasan to B Chari, OUT! Yes, Ultra Edge shows some spike, which means it has just about flicked the glove. Chari has to walk back minutes before Lunch. He is not happy, not sure with the decision or with the mode of the dismissal. This is bowled down the leg side, Chari looks to pad it away but the ball hits him on the thigh pad and then lobs up and goes extremely close to his gloves. Mominul at short leg takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. The fielder though feels there is something and he wants it to be reviewed. Mahmudullah does so. Time for the replays and it shows a spike as the ball passes the glove. Although, it's a bit uncertain that the spike is exactly after the ball is kissing the glove or it is due to his left leg scratching the surface. The third umpire feels it has brushed the gloves and the on-field call has been overturned. Excellent review by Bangladesh and they have got the well-set batsman out. Also, the partnership which was starting to look good has been cut short. Zimbabwe in a spot of bother. They need another 227 runs to avoid the follow-on. 96/3

Review time! A loud appeal for a catch at short leg has been turned down. Mahmudullah has signaled the 'T'. Has it taken the glove?

41.3 M Hasan to Chari, Good ball, slightly shorter than the previous two balls, Chari is in two minds whether to come ahead or not and decides to play it off the back foot. It takes his thigh pad on the way and travels to leg slip. Excitement for the bowler and close-in fielders but there seemed to be nothing on it. The fielder at leg slip doesn't take it so the excitement eventually dies out. 96/2

41.2 M Hasan to Chari, Similar ball and similarly defended again. 96/2

41.1 M Hasan to Chari, Good length ball on middle. Chari comes ahead and defends. 96/2

40.6 T Islam to B Chari, Tossed up on off stump, Brian drives it towards mid off. The batsmen take a single. 96/2

40.5 T Islam to Chari, Loopy delivery again on middle stump, Chari again keeps it out. 95/2

40.4 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the batsman keeps it out. 95/2

40.3 T Islam to Chari, Loopy delivery on off stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 95/2

40.2 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on off stump, Brian plays it towards covers. 95/2

40.1 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up on middle stump, Chari blocks it well. 95/2

39.6 M Hasan to Taylor, FOUR! That's another brilliant sweep shot from Taylor! Sean Williams (earlier in the day in an interview) had suggested that it would be a shot that they would go to today and his teammate is proving him right! Full and wide outside off but Taylor goes down and takes it from there and finds the square leg boundary. 95/2

39.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Full and outside off, defends it well this time. 91/2

39.4 Hasan to Taylor, LOUD APPEAL! Full ball outside off, Taylor attempts the reverse sweep again but misses it. It seems to have struck him outside the line. After a long consultation with Rahim, Mahmudullah decides not to go upstairs. 91/2

39.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Shorter ball at the stumps, Brendan defends it off the back foot to short leg. 91/2

39.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Full and outside off but Taylor sweeps it in the gap between deep square leg and deep mid wicket. The batsmen pick up two. It also brings up the 50-run partnership between the pair. 91/2

39.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Good length ball outside off, Taylor comes forward and defends it well. 89/2

38.6 T Islam to Chari, Well fielded! This is driven nicely towards covers. The fielder there dives to his right and makes a very good stop. 89/2

38.5 T Islam to Chari, Another flighted ball on off, Chari lunges and defends it onto the ground. 89/2

38.4 T Islam to Chari, On the shorter side and there is width on offer, Chari guides it to point. 89/2

38.3 T Islam to Chari, Quicker and flatter again on off, Chari is quickly onto his back foot and keeps it out. 89/2

38.2 T Islam to Chari, Flatter and slightly shorter in length, Chari goes back and defends it onto the ground. 89/2

38.1 T Islam to Chari, Floats it up on off, the batsman lunges and defends it. 89/2

37.6 M Hasan to B Taylor, Similar length but outside off this time, Taylor defends it but gets a thick edge that drops on to the off side. No run. 89/2

37.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Shorter in length this time, Taylor goes onto his back foot and defends to short mid-wicket. 89/2

37.4 M Hasan to Taylor, Full outside off, the batsman gets behind the line of the ball and defends it well. 89/2

37.3 M Hasan to Taylor, FOUR! Full ball outside off, Taylor goes down on one knee and reverse sweeps it for four runs through backward point. The runs seem to be flowing now! 89/2

37.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Slightly shorter this time, BT goes onto his back foot and defends with a straight bat. 85/2

37.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Good ball to start, outside off and drawing the batsman on to the front foot. But Taylor defends it well. No turn on that one. 85/2

Bowling change. Mehidy Hasan has the ball in his hand.

36.6 T Islam to Chari, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Brian defends off the back foot. 85/2

36.5 Islam to Chari, FOUR! Fifty for Brian Chari. His second in this format. He did cop a few blows but has really battled hard out there. However, his job is still not done and he would surely know that. Chari would love to score a big one here. Good shot from him to get to the landmark. It is a flighted delivery on middle stump, Chari lofts it straight over the bowler for a boundary. 85/2

36.4 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on off stump, Brian keeps it out. 81/2

36.3 T Islam to Chari, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Consecutive boundaries for Brian Chari. Tossed up on off stump, Chari lofts this over covers. The umpire checks whether it went all the way but after getting the confirmation, he signals for a boundary. 81/2

36.2 Islam to Chari, FOUR! Great Shot. Flighted delivery on middle stump, Brian lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary. 77/2

36.1 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up on leg stump, Chari keeps it out. 73/2

35.6 K Ahmed to Taylor, Oooh and Aahs from behind the stumps as this one keeps low. It was a length ball outside off but it keeps low as Taylor tries to punch it off the back foot. It gets the under edge and just drops down on the pitch. 73/2

35.5 K Ahmed to Taylor, Length ball outside off, defended watchfully by Taylor. 73/2

35.4 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length ball on off stump, played with a straight bat from within the crease by Taylor. No run. 73/2

35.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, LOUD APPEAL! The umpire says not out, presumably because of the height of the ball. The replays suggest it would've gone over the stumps. Good decision by Bangladesh to not review that one. This one starts just outside off stump, comes in after landing on a good length area and hits him in line of the stumps but the height was a little too much for the hosts liking. 73/2

35.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Just short of a good length, at the hips. Taylor tucks it off his hips and luckily for him, it lands just short of a backward short leg fielder who's been placed there exactly for that. 73/2

35.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Short ball first up, outside off. BT just ducks and lets it go through. 73/2

34.6 T Islam to Chari, FOUR! Good shot. Tossed up again on leg stump, Chari sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 73/2

34.5 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Brian defends off the back foot. 69/2

34.4 T Islam to Chari, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Tossed up delivery, Chari goes for the sweep but misses it and gets rapped on the pads. The umpire shakes his head. Pitched outside leg. 69/2

34.3 T Islam to Chari, Loopy delivery around off stump, Chari defends on the front foot. 69/2

34.2 T Islam to B Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Brendan hits it straight past the bowler towards long off. The batsmen take a single. 69/2

34.1 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up on middle stump, Taylor blocks it well. 68/2

33.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Good response from the debutant after being hit for a six on the previous ball. Gets in a really good yorker on middle but equally well played and kept out by Chari. 68/2

33.5 K Ahmed to Chari, SIX! These blows seem to have woken up Chari! He is seeing the ball really well now and deposits this short one from Khaled for a maximum over deep square leg. Brilliant execution of the shot! 68/2

33.4 K Ahmed to Taylor, Taylor looks a bit uncomfortable here as this one jags in sharply after landing on the pitch, takes the inside edge and runs behind square on the leg side for a single. 62/2

33.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, Length ball on the off stump. Defended watchfully by Taylor. 61/2

33.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good movement after pitching! The ball starts outside off stump but moves inward by a long way after passing the stumps. Although it's left alone safely, the batsman would be keeping a close eye from now onward. 61/2

33.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length ball but at the pads, Taylor plays it with soft hands to short mid-wicket. No run. 61/2

32.6 T Islam to Chari, Loopy delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 61/2

32.5 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on off stump, Brian plays it towards point. 61/2

32.4 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up again on off stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 61/2

32.3 T Islam to Taylor, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Brendan pushes it towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. 61/2

32.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Taylor defends on the front foot towards covers. 60/2

32.1 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up outside off stump, Taylor lets it go. 60/2

31.6 K Ahmed to Chari, A huge appeal but not given! Height was an issue there. This is bowled on a length on middle, it jags back in. Chari tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. 60/2

31.5 K Ahmed to Chari, FOUR BYES! Loses his radar completely there. Bangs it short but it is way down the leg side. Maybe he tried a little too hard there. Rahim had no chance to stop that and the ball races to the fine leg fence. 60/2

31.4 K Ahmed to Chari, FOUR! So Chari has now scored 10 from the last two balls he has faced. This was pure timing. A little too full on off, Chari pushes it through mid off and the ball races away. 56/2

31.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, A little too straight this time and it is worked towards fine leg for a run. 52/2

31.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Closer to the off pole this time and it is slightly fuller on off, the batsman blocks it out. 51/2

31.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Off the mark is Taylor with this punch shot. It goes through covers and the batsmen take two. 51/2

30.6 T Islam to Chari, SIX! Great Shot. Tossed up on off stump, Chari lofts it over mid off and it goes over the boundary for a six. 49/2

30.5 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Brian keeps it out. 43/2

30.4 T Islam to Chari, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Chari blocks it well. 43/2

30.3 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up again on off stump, Chari offers a forward defense on this one. 43/2

30.2 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Brian blocks it well. 43/2

30.1 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up on middle stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 43/2

29.6 K Ahmed to Chari, DROPPED! Chari seems to have lost concentration after the blow and slashes wildly at a wide one outside off. It's in the air and goes towards Taijul Islam at backward point who dives to catch it but can't hold on. Wasn't that tough and should hold onto these ones at this level. The batsmen run through for a single. 43/2

The physio is out once again and is examining Chari. The opener seems fine. He's getting habituated in copping such blows. Drinks on the field.

29.5 K Ahmed to Chari, OUCH! Second time in this innings, Chari looks to duck but takes his eyes off the ball and gets hit on the helmet. He will surely have to change his helmet this time! Short ball on middle, doesn't bounce as much as the batsman expects it to and hits the helmet again. 42/2

29.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Good pace from the youngster, short of a good length and angling into the hips, nicely negotiated by Chari and tucked away behind square leg for a couple of runs. 42/2

29.3 K Ahmed to Chari, Short of a good length, angling down the leg side, Chari raises his arms to let the ball go but the ball hits his hips and rolls away to the fine leg boundary. But the umpire signals dead ball as there was no shot attempted. 40/2

29.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Just as I say that there was good carry on the previous ball, the next one keeps pretty low. On off stump and a good length and the batsman does well to block it out even though he is on his back foot. 40/2

29.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length outside off stump, Chari leaves it alone. Good carry on that occasion. 40/2

Khaled Ahmed is back on. Change of ends for him.

28.6 T Islam to Taylor, Tossed up again on middle stump, Taylor blocks it well. 40/2

28.5 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Taylor keeps it out. 40/2

Brendan Taylor is the new man in.

28.4 T Islam to D Tiripano, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Bangladesh get their first today. Taijul is the man once again to provide the breakthrough and again it is the combination of him and Mehidy Hasan. This is tossed up around off, it pitches, turns away and also bounces a touch extra. Tiripano lunges forward to defend with an angled bat but the ball takes the outside edge and goes into the safe hands of Hasan at first slip. He takes a tumbling catch. Donald's stubborn innings comes to an end. 40/2

28.3 T Islam to Tiripano, Tossed up again on middle stump, Tiripano blocks it well. 40/1

28.2 T Islam to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on leg stump, the batsman pushes it towards the leg side. 40/1

28.1 T Islam to Tiripano, Tossed up on leg stump, Tiripano drives it towards covers. 40/1

27.6 M Rahman to Chari, Similar delivery outside off stump, Chari lets it go through again. 40/1

27.5 M Rahman to Chari, Good length ball outside off, shapes away slightly. Chari leaves it alone. 40/1

27.4 M Rahman to Chari, Comes around the wicket, fullish length outside off, it's driven into the gap on the off side by Chari for a couple of runs. 40/1

27.3 M Rahman to Chari, Full length outside off, left alone by Chari. 38/1

27.2 M Rahman to Chari, Good ball to follow up the bouncer! Quicker and on middle, Chari wants to defend but it takes the thick edge and rolls safely along the ground to the point fielder. 38/1

27.1 M Rahman to Chari, Mustafizur for his 5th straight over of the morning, bowls a bouncer aimed at the head. Chari ducks and lets it go. 38/1

26.6 T Islam to Tiripano, Tossed up again on middle stump, Tiripano defends off the back foot and it goes towards silly point. 38/1

26.5 T Islam to Tiripano, Flighted delivery again on middle stump, Donald defends off the back foot. 38/1

26.4 T Islam to Chari, Shorter on off stump, Brian rocks back and cuts it towards point. The batsmen take a single. 38/1

26.3 T Islam to B Chari, Loopy delivery on off stump, Chari drives it towards mid off. 37/1

26.2 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up on middle stump, Brian defends off the front foot. 37/1

26.1 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on off stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 37/1

25.6 M Rahman to Tiripano, Short of a length aimed at the hips, tucked away behind square by Tiripano for a couple of runs. 37/1

25.5 M Rahman to Tiripano, Slightly full on middle stump, Tiripano defends with a straight bat again. 35/1

25.4 M Rahman to Tiripano, Back to over the wicket, good length ball on off stump, watchfully played back to the bowler. 35/1

25.3 M Rahman to Tiripano, Good length ball just outside off, Tiripano defends it well. 35/1

25.2 M Rahman to Tiripano, Fuller and on middle stump this time, Tiripano defends showing the full face of the bat. 35/1

25.1 M Rahman to Tiripano, Short of a good length, coming into the body along with the angle. Tiripano defends watchfully. 35/1

24.6 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Brian defends off the front foot. 35/1

24.5 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up on middle stump, Chari defends off the back foot. 35/1

24.4 T Islam to Tiripano, Loopy delivery on off stump, Donald drives it towards mid off. The batsmen take a single. 35/1

24.3 T Islam to Tiripano, Turns away a little, the batsman defends off the back foot. 34/1

24.2 T Islam to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on off stump, Tiripano drives it back towards the bowler. 34/1

24.1 T Islam to Tiripano, Tossed up on middle stump, Tiripano defends off the front foot. 34/1

First change of today. Taijul Islam is into the attack.

23.6 M Rahman to Chari, Goes back to around the wicket. The ball is full and outside off. Chari watches it through to the keeper. 34/1

23.5 M Rahman to B Chari, FOUR! Streaky boundary again! This is good bowling from Mustafizur! Chari gets his first runs of the morning. Short of a length ball starting on middle stump and shapes away from the batsman. Tiripano wants to defend it but it takes the outside edge and goes past the diving slip fielder who is in an unusual position. He is standing ahead of the other slip fielders, wearing a helmet. It races to the third man fence. The plan though almost paid off there. 34/1

23.4 M Rahman to Chari, Comes back to over the wicket. He lands it slightly short of a length and aimed at the batsman's hips. Chari defends it safely off the back foot. 30/1

23.3 M Rahman to Chari, Full and outside off, left alone by Chari. 30/1

23.2 M Rahman to Tiripano, Slightly fuller on off stump, Tiripano pushes the ball off the front foot, into the gap on the off side and picks up a single. 30/1

23.1 M Rahman to Tiripano, Outside off on a good length, Tiripano defends it onto the ground. 29/1

22.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length delivery coming into the right-hander, Chari lets it go. 29/1

22.5 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length delivery on middle stump, Brian defends off the back foot. 29/1

22.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Bowls a bouncer, Brian does well to duck under it. 29/1

22.3 K Ahmed to Chari, Full on off stump, Chari tries to defend but gets an outside edge which goes along the ground towards the second slip fielder. 29/1

22.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length delivery on leg stump, Brian defends off the back foot. 29/1

22.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Length delivery on leg stump, Chari flicks it towards the leg side. 29/1

Another halt in play as Chari seems to be struggling after that blow to the head. The physio is out with a towel and now Chari is seen taking a painkiller. The side of his face seems to be swollen too. He though is ready to continue. Brave boy!

21.6 M Rahman to Tiripano, Short of a good length on off stump, Tiripano defends on his back foot, the ball bounces back over the stumps and rolls to the keeper. 29/1

21.5 M Rahman to Tiripano, Fuller length from the Fizz on this occasion, left well by Tiripano as the ball is outside the off stump. 29/1

21.4 M Rahman to Tiripano, FOUR! The first runs of the morning, in a streaky way! Good length ball on off stump. Tiripano tries to punch it off the back foot but it takes the outside edge and runs to the third man boundary all along the ground. 29/1

21.3 M Rahman to D Tiripano, Yorker length ball outside off, dug out by Tiripano. 25/1

21.2 M Rahman to Tiripano, No shape on this ball. It comes in with the angle but it is way outside off. The batsman leaves it alone. 25/1

21.1 M Rahman to Tiripano, Superb delivery! Starts on off stump, short of a good length and shapes away after pitching. Too good for Tiripano. He tries to defend but luckily for him the ball misses the outside edge by a whisker. 25/1

20.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Wide outside off stump, the batsman lets it go. 25/1

20.5 K Ahmed to Chari, On a length on off stump, Chari manages to keep this out. 25/1

20.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length delivery outside off stump, the batsman lets it go. 25/1

20.3 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length delivery on middle stump, Chari defends off the back foot. 25/1

The physio is out to check if he is fine and then is trying to fix his helmet. However now, there are two new helmets brought on but Chari opts to wear the same helmet. Might be a lucky one for him.

20.2 Ahmed to Chari, OUCH! That has hit him right on the helmet! A bouncer and Chari tries to duck underneath it by taking his eyes off. Not a good idea. The ball does not bounce enough and it hits him flush on the helmet. The bowler then gives him a stare. Also, the protective gear comes off from behind the helmet. Chari ain't showing much pain but the game is halted. 25/1

20.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length delivery on off stump, Chari defends off the back foot. 25/1

19.6 M Rahman to Tiripano, Comes around the wicket for the last ball, outside off and slightly fuller than good length, the batsman lets it go through to Rahim. 25/1

19.5 M Rahman to Tiripano, Good length, shaping away, outside off again, Donald shoulders his arms to it. 25/1

19.4 M Rahman to Tiripano, Slightly fuller and on off stump, Tiripano defends to mid off with a straight bat. 25/1

19.3 M Rahman to Tiripano, Length ball and shaping away again, left alone this time, low bounce there. 25/1

19.2 M Rahman to Tiripano, Good ball! Starts on length and on middle stump, shapes away to beat the outside edge. Had the batsman well beaten there. 25/1

19.1 M Rahman to Tiripano, Good length ball to start off with, the batsman watches as it goes through to the keeper. 25/1

Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from the other end.

18.6 K Ahmed to Chari, A maiden to begin with. Bowls way down the leg side, the batsman lets it go. 25/1

18.5 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length delivery on middle stump, Chari defends off the back foot. 25/1

18.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Length delivery on middle stump, the batsman defends off the back foot. 25/1

18.3 K Ahmed to Chari, Length delivery, coming into the right-hander, Chari offers a front foot stride on this one and keeps it out. 25/1

18.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Full on middle stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 25/1

18.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Bowls a length delivery on the pads, Chari pushes it towards the leg side. 25/1

We are all set for the action to begin. Out come Brian Chari and Donald Tiripano who will resume their innings. The former will be on strike and he will face Khaled Ahmed who will start the proceedings for Bangladesh. Here we go...

Mushfiqur Rahim's turn now to give a little interview. He starts by crediting Mominul for the way he batted. Wants to start well today and hopes his bowlers put up a good show. Reckons it is very important to show character and patience, especially when the team needs it. Ends by saying that winning this Test match is the main focus.

Sean Williams, who is giving an interview, says he feels pretty good this morning but a few players will be tired as they bowled 160 overs. Reckons patience is the key. Credits the way Rahim batted. Further adds he used the depth of his crease well and played nicely. Mentions the sweep shot will be used a lot by them. States runs are not going to be easy to come and they will have to work hard for it. Ends by saying it will be amazing to bat around the same overs as Bangladesh did and hopefully a batsman or two can cross the three-digit mark.

Pitch report - Tino Mawoyo reminds that there was a little bit of variable bounce yesterday afternoon, however, it is not too much of a concern as it is outside the off stump. Reckons it is sticking in the surface a little and the Zimbabwe batters need to play a touch late.

The tourists, on the other hand, need their experienced players to step up here. They have a daunting task ahead of them and their batters need to bat out of their skin if they are to wipe off the deficit or even come close. There was not a lot of turn yesterday but one would expect the ball to do a lot more today. Will we see Zimbabwe fight back or will Bangladesh continue their dominance?

Hello and welcome to Day 3 which is often termed as the moving day of a Test match. The hosts are in a strong position and they would look to drive home the advantage. They would try and bundle the tourists' batsmen out cheaply and then hope to enforce the follow-on.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

Okay then! Trail by 497 runs. 9 wickets in the bank. Will Zimbabwe manage to get past the follow-on mark? They need another 298 runs. Batting the whole of Day 3 might help them achieve that. On the other hand, with the pitch expected to turn even more on Tuesday, the Bangladesh spinners will be licking their lips. Join us at 9.30 am local (0330 GMT) for all the action from Day 3. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

With 18 overs left in the day, Zimbabwe had a difficult task in hand against the fading light. But the openers showed a lot of patience before Hamilton Masakadza edged one, which was not taken. However, just when it seemed like no wicket will fall in the final session, the tourists lost their skipper, Hamilton Masakadza, which was a big blow.

But the man of the moment was Mushfiqur Rahim. His unbeaten 219 made him the first player to score a double ton this year and also the first wicket-keeper to score twin double tons in Test cricket. His score was also the best by a Bangladesh batsman, going past his teammate Shakib Al Hasan. It was a perfect scenario for Bangladesh - Bat first, bat once, bat big. Which they did.

Building on the overnight score of 303/5, Rahim and captain Mahmdullah took charge and played patiently as the new ball was swinging a bit. Zimbabwe bowled well during that time but were unlucky not to get any wickets. Jarvis was again brilliant, taking five wickets.

End of a dull day of cricket. A dominating display from Bangladesh. They will be happy going into the dressing room with a wicket at the fag end of the day.

17.6 M Hasan to Tiripano, Around the wicket, short and down the leg side, the batsman lets it go. That's STUMPS on Day 2! 25/1

17.5 M Hasan to Tiripano, Full and on the pads, defended safely. No run. 25/1

17.4 M Hasan to Tiripano, Length ball outside off, defended on the off side. 25/1

17.3 M Hasan to Tiripano, Good length ball on off stump, defended into the ground. 25/1

17.2 M Hasan to Tiripano, Flighted and on the pads, defended by Tiripano to short backward square leg. 25/1

17.1 M Hasan to Chari, One bye! Full and flighted on middle stump, turns in sharply and the batsman lets it go. The keeper is blinded and hence misses it. The batsmen just run one. 25/1

Mehidy Hasan to bowl the last over of the day.

16.6 T Islam to Tiripano, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 24/1

16.5 T Islam to Tiripano, Fuller delivery on middle, Tiripano tucks it to the leg side. 24/1

16.4 T Islam to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman pushes it to the point region. 24/1

16.3 T Islam to D Tiripano, Quicker on off, Tiripano drives it hard and hits the silly point fielder. 24/1

16.2 T Islam to Tiripano, Tosses it up on middle, the batsman leans forward and defends it presenting the full face of the bat. 24/1

16.1 T Islam to Tiripano, Full on middle, Tiripano defends it with a straight bat. 24/1

15.6 Ahmed to Chari, Good yorker and angling in sharply, Chari manages to somehow dig it out and put it in the gap to the right of mid on. Gets a couple of runs. 24/1

15.5 K Ahmed to Chari, Slightly slower, and on a good length outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms again. 22/1

15.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Slightly short of good length just outside off stump, well left by Chari. 22/1

15.3 K Ahmed to Chari, Full and outside off, left alone. 22/1

15.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Short and at the body, Chari pulls it but can't get a true connection. The ball runs on the leg side and the batsmen pick up a couple of runs. 22/1

15.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Length ball just outside off, left alone by Chari. 20/1

14.6 T Islam to Tiripano, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 20/1

14.5 T Islam to Tiripano, Quicker on middle, Tiripano defends it from within the crease. 20/1

14.4 T Islam to Tiripano, Full on middle, the batsman watchfully blocks it out. 20/1

14.3 T Islam to Tiripano, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 20/1

14.2 T Islam to Tiripano, Flighted outside off, Tiripano lets it be. 20/1

Donald Tiripano comes in as a nightwatchman.

14.1 T Islam to H Masakadza, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Breakthrough for Bangladesh. Taijul tosses it up on middle, the ball spins away, Masakadza leans forward to defend but gets the outside edge of the bat. The ball goes straight to the first slip fielder Mehidy Hasan who takes a good catch. Big wicket for Bangladesh in the closing stages of the day. 20/1

Change of ends for Taijul Islam.

13.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Length ball outside off, Chari shoulders his arms at it and watches it go through to the keeper. 20/0

13.5 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length but way outside off, left alone. 20/0

13.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Short outside off, batsman ducks and leaves the ball. 20/0

13.3 K Ahmed to Chari, Ouch! Short ball aimed at the body, ball doesn't bounce as much as Chari expects as he ducks. It hits him on the left shoulder. The bowler apologizes and checks if the batsman is hurt. 20/0

13.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length ball outside off, defended on the back foot by Chari. 20/0

13.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length and on the off stump, defended safely. 20/0

Khaled Ahmed back for a second spell.

12.6 M Hasan to Masakadza, Full on middle, HM defends it from within the crease. 20/0

12.5 M Hasan to Chari, Hasan gives a bit of air, Chari paddles it fine for a single. 20/0

12.4 M Hasan to Chari, On middle, the batsman has played off the front foot and into the ground 19/0

12.3 M Hasan to Chari, Tosses it up on off, Chari goes for the paddle sweep and misses it completely. 19/0

12.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Fuller delivery on middle, HM pushes it to wide mid on and batsmen take a run. 19/0

12.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Mehidy starts of with a floated delivery on middle, hits the pads of the batsman. The bowler appeals but looks like it was missing leg. 18/0

Spin from both ends now. Mehidy Hasan into the attack.

11.6 T Islam to Chari, Fuller and on off stump, defended presenting the full face of the bat. 18/0

11.5 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and quicker on middle stump, defended back to the bowler. 18/0

11.4 T Islam to Chari, Good length ball, sliding down leg side, raps the batsman on the back pad, appeal from the bowler and close in fielders. Umpire not interested. 18/0

11.3 T Islam to Chari, Flighted outside off, defended on the front foot towards point. No run. 18/0

11.2 T Islam to Chari, Slightly short outside off, punched towards cover. Misfield but no run taken. 18/0

11.1 T Islam to Chari, Flighted on a good length, defended on the front foot. No run. 18/0

10.6 M Rahman to Masakadza, Fuller on middle, Hamilton defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 18/0

10.5 M Rahman to Masakadza, Short of a length outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 18/0

10.4 M Rahman to Masakadza, Length delivery outside off, Masakadza lets it go. 18/0

10.3 M Rahman to Masakadza, Length delivery on leg, hits the thigh pad of the batsman. 18/0

10.2 M Rahman to Masakadza, Back of a length on middle, Hamilton defends it off the back foot and into the ground. 18/0

10.1 M Rahman to Masakadza, In the channel outside off. HM lets it be. 18/0

9.6 T Islam to Chari, Full and outside off, defended away from the body by Chari. 18/0

9.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Good length outside off, Masakadza gets a thin edge but all along the ground towards short third man, picks up a single. 18/0

9.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Slightly short outside off, punched straight to cover. No run. 17/0

9.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and on middle stump, defended with the straight bat. 17/0

9.2 T Islam to Masakadza, Good length on the leg stump, played towards mid on with a straight bat. 17/0

9.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, Masakadza goes on the back foot and punches it towards cover but hits silly point. 17/0

8.6 M Rahman to Chari, Good delivery to end the over. Fuller delivery angling across the batsman. It missed the outside edge of the bat. Fizz is getting his line and length spot on. 17/0

8.5 M Rahman to Chari, On middle, the batsman prods forward and defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 17/0

8.4 M Rahman to Chari, Identical delivery, Chari defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 17/0

8.3 M Rahman to Chari, Goes over the wicket and bowls it full on off, Chari pushes it to the cover region. 17/0

8.2 M Rahman to Chari, Fuller delivery on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 17/0

8.1 M Rahman to Chari, Length delivery on middle, Chari defends it with a straight bat. 17/0

7.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, Masakadza goes back and punches it to the bowler. No run. 17/0

7.5 T Islam to Masakadza, FOUR! Beautifully swept away into the vacant leg side. Full ball at the stumps, Masakadza goes down on one knee and sweeps it hard to square leg for four runs. 17/0

7.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and at the stumps, Masakadza defends it back to the bowler. 13/0

7.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Good length ball outside off, batsman defends safely but a bit away from his body. 13/0

7.2 T Islam to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, defended back safely. 13/0

7.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Flighted and at the stumps, driven to mid off. No run. 13/0

Taijul Islam to bowl the first over of spin in this innings.

6.6 M Rahman to Chari, Good length delivery on middle, Chari defends it and hits the upper half of the bat. The ball did bounce a bit. 13/0

6.5 M Rahman to Chari, In the channel outside off, the batsman lets it be. 13/0

6.4 M Rahman to Chari, Play and miss. Fuller delivery just outside off. The ball helds it line and goes past the outside edge of the bat. 13/0

6.3 M Rahman to Chari, Fuller delivery on middle, Chari defends it from within the crease. 13/0

6.2 M Rahman to Chari, Back of a length on middle, the batsman tucks it to mid-wicket. They got two runs for it. 13/0

6.1 M Rahman to Chari, Overpitched from Rahman, Chari leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a couple of runs 11/0

5.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Fuller ball outside off, Chari defends into the gap and takes a quick single to get off the mark and keep strike. 9/0

5.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Short ball and on the leg stump, Masakadza tucks it off his hips on to the leg side for a single. 8/0

5.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Fourth consecutive ball outside off stump, and the batsman patiently lets it go through again. 7/0

5.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Similar ball and similarly left again. 7/0

5.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Length ball outside off, batsman sees it through to the keeper. 7/0

5.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length but wide outside off, left alone by the batsman. 7/0

4.6 M Rahman to Chari, Outside off, Chari leaves it alone. 7/0

4.5 M Rahman to Chari, Fizz bowls it full on middle, the ball keeps a bit low but the batsman defends it from within the crease. 7/0

4.4 M Rahman to Chari, Full on middle, the batsman lets it go. 7/0

4.3 M Rahman to Chari, Beauty from the Fizz. Pitched it full just outside off.Chari looks to defend and the ball held its line and missed the outside edge of the bat. 7/0

4.2 M Rahman to Chari, Fuller length outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 7/0

4.1 M Rahman to Chari, In the channel outside off, Chari lets it be. 7/0

3.6 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Length ball at the body, defended on the back foot by the batsman. 7/0

3.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Short of a good length outside off, defended well this time. 7/0

3.4 K Ahmed to H Masakadza, DROPPED! Unfortunate for the youngster! Would have been his first Test scalp but it's put down! Good ball outside off, gets the edge and would've carried to second slip. Ariful Haque at third slip dives in front of him to take the catch but drops it. 7/0

3.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length outside off, left alone. 7/0

3.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Just short of a good length and at the body, batsman defends it into the ground. Khaled is bending his back to generate decent pace. 7/0

3.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, defended to cover by Masakadza. 7/0

2.6 M Rahman to Chari, Short of a length outside off, the batsman lets it be. 7/0

2.5 M Rahman to Chari, Goes round the wicket. But still bowls it outside off, Chari leaves it easily. 7/0

2.4 M Rahman to Chari, Identical delivery, the batsman lets it go. 7/0

2.3 M Rahman to Chari, Length delivery outside off. Chari does not need to play at those. 7/0

2.2 M Rahman to Chari, Full delivery outside off, Chari jams it out. 7/0

2.1 M Rahman to Chari, Good length delivery outside off. Batsman shoulders arms to it. 7/0

1.6 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Short of a good length and outside off stump. The batsman shoulders his arms at the ball. A maiden to start off his Test career by the youngster. 7/0

1.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length ball outside off, left alone by Masakadza. 7/0

1.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length and wide outside off, ball is swinging but not controlled by the debutant. Well taken again by the keeper. 7/0

1.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, 3rd continuous bouncer, at the body again. The batsman ducks under it and lets it go. 7/0

1.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Another short ball but wayward this time, well kept by Rahim after batting for almost 10 hours. 7/0

1.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Khaled's first ball in test cricket is a bouncer, short and aimed at the head. Batsman ducks under it. 7/0

0.6 M Rahman to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery, squares the batsman. It hits the outside edge of the bat and the ball rolls past the gully fielder. Mehidy chases it and stops it from going to the boundary. Batsmen take three runs. 7/0

0.5 M Rahman to Masakadza, FOUR! Streaky but effective. It was bowled full outside off, Hamilton slashes it hard and the ball goes uppishly over gully and races away to the fence. 4/0

0.4 M Rahman to Masakadza, Length delivery on middle, HM defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 0/0

0.3 M Rahman to Masakadza, NOT OUT! Turned out to be closer than anticipated. Fuller delivery, angling it in. Hits the pads of the batsman. Fizz appeals for LBW. Mahmudullah goes for the review. The replay shows it is pitching in line and hitting the stumps but its umpire's call! Wow - the thread between an out and a not out. 0/0

LBW review! Is Masakadza gone? Mahmudullah reckons he is gone. Let's see...

0.2 M Rahman to Masakadza, Back of a length delivery outside off, Masakadza lets it be. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to Masakadza, Starts of with full delivery swinging back in and hitting the pads of the batsman. 0/0

First Published: November 13, 2018, 9:04 AM IST