Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 4 of 2nd Test in Dhaka Highlights - As It Happened

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

The hosts are on the verge of drawing this series to 1-1 but the visitors will be disappointed with the way they have played in this Test. Can they provide a resistance or fightback? We hope for a good contest. Join us on Thursday which will be the last day of this series at 9.30 am local (0330 GMT). Goodbye for now. Take care.

367 runs on a Day 5 track is not easy but even for Zimbabwe to save this Test, it will not be easy considering the turn and bounce on this pitch. Taylor's experience will be crucial again. The hosts, on the other hand, would be looking to wrap it up quickly tomorrow. The pitch has started to turn for the spinners. It will be interesting to see how much they exploit out of this. The spinners will play a major role on DAY 5. Taijul will be their main bowler who can strike.

It has been a good session for Bangladesh because they got both the openers dismissed. The visitors would have wanted both the openers to stay till the end of the session but that did not happen. The hosts could have got them early if they had held on to their catches. But today was their day. They lost four quick wickets in no time but then, Mahmudullah and Mithun took the game away with the skipper's hundred before Tea being the icing on the cake.

The umpires have a look at the light and are not too happy. They offer the light to the batsmen and they are off. It is also STUMPS ON DAY 4!

29.6 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery outside off stump, the batsman drives it towards mid off. 76/2

29.5 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Williams defends off the front foot. 76/2

29.4 T Islam to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Williams defends off the back foot. 76/2

29.3 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Taylor drives it towards covers. They pick up a single. 76/2

29.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Taylor blocks it well. 75/2

29.1 T Islam to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 75/2

28.6 M Hasan to Williams, Goes back and defends it from his crease. 75/2

28.5 M Hasan to Williams, Oohhh... comes forward, looks to flick but the ball spins away takes the leading edge and flicks through the vacant silly point region. 75/2

28.4 M Hasan to Williams, Short and outside off, Williams looks to cut but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler. 75/2

28.3 M Hasan to Taylor, BYE. Full and outside off, Taylor looks to defend but the ball spins away past the outside edge but Rahim fumbles. A single to backward square leg. 75/2

28.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 74/2

28.1 Hasan to Taylor, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Tossed up on off stump, Taylor comes forward to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 74/2

27.6 T Islam to Taylor, Works this through mid-wicket for a single. 74/2

27.5 T Islam to Taylor, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 73/2

27.4 T Islam to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 73/2

27.3 T Islam to Taylor, Full again, Taylor comes forward and blocks. 73/2

27.2 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Williams gets an edge over the short leg fielder. The ball bounced and had gone towards the leg side. The batsmen pick up a single. 73/2

27.1 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Williams defends it off the front foot. 72/2

26.6 M Hasan to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 72/2

26.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Full again, well blocked out. 72/2

26.4 M Hasan to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/2

26.3 M Hasan to B Taylor, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 72/2

26.2 M Hasan to Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 72/2

26.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Full and down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off something to short leg and there is a huge appeal, but in vain. 72/2

25.6 T Islam to B Taylor, The batsman has driven it through mid-on. One run added to the total. 72/2

25.5 T Islam to Williams, The batsman has punched the ball off the backfoot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 71/2

Sean Williams walks in at number 4, replacing Chari.

25.4 T Islam to Chari, OUT! LBW! The decision stays as it is and Zimbabwe lose both - Chari and a review! Poor shot by the opener. Flighted delivery outside off stump, Chari goes for the paddle sweep but misses it and gets rapped on the pads. Taijul appeals loudly and umpire Dharmasena gives it out after a long thought. Chari has a chat with Taylor and then decides to go for the review. Impact is in line and wickets hitting. Zimbabwe lose their review. They have lost both their openers. He was looking good out in the middle, probably over-attacking cost him. 70/2

Chari has been adjudged LBW now! He has taken the review though...

25.3 T Islam to Chari, Comes forward and defends it watchfully. 70/1

25.2 T Islam to Chari, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 70/1

25.1 T Islam to Chari, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 70/1

24.6 M Hasan to Taylor, Tossed up again on middle stump, Taylor defends off the back foot. 70/1

24.5 M Hasan to Chari, Bowls short, Chari pulls it towards mid-wicket. They take a single. 70/1

24.4 M Hasan to Chari, Flighted delivery again on middle stump, Chari defends off the back foot. 69/1

24.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Bowls full on leg stump, the batsman hits it towards mid on for a single. 69/1

24.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Tossed up on middle stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 68/1

24.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 68/1

23.6 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up outside off stump, the batsman again offers no shot. 68/1

23.5 T Islam to Chari, Drifts away from the batsman, Chari lets it go. 68/1

23.4 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 68/1

23.3 T Islam to Chari, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 68/1

23.2 T Islam to Chari, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 68/1

23.1 T Islam to Chari, Around off, defended watchfully. 68/1

Brendan Taylor walks in at number 3, replacing his skipper.

22.6 M Hasan to Masakadza, OUT! This time the catch is taken! Sharp catch by Mominul Haque. The stand has been finally broken. Tossed up on middle stump, Masakadza tries to defend off the front foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads and it lobs to short leg. Mehidy has delivered the first strike for Bangladesh. It has taken a long time coming, though had they taken their opportunites earlier, they could have picked up more wickets by now. 68/1

22.5 M Hasan to B Chari, A short ball, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 68/0

22.4 M Hasan to Chari, Landed around off, watchfully defended. 67/0

22.3 M Hasan to Chari, Tossed up on middle stump, the batsman plays a slog sweep towards square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. 67/0

22.2 M Hasan to B Chari, FOUR! Terrific shot. Bowled short and flat, Chari pulls it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. 65/0

22.1 M Hasan to Chari, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 61/0

21.6 T Islam to H Masakadza, Full and outside off, HM looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes wide of first slip. Two runs taken. 61/0

21.5 T Islam to Masakadza, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 59/0

21.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Outside off, left alone. 59/0

21.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and outside off, Hamilton looks to drive but the ball spins away and goes to first slip. 59/0

21.2 T Islam to Masakadza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 59/0

21.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 59/0

20.6 M Hasan to Chari, Tossed up again on middle stump, Chari defends off the back foot. 59/0

20.5 M Hasan to Masakadza, Loopy delivery on leg stump, the skipper flicks it towards the leg side. They pick up a single. 59/0

20.4 M Hasan to Chari, Tossed up on middle stump, Chari sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single. 58/0

20.3 M Hasan to H Masakadza, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the skipper drives it towards mid on for a single. 57/0

20.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Masakadza gets it off the thigh pad. 56/0

20.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed up on leg stump, the skipper pushes it towards the leg side. 56/0

19.6 T Islam to H Masakadza, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 56/0

19.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and around off, well defended. 55/0

19.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 55/0

19.3 T Islam to Chari, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 55/0

19.2 T Islam to Chari, Now this one spins the other way, left alone. 54/0

19.1 T Islam to Chari, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Tossed up on middle stump, Chari tries to defend of the front foot and gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. It was possibly going down leg. 54/0

18.6 A Haque to Masakadza, Wide outside off stump, the skipper shoulders his arms to this one. 54/0

18.5 A Haque to Masakadza, Good length delivery outside off stump, the skipper offers no shot. 54/0

18.4 A Haque to Masakadza, Length delivery on off stump, Hamilton lets it go. 54/0

18.3 A Haque to Masakadza, Wide outside off stump, Masakadza lets it go. 54/0

18.2 A Haque to Masakadza, Length delivery on off stump, Masakadza defends off the back foot. 54/0

18.1 A Haque to Masakadza, Full outside off stump, the skipper drives it towards covers. 54/0

DRINKS BREAK. What an hour of play for the visitors! They have been put under pressure and have had a couple of lifelines too. But the important thing is that they haven't lost any wicket so far. They will hope to continue the good work and keep the damage to zero or as minimal as possible till Stumps.

17.6 T Islam to B Chari, Flatter and quicker on the pads, punched to mid-on. No run. The umpire signals for Drinks to come onto the field. 54/0

17.5 T Islam to Chari, Full and turning away, Chari goes for the lofted shot over extra cover. It's just outside the fielder's reach and the batsmen come back for two. 54/0

17.4 T Islam to Chari, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 52/0

17.3 T Islam to Chari, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 52/0

17.2 T Islam to Chari, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/0

17.1 T Islam to Chari, Landed outside off, Chari looks to defend but the ball pitches and then spins away to beat the outside edge. 50/0

Taijul Islam is back on.

16.6 A Haque to Chari, Fuller length ball outside off stump, driven to sweeper for a run. This brings up the 50-run stand between these two. It's a solid start for Zimbabwe. And this is their first 50-run stand for the opening wicket in 8 innings. The previous one came way back in October 2017 against West Indies. 50/0

16.5 A Haque to Masakadza, Full and outside off stump, the skipper defends on the front foot to point. 49/0

16.4 A Haque to H Masakadza, Oooh! Almost played on! Masakadza brings his bat down very late to defend this length ball just outside off, gets the inside edge and the ball bounces just to the side of the stumps. 48/0

16.3 A Haque to Masakadza, Length ball angling onto the middle stump, Masakadza drives it to mid off. No run taken though. 48/0

16.2 A Haque to Masakadza, Full and outside off. Leaves it alone this time. 48/0

16.1 A Haque to Masakadza, Full and outside off, Masakadza drives it to short cover. No run. 48/0

15.6 M Hasan to Chari, Full and flighted outside off, defended by Chari on the front foot. 48/0

15.5 M Hasan to Chari, Flatter and quicker going down off with the angle. Chari gets behind it and defends off the back foot. 48/0

15.4 M Hasan to Masakadza, On a good length and middle, Masakadza comes down the pitch and hits it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 48/0

15.3 M Hasan to Masakadza, Looped up on middle. Kept out safely. 47/0

15.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Flatter and quicker at the pads, the skipper flicks it but it hits forward short leg. No run. 47/0

15.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Around the wicket, full and flighted on off. Defended on the front foot by Masakadza. 47/0

14.6 A Haque to Chari, Full and on the pads, flicked away by the batsman towards deep square leg for a couple of runs. Easy pickings these for Zimbabwe. 47/0

14.5 A Haque to Chari, Good length ball and moving away slightly, Chari shoulders his arms to it again. 45/0

14.4 A Haque to Chari, Good length and wide outside off, left alone by Chari. 45/0

14.3 A Haque to Masakadza, Fuller this time, played off the front foot towards sweeper again for a run. 45/0

14.2 A Haque to Masakadza, Wide outside off and on a length, Masakadza stands tall and punches it to the right of sweeper and picks up a couple of runs. 44/0

14.1 A Haque to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, defended off the back foot by the captain. 42/0

Ariful Haque is into the attack.

13.6 M Hasan to Chari, Full and outside off, the batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 42/0

13.5 M Hasan to H Masakadza, Full toss on the pads, the skipper pushes it to deep mid-wicket for another run. 42/0

13.4 M Hasan to Chari, Full outside off, Chari goes down and sweeps it away to deep square leg for a single. 41/0

13.3 M Hasan to Masakadza, Full and outside off, Masakadza comes down the wicket and hits it straight to mid on and runs for a single. The fielder at mid on has a shy at the stumps but the throw is well wide. Would've been interesting if he had hit. 40/0

13.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, A carbon copy of the previous ball and a carbon copy of the defense too. 39/0

13.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Mehidy bowls the first one flighted outside off. Masakadza comes ahead and defends. 39/0

Mehidy Hasan introduced now.

12.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Full and on the pads, Chari drives through mid-on for another couple of runs. Expensive over from Khaled, he has been all over the place in this over. 11 from it. 39/0

12.5 K Ahmed to H Masakadza, Overpitched again, Masakadza drives it down the ground towards the long off boundary, the ball doesn't have the legs to reach the fence. They run three. 37/0

12.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Short and aimed at the head, Masakadza just ducks and lets the ball go. 34/0

12.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, FOUR! Delightful on drive from Masakadza! Full and on off stump, the skipper drives it all along the ground to long on for four! 34/0

12.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Full and on off stump, Chari hits it straight back at the bowler, who tries to get down to stop it but misses and gets hit on the shin. The batsmen pick a single to mid off as the ball changes direction after hitting the bowler. 30/0

12.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Full and angling into the pads, Masakadza flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 29/0

11.6 T Islam to Chari, Fuller and turning away, Chari tries to get behind the line of the ball and defend, but it takes an inside edge onto the pads and falls tantalisingly short of slip. 28/0

11.5 T Islam to Chari, Fuller this time on middle, defended straight back on the front foot. 28/0

11.4 T Islam to Chari, FOUR! Good shot here from Chari, rocks back to a short of a length ball and punches it through cover for a four. 28/0

11.3 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and on middle, Chari defends off the back foot. 24/0

11.2 T Islam to Chari, Good length ball but quicker this time, he pushes it on the off side to point. No run. 24/0

11.1 T Islam to Chari, Flighted on middle. Chari defends on the front foot. 24/0

10.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Short and wide outside off. Chari frees his arms and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The batsmen run through for a single. 24/0

10.5 K Ahmed to Chari, Full and outside off, seams in a little after landing. Chari decides to leave it alone. 23/0

10.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Fuller and aimed at middle stump, the batsman plays it back to the bowler with a straight bat. 23/0

10.3 K Ahmed to B Chari, Good bowling by Khaled here! This one is quicker and at the stumps, hurried up Chari who manages to get an inside edge that saves him. 23/0

10.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Shorter ball, also slower in pace. Chari wants to pull it away but is through his shot even before the ball reaches him. The ball goes to Rahim on the bounce. 23/0

10.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length ball and outside off, Chari shoulders his arms to it. 23/0

9.6 T Islam to Chari, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 23/0

9.5 T Islam to Chari, SIX! He continues to attack Taijul. Full and outside off, Chari comes down the track and lofts it over long off! 22/0

9.4 T Islam to Chari, On a length around off, watchfully defended. 16/0

9.3 T Islam to Chari, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 16/0

9.2 T Islam to Chari, Around off, punched towards cover. 16/0

9.1 T Islam to Chari, FOUR! SMASH! Full and outside off, Chari comes forward and lofts it over mid on, one bounce and into the fence! 16/0

8.6 K Ahmed to H Masakadza, EGDED BUT DROPPED! Again! Regulation catch dropped and more disappointment for the youngster. 3rd catch dropped off his bowling and he's still left yearning for his first Test scalp. Good ball outside off, seaming away after landing, Masakadza just hung his bat outside and gets an outside edge that carried fast and at a good height to Mehidy at gully. However he wasn't able to rise up quickly and hence, the ball fell out of his hands. 12/0

8.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Almost the same as last ball, the ball just bounces a bit more. The skipper is surprised as he tries to defend and the ball hits him high on the bat. 12/0

8.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Khaled is bowling it in good areas. Just outside off and good length again. Solid defense by Masakadza though. 12/0

8.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Slightly fuller and outside off, left alone again. 12/0

8.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good ball! On a good length and seams in after landing. Masakadza lets it go but it was closer to the off pole than he anticipated. 12/0

8.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, Masakadza defends it to cover. 12/0

7.6 T Islam to Chari, Full and on middle again, Chari comes ahead and defends with the full face of the bat. 12/0

7.5 T Islam to Chari, Full and flighted outside off stump, Chari raises his arms to let it go through. 12/0

7.4 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and turns away from the batsman. He pushes it to point. No run. 12/0

7.3 T Islam to Chari, Fuller and slightly flighted outside off. Chari defends it by getting behind the line of the ball. 12/0

7.2 T Islam to Chari, Good length ball on the stumps, Kept out by Chari. 12/0

7.1 T Islam to Chari, Short and delivered from very wide of the stumps by Taijul. Chari makes room and punches it through cover for a double. 12/0

6.6 K Ahmed to H Masakadza, Good length and outside off this time. Masakadza drives it confidently through cover for a couple. Good shot that! 10/0

6.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 8/0

6.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, A bouncer now, Hamilton sways away. 8/0

6.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, On a length outside off, watchfully left alone. 8/0

6.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 8/0

Khaled Ahmed to bowl now.

6.1 K Ahmed to Chari, A short ball, down the leg side, pulled through square leg for a single. 8/0

5.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Outside off, Hamilton comes forward to defend but the ball rips past the outside edge. 7/0

5.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and flighted outside off again, the skipper just lets it go through this time. 7/0

5.4 T Islam to Masakadza, NOT OUT! The decision has been overturned! Zimbabwe and Masakadza heave a sigh of relief! Flighted and pitched outside leg, Masakadza came forward to defend the ball but the ball missed his bat and went off something to silly point. Bangladesh appeal and umpire Dharmasena upheld the appeal. The captain was confused a bit, as to whether he was adjudged LBW or caught. He has a long chat with his partner and then eventually signalled for the review. Replays show that the ball just grips and turns viciously as it hits a rough spot on the pitch. No evidence on the Ultra Edge. The third umpire does not check for LBW but even if he had, that seemed to be pitching outside leg stump. 7/0

Fist wicket down! Or is it? Hamilton Masakadza has been given out caught at silly point. The skipper looks bemused at first but then eventually takes the review.

5.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and on middle stump, defended safely on this occasion. 7/0

5.2 T Islam to Masakadza, BEATEN! Similar ball but grips and turns a bit more this time. Masakadza tries to defend but goes past his outside edge. Lots of excitement among the close-in fielders. 7/0

5.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Flighted on middle, Masakadza defends. 7/0

4.6 M Rahman to Chari, Back to over the wicket for the last ball, Chari defends on the back foot. 7/0

4.5 M Rahman to Chari, Short of a good length this time, aimed at the ribs, Chari wants to play the pull but misses it completely as the ball doesn't bounce as much he expected it to. Gets hit on the left rib. 7/0

4.4 M Rahman to Masakadza, Length ball drifting down the legside this time, the captain plays it down to fine leg for a run. 7/0

4.3 M Rahman to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, rock solid defense by Masakadza on his front foot. 6/0

4.2 M Rahman to Masakadza, Wide outside off again, left alone again. 6/0

4.1 M Rahman to Masakadza, Good length outside off stump, the skipper shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

3.6 T Islam to B Chari, Full and flighted this time, Chari looks to defend straight but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 6/0

3.5 T Islam to Chari, Full and on middle stump, defended on the front foot. 6/0

3.4 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and wide outside off, Chari cuts it straight to backward point. No run. 6/0

3.3 T Islam to Chari, Short and slightly turning away, Chari punches it in the gap square on the off side for a couple. 6/0

3.2 T Islam to Chari, Full and on the stumps. The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 4/0

3.1 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and quicker this time, defended straight back to the bowler. 4/0

2.6 M Rahman to Chari, Good length ball starting on middle stump. The batsman looks to play the flick but misses and the ball raps him on the pads. Appeal from the bowler and close-in fielders but not out says the umpire. Must be going down leg with the angle. A leg bye has been taken down to fine leg. 4/0

2.5 M Rahman to Chari, Good length and outside off again. Left alone again. 3/0

2.4 M Rahman to Chari, Around the wicket for this ball, outside off and on a length. Left alone by Chari. 3/0

2.3 M Rahman to Chari, Outside off, moving away, left alone. 3/0

2.2 M Rahman to Chari, Gets right across and blocks it towards short mid-wicket. 3/0

2.1 M Rahman to Chari, On a length around off, solidly defended. 3/0

1.6 T Islam to Masakadza, On the pads this time, the skipper defends it to short mid-wicket. No run. 3/0

1.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and on middle stump, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 3/0

1.4 T Islam to Masakadza, What a ball! Turn and bounce from Taijul with the new ball. Masakadza wants to defend it but it beats his outside edge and goes to Rahim. 3/0

1.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and flighted on the pads this time, the skipper defends it onto the ground. 3/0

1.2 T Islam to Chari, DROPPED! Second ball from Taijul and he already had a chance to pick up a wicket! Drives the batsman onto his front foot and gets the outside edge that goes to first slip who can't hold on to it. Chari played that very far away from his body. The batsmen run one. 3/0

1.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Short and wide outside off, turns away slightly. Masakadza cuts it in the gap to deep point and picks up a single. 2/0

Taijul Islam to bowl with the new ball from the Runner End.

0.6 M Rahman to Chari, Ends the over with a bouncer. Chari just ducks and avoids it. 1/0

0.5 M Rahman to Chari, Good length ball outside off, low bounce this time. Chari watches as it goes through to Chakabva. 1/0

0.4 M Rahman to Chari, Good length ball on the off stump, defended solidly by the batsman this time. 1/0

0.3 M Rahman to Chari, Length ball outside off, well left by Chari. Good carry on the new ball. The ball holds its line. 1/0

0.2 M Rahman to Masakadza, Good length ball on leg stump again, the skipper tries to defend but he gets a thick inside edge to deep square leg for a single. 1/0

0.1 M Rahman to Masakadza, Starts off with a ball on the pads, slight shape. Masakadza defends it to short mid-wicket. 0/0

