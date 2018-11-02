Depleted Bangladesh Eye Test Redemption in Zimbabwe Series

Loading...
Bangladesh have lost seven of their last eight Tests and failed to get past 200 runs in any of their last six innings.
They were skittled out for 43 in their first of two defeats in West Indies in July.
The world's ninth-ranked Test team took a further hit with injuries to Tamim and captain Shakib, who underwent a finger operation in September.
Mahmudullah Riyad will be handed out the responsibility to lead the team in Shakib's absence and batsman Mohammad Mithun is likely to make his Test debut in the first match starting on Saturday.
"We will try our hundred percent to bring a positive result. We won the ODI series and are taking that confidence with us to the Test series. We are not taking anything for granted because they are a capable side and can always make a comeback. Test cricket is such a format where every session is a challenge and we need to make sure we achieve all the small goals that we want to achieve," Mahmudullah told reporters.
The stand-in skipper talked about the humiliating loss against the Windies recently and said that they have to take it in their stride and look to improve. "We did not perform according to our expectations in (the Caribbean) and to be honest we performed badly. We do have a big chance to prove our worth in home conditions and if we can do well in the opening Test by executing our skill, then surely we can take that confidence forward in the next Test," he said.
With two key members not there in the line up, Mahmudullah is not very keen on experimenting much in the opening Test. He said, "We might not opt for too many experiments in the opening Test match. We will try to play with our best possible squad because the first match is extremely important irrespective of formats, it sets the tone of the series. We always believe when we have a good start we can take that confidence a long way," he concluded.
First Published: November 2, 2018, 4:50 PM IST