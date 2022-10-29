Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Stream Cricket: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It will be a must-win encounter for Bangladesh when they play against Zimbabwe on Sunday. The road to the playoffs is getting intense in Group 2. Bangladesh flaunted fine form in their first Super 12 match against the Netherlands.

The nine-run victory came as the Tigers defended 144 runs in 20 overs. Seamer Taskin Ahmed was the main performer with four wickets at an economy rate of 6.2. However, Bangladesh were handed a massive defeat of 104-runs by South Africa. The bowlers failed to pose a threat to the South African batters as they smacked 205 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Speaking of Zimbabwe, they caused one of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup by pipping Pakistan by one run. Sikandar Raza earned the Player of the Match award for his three-wicket haul. Chasing 130 runs, Pakistan registered a score of 129 runs.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane will host the encounter.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Zimbabwe of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.



BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Bangladesh probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, M Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan

BAN vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Regis Chakabva(wk), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba

