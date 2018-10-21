Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Dhaka, Highlights: As it Happened

Loading...
Mashrafe Mortaza - Looks a hard wicket, decent wicket, hence batting first would be a good choice. The boys know these conditions well. Every match is a pressure match at it's good to have that pressure. Boys are in good shape. Two seniors (Shakib and Tamim) are missing, hence it's a good chance for the youngsters to rise up to the occasion in their absence. Fazle Mahmud makes his debut.
Hamilton Masakadza - Guys are looking to turn it around. I have played here quite a bit and that gives a good chance to perform. Sikandar Raza adds a lot value to the team, glad he's back.
Commentary ( innings)No Records
Abu Hider RonyAriful HaqueBangladesh vs Zimbabwe LiveBrandon MavutaBrendan TaylorCephas ZhuwaoCraig Ervinedonald tiripanoElton Chigumburafazle mahmudHamilton MasakadzaImrul Kayesjohn nyumbuKyle JarvisLiton Daslive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive updatesmahmudullahmashrafe mortazaMehidy HasanMohammad Mithunmohammad saifuddinMushfiqur Rahimmustafizur rahmanNazmul Hossain ShantoNazmul IslamPeter MoorRichard Ngaravarubel hossainSean Williamssikandar razaSolomon MireTarisai Musakandatendai chataraWellington Masakadza
First Published: October 21, 2018, 2:27 PM IST