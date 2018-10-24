Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Chittagong: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 24, 2018, 11:47 PM IST

2nd ODI, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong 24 October, 2018

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bowl)

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Mohammad Saifuddin

(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Catch all the action from the second ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe through our live updates.

This is a must-win match for Zimbabwe as Bangladesh won the first of the three games by 28 runs in Dhaka.

Commentary ( innings)

First Published: October 24, 2018, 2:38 PM IST

