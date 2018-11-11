Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Second Test Day 1 in Dhaka: Mushfiqur Leads Bangladesh Past 300-Run Mark

Mushfiqur Rahim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

It's time to leave now. Bangladesh will be very pleased after their recovery while Zimbabwe would be ruing the dropped catches. Day 2 promises to be equally entertaining with the second new ball only 6 overs old. Do join us on Monday at 0930 local (0330 GMT) for all the action. Cheers!

Zimbabwe were brilliant in the first session but their bowling fell completely flat in the afternoon. They were attacked by the pair of Mominul and Rahim which resulted in the flow of runs at a quick rate. In total 151 runs came from the second session as Bangladesh made a resounding comeback. The tourists though were a lot better in the evening, bowling tidy lines and restricting the run-flow. After toiling hard, they finally managed to remove Mominul Haque soon after taking the second new cherry. The Zimbabwe pacers were very impressive, especially Kyle Jarvis but their spinners failed to leave any impact.

End of an absorbing day of Test cricket! Bangladesh found themselves in an early spot of bother in the morning after losing three quick wickets but then the marathon 266-run partnership between Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim bailed them out. The former was dropped a couple of times and he made Zimbabwe pay heavily. Mominul went on to stroke a big century and along with Rahim, they put all the pressure on Zimbabwe.

89.6 T Chatara to Rahim, Four byes! Poor ending. Chatara probably tried too much on the last ball. His line is way down the leg side, Rahim fails to flick and the keeper has no chance. It speeds away to fine leg for a boundary. 300 up for Bangladesh and that will be Stumps on Day 1! 303/5

89.5 T Chatara to Rahim, Another delivery in the channel outside off, Rahim shoulders arms. 299/5

89.4 T Chatara to Rahim, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 299/5

89.3 T Chatara to Rahim, Good length delivery wide outside off, left alone. 299/5

89.2 T Chatara to Rahim, Gets forward and blocks it safely to the off side. 299/5

89.1 T Chatara to Rahim, Outside off, played down to point. 299/5

Mahmudullah is the new batsman.

88.6 Jarvis to Islam, OUT! Oh, hello! There is some spike on the Ultra Edge and the nightwatchman departs. The appeal wasn't convincing but Jarvis was very sure and convinced his skipper to take the review. He has hit the jackpot. A back of a length delivery angling away from the batsman, Taijul stays back footed inside the crease and has a tame push inside the line. He seems to have missed it but as soon as Chakabva collects the ball, Kyle goes up in a big appeal. Not much support from behind and we also thought that there was nothing. The umpire shakes his head but seeing Jarvis' enthusiasm, Hamilton Masakadza takes the DRS. All thanks to that, they have a wicket at the fag end. 299/5

Shout for a caught behind! Not given and Hamilton Masakadza takes the DRS. Doesn't look like an outside edge. Let's see...

88.5 K Jarvis to Islam, Jarvis goes for the bluff here. Islam expected the ball to be on good length. But it was the yorker. Taijul still does well to keep it out at the last minute. 299/4

88.4 K Jarvis to Islam, Islam shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 299/4

88.3 K Jarvis to T Islam, Identical delivery, Islam pokes at it and gets the thick outside edge. The ball goes in between the slips and gully for a couple. 299/4

88.2 K Jarvis to Islam, Beaten! A good length delivery on middle and off, shaping away a touch to square up the batsman. Taijul is beaten completely as it whizzes past the outside edge of his bat. 297/4

88.1 K Jarvis to Islam, Jarvis bangs it short, Islam goes for the pull towards deep mid-wicket. Batsmen get couple of run. 297/4

87.6 T Chatara to Rahim, A touch short and around off, Rahim taps it down to point. 295/4

87.5 T Chatara to Rahim, Serves it on a length and outside off, shaping back in a shade, Rahim takes a long stride forward to cover the line and then makes a leave. 295/4

87.4 T Chatara to Rahim, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it safely. 295/4

87.3 T Chatara to Rahim, Lands it on a length and outside off, Rahim shoulders arms. 295/4

87.2 T Chatara to Rahim, Rahim has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 295/4

87.1 T Chatara to Rahim, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 295/4

86.6 K Jarvis to Islam, Similar delivery, Islam pushes it to mid-on 295/4

86.5 K Jarvis to Islam, Good length delivery on middle, Islam shows the full face of the bat and defends it off the front foot. 295/4

86.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, Drifts onto his pads, Rahim tucks it to fine leg for a single. 295/4

86.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, Leg byes. Goes for the inswinger this time. Rahim fails to flick and it goes off his pads past the keeper for a couple of leg byes. 294/4

86.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Outswinger from Jarvis outside off, Rahim shoulders arms to it. 292/4

86.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, Length delivery outside off, Rahim lets it go. 292/4

85.6 T Chatara to Islam, Shortish and on middle, played down from the crease to short leg. End of a successful over. 292/4

85.5 T Chatara to Islam, Bowls it in the zone outside off, Taijul leaves it alone. His job will be to see off the remaining balls safely. 292/4

Taijul Islam comes out as a nightwatchman.

85.4 T Chatara to Haque, OUT! Finally a breakthrough for Zimbabwe! They have toiled hard for this. Mominul was dropped very early in the innings in the same area by Brian Chari but this time he makes no mistake. The second new ball has done the trick for the visiting team. Chatara angles it away from the batsman. It's on a fuller length and Mominul tries to play a loose drive away from his body. It takes the outside half of the bat as he slices it in the air towards gully where Chari takes a good low catch. End of a monumental partnership and a stupendous knock by Mominul. He was dropped on 9 and 25, truly made Zimbabwe pay heavily. 292/4

85.3 T Chatara to Haque, Strays down leg side and Haque does not need to play at those. 292/3

85.2 T Chatara to Haque, Wide outsdie off, Haque lets it go. 292/3

85.1 T Chatara to Haque, FOUR! Errs in line and Haque will not miss on those. Length delivery outside leg and he tickles it fine and the ball races away to the boundary. 292/3

Tendai Chatara to share the second new ball from the other end.

84.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, An away-swinger, outside off, Rahim allows it through to the keeper. 288/3

84.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, Full and angling into the batsman, around off, Rahim brings down a straight bat in defense. 288/3

84.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, Movement in the air but the line is very wayward. Too wide outside off and it's left alone by Rahim. 288/3

84.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, Rahim shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 288/3

84.2 K Jarvis to Haque, Full this time, Haque plays a square drive, a bit uppish but through the gap at point for one. 288/3

84.1 K Jarvis to Haque, Starts with a length delivery in the channel outside off, Mominul makes a leave. 287/3

83.6 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on his pads, Haque works it to the on side for a run. 287/3

Second new ball has been taken. Kyle Jarvis returns to make first use of it. 6 overs left in the day's play.

83.5 B Mavuta to Haque, FOUR! SLAMMED! Drags it short, Haque rocks back and slaps it through cover-point for a boundary. 286/3

83.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Drifts down leg, Haque clips it fine through square leg for a couple of runs. Also brings up 150 for Haque. This is the third time he has done so in Tests. High class innings from the left-hander. 282/3

83.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Full outside off, Haque pushes it straight to the bowler. 280/3

83.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Drags it short, Rahim tucks it to fine leg. One run added to the total. 280/3

83.1 B Mavuta to M Haque, Quicker and shorter outside off, Haque cuts it through backward point for a single. 279/3

82.6 S Raza to Rahim, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it to covers. 278/3

82.5 S Raza to Rahim, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 278/3

82.4 S Raza to Rahim, Hesitation but no harm done! Shortish and outside off, Rahim gets back to play it down towards point. Looks for a run, his partner shows interest initially but then sends him back. 278/3

82.3 S Raza to Rahim, Floated one on off, defended off the front foot. 278/3

82.2 S Raza to Rahim, Works it with the spin to the leg side but once again finds the same mid-wicket fielder. 278/3

82.1 S Raza to Rahim, Tossed up ball on off, Rahim lunges and defends it to mid-wicket. 278/3

81.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Tossed up on middle, Rahim strokes it to long off for a single. 278/3

81.5 B Mavuta to Rahim, Googly from Mavuta, it came back sharply and hits high on the thigh pad. 277/3

81.4 B Mavuta to Rahim, Similar delivery, Rahim defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 277/3

81.3 B Mavuta to Rahim, Flighted on middle, Rahim defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 277/3

81.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Quicker outside off, Rahim lets it be. 277/3

81.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on middle, Haque flicks it toward square leg for a single. Easy pickings these for the batsmen. 277/3

80.6 S Raza to M Haque, Forces a full ball down the ground to long on for one. 250-run stand comes up. 276/3

80.5 S Raza to M Rahim, Plays it with soft hands towards mid off and pinches a single. 275/3

80.4 S Raza to Rahim, Takes a stride forward and drives it in the direction of covers. 274/3

80.3 S Raza to Rahim, Rahim has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 274/3

80.2 S Raza to M Haque, Eases a full ball down to long off for one. 274/3

80.1 S Raza to Haque, Flatter and shorter outside off, Mominul mistimes his back foot square cut to the off side. 273/3

79.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Loopy delivery on middle, Rahim watchfully defends it. 273/3

Second new ball is due now. But Zimbabwe have not opted for it straightaway. A bit strange given their success in the morning with the brand new cherry. Sikandar Raza to continue...

79.5 B Mavuta to Rahim, A tad short from Mavuta, Rahim hangs back and cuts it towards cover. 273/3

79.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Fuller length on middle, Haque eases it to long on for a single. 273/3

79.3 B Mavuta to Rahim, Fuller length on his pads, Rahim clips it off his pads for a single. 272/3

79.2 B Mavuta to Haque, Short again, Haque punches it off the back foot to sweeper cover and the batsmen get a single. 271/3

79.1 B Mavuta to M Haque, Drags it short, Haque pulls it straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 270/3

78.6 S Raza to Rahim, FOUR! Boom! Floated full off spinner landing outside off, Rahim gives the charge and muscles it through covers for a boundary. 270/3

78.5 S Raza to Rahim, Gets forward again and this time pushes it back to the bowler. 266/3

78.4 S Raza to Rahim, Lunges forward and across to defend it from the shoulder of the bat to short leg. 266/3

78.3 S Raza to Haque, Bunts it down in front of mid on for a quick single. 266/3

78.2 S Raza to Haque, Presses forward to a full ball and drives it to extra cover. 265/3

78.1 S Raza to Haque, Mominul has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 265/3

Sikandar Raza is back on.

77.6 B Mavuta to M Haque, Haque drives a fuller length delivery to mid off. Batsmen pick up a single. 265/3

77.5 B Mavuta to Haque, Quicker delivery on middle, Haque defends it from within the crease. 264/3

77.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Similar delivery, Haque drives it straight to covers. 264/3

77.3 B Mavuta to M Haque, Full length delivery on off, Haque pushes it towards mid on. 264/3

77.2 B Mavuta to M Rahim, Full on off, Rahim strokes it to long off for a single. 264/3

77.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, Tosses it up on middle, Rahim watchfully defends it off the front foot. 263/3

76.6 H Masakadza to Haque, An overpitched delivery outside off, Mominul drives but finds the cover fielder. 263/3

76.5 H Masakadza to Haque, Covers the line of the delivery and pushes it down to mid on. 263/3

76.4 H Masakadza to M Haque, FOUR! Nails it! Hamilton drags in a short delivery on middle, Mominul stands tall inside the crease and pulls it powerfully in front of square leg for a boundary. 263/3

76.3 H Masakadza to Haque, Serves a length ball outside off, Mominul is late in withdrawing his bat and it goes behind off the bottom edge. 259/3

76.2 H Masakadza to Haque, Play and a miss! Masakadza once again puts it in the zone outside off, Mominul flashes and misses. 259/3

76.1 H Masakadza to Haque, Bowls it wide outside off, Mominul allows it through to the keeper. 259/3

75.6 B Mavuta to Haque, Gives a bit of air on middle, Haque strokes it to long on for a single. 259/3

75.5 B Mavuta to M Haque, Floats it up on middle, Haque drives it straight to the cover fielder. 258/3

75.4 B Mavuta to Rahim, Rahim drives it through mid off. Batsmen rotate strike. 258/3

75.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on middle, Haque works it to leg side for a run. 257/3

75.2 B Mavuta to Haque, FOUR! Lovely shot, that. Flighted delivery on of, Haque leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 256/3

75.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, CENTURY FOR RAHIM! His 6th in Tests and he is absolutely delighted. Mavuta tosses it up on middle, Mushfiqur clips it wide of mid on for a brisk single. What a knock from the experienced campaigner! When he came to the middle, Bangladesh were reeling but his knock has bailed them out. He has played a vital part in this stand with Mominul as well. Excellent going. The Bangla players are giving him a standing ovation. 252/3

74.6 H Masakadza to Rahim, Risky single and Rahim moves to 99! Slower and fuller on middle, Mushfiqur pushes it in front of mid on and rushes across to the other end. 251/3

74.5 H Masakadza to Rahim, On a length around off, defended off the back foot. 250/3

74.4 H Masakadza to Rahim, In the avenue of apprehension, Rahim has nothing to do with it. 250/3

74.3 H Masakadza to Rahim, Full and outside off, Rahim draws forward and pushes it to covers. 250/3

74.2 H Masakadza to Haque, A touch short in length again, around off, Mominul gets back and punches it to sweeper cover for one. 250/3

74.1 H Masakadza to Rahim, Short and wide outside off, Rahim cuts it through cover-point for a run. 249/3

Hamilton Masakadza brings himself into the attack.

Drinks break. Bangladesh continue to march on courtesy this record partnership between Mominul and Rahim. Zimbabwe have bowled a lot better than the afternoon session but are still wicket-less. 16 overs left in the day's play and they maybe are waiting for the second new ball now.

73.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Drifting down leg, Rahim clips it towards square leg. One run added to the total. Rahim moves to 97. 248/3

73.5 B Mavuta to M Haque, Floats it up on middle, Haque strokes it towards mid on for a run. 247/3

73.4 B Mavuta to Rahim, Half way down the pitch, Rahim pulls it through mid-wicket. Batsmen get a run 246/3

73.3 B Mavuta to M Haque, Flighted on off, Haque pushes it through mid off for a run. 245/3

73.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Drags his length short, Rahim cuts it through point for a single 244/3

73.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, A bit quicker on middle, Rahim defends it from within the crease. 243/3

72.6 D Tiripano to Haque, Play and a miss! Tiripano sprays a length delivery wide outside off, Mominul goes chasing after it but misses. 243/3

72.5 D Tiripano to Haque, On a driving length outside off, Haque is not lured into the shot. 243/3

72.4 D Tiripano to Haque, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 243/3

72.3 D Tiripano to Haque, Back of a length delivery angling away from the batsman outside off, Mominul drops his wrists and allows it through. 243/3

72.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Stays back to a length ball and punches it to covers for a run. 243/3

72.1 D Tiripano to Rahim, Interesting shot! A bouncer by Tiripano. Around leg, Rahim jumps to attempt the pull shot but fails to connect. 242/3

71.6 B Mavuta to Haque, Fuller length on middle, Haque jams it out. 242/3

71.5 B Mavuta to M Rahim, Tossed up on middle, Rahim drives it sweetly toward covers to get a run. 242/3

71.4 B Mavuta to Haque, A tad short, Haque works it to leg side. Batsmen rotate strike. 241/3

71.3 B Mavuta to Rahim, Short on middle, Rahim flicks it to square leg for a single. 240/3

71.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Full length on middle, MR taps it to short leg. 239/3

71.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, Drags his length short, Rahim tucks it to the on side. 239/3

70.6 D Tiripano to Rahim, Once again cutting back into the batsman from around off, Rahim plays it down on the leg side and steals a single. 239/3

70.5 D Tiripano to Rahim, Lands it on a good length outside off, Rahim stays inside the crease and allows it through. 238/3

70.4 D Tiripano to M Rahim, Gets a length delivery to tail back in from around off, Rahim brings down a straight blade in defense. 238/3

70.3 D Tiripano to Rahim, Some extra bounce this time from a length around off. Rahim defends it with a loose bottom hand. 238/3

70.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Angling into the batsman, Rahim is on the front foot in defense. 238/3

70.1 D Tiripano to Haque, In the air... falls safely! Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Mominul fends at a rising ball awkwardly and plays it in the air. It flies in the air but drops safely at covers. A single taken. 238/3

69.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, MR defends it off the front foot by presenting the full face of the bat. 237/3

69.5 B Mavuta to Rahim, Floats it up on outside off spinning away. Rahim lets it go. 237/3

69.4 B Mavuta to Rahim, Gives a bit of air on middle, Rahim defends it on the back foot and into the ground. 237/3

69.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Short and wide outside off, Haque cuts it through point and the batsmen rotate strike. 237/3

69.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Drags his length short, Rahim punches it through point for a single. 236/3

69.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, FOUR! DISPATCHED! Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 235/3

68.6 D Tiripano to M Haque, Pitches it up and outside off, Mominul drives it off his front foot but straight to short cover. 231/3

68.5 D Tiripano to Haque, Shortish on off, punched down off the bottom half of the bat to mid off. 231/3

68.4 D Tiripano to Rahim, Angling into the batsman, Rahim leans across and flicks it towards mid on for a sharp single. This is now the best partnership for Bangladesh at this ground. 231/3

68.3 D Tiripano to M Rahim, FOUR! Shot! Marginally overpitched outside off, Rahim gets forward with a big stride and plays a crunching cover drive for a boundary. 230/3

68.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, A rising delivery on off, Rahim is on his toes as he plays it down to point. 226/3

68.1 D Tiripano to Rahim, Lands it on a length outside off, Rahim allows it through. 226/3

67.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Quicker on middle, MR drives it towards cover and the batsmen rotate strike. This also brings up the 200-run stand between the two. 226/3

67.5 B Mavuta to Haque, Floats it up on middle, Haque strokes it to mid on for a single. 225/3

67.4 B Mavuta to Haque, On middle, the batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 224/3

67.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Tossed up on middle, Haque leans forward and pushes it towards the cover region. 224/3

67.2 B Mavuta to M Haque, DROPPED AND FOUR! Nice loopy delivery outside off, Haque gets the outside edge as he attempts to play the drive through covers. The ball flies behind but the keeper fails to grab it. It gets deflected off his gloves and speeds past the right side of the the first slip fielder. Big opportunity lost for the visitors to break the partnership. 224/3

67.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Beaten! Starts off with a nicely tossed up delivery outside off. Haque tries to poke at it but misses. 220/3

Once again it's time for the leg spin of Brandon Mavuta.

66.6 D Tiripano to Rahim, Outside off, left alone. Another harmless over comes to an end. 220/3

66.5 D Tiripano to Haque, Short and wide outside off, Haque reaches out for it and scythes it through point for a run. 220/3

66.4 D Tiripano to Rahim, On a length around off, Rahim sticks back pushes it in the gap at covers for a brisk single. 219/3

66.3 D Tiripano to Rahim, Bowls it full and wide outside off, probably trying to tempt the batsman, Rahim doesn't fall into the trap and allows it through. 218/3

66.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, holding its line, Rahim makes a careful leave. 218/3

66.1 D Tiripano to Haque, Back of a length delivery angling away from the batsman, Mominul controls the bounce well and steers it off his back foot to deep point. A single taken. 218/3

65.6 T Chatara to Rahim, Similar delivery, Rahim shoulders arms to it. 217/3

65.5 T Chatara to Rahim, In the channel outside off. MR lets it go to the keeper. 217/3

65.4 T Chatara to Rahim, FOUR! SMASHED! Chatara bangs it short, Rahim gets into the position and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 217/3

65.3 T Chatara to Rahim, Rahim defends it off the back foot by presenting the full face of the bat. 213/3

65.2 T Chatara to Haque, Drifts on to his pads, Haque flicks it towards fine leg. Batsmen rotate strike. 213/3

65.1 T Chatara to Rahim, Length delivery on off, Rahim taps it towards point for a single. 212/3

64.6 D Tiripano to Haque, Good length ball on off, blocked safely off the back foot to end the over. 211/3

64.5 D Tiripano to Haque, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 211/3

64.4 D Tiripano to Haque, Stays back footed and turns it on the leg side. Finds the fielder. 211/3

64.3 D Tiripano to Haque, A touch short and on middle, Mominul defends it off his back foot. 211/3

64.2 D Tiripano to Haque, On a length around off, Mominul plays from the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 211/3

64.1 D Tiripano to M Haque, Angling away from the batsman, it's outside off and driven off the front foot to mid off. 211/3

Donald Tiripano is back on.

63.6 T Chatara to Haque, A tad full from Chatara, Haque slices it uppishly but it falls short of the deep point fielder. Lucky escape for the left-hander. One run added to the total. 211/3

63.5 T Chatara to Haque, Full length delivery came back sharply. Good leave by the batsman there. 210/3

63.4 T Chatara to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 210/3

63.3 T Chatara to Haque, Fuller length on off, Haque drives it straight to mid off. 210/3

63.2 T Chatara to Haque, Good delivery from Chatara. In the channel just outside off. Haque leaves it on length. 210/3

63.1 T Chatara to Haque, Back of a length on middle, Haque pushes it to point. 210/3

62.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, Well bowled. Gets it to straighten from a length on middle, Rahim is squared up and pushes it out off the outer half of his bat. It rolls towards gully. 210/3

62.5 K Jarvis to Haque, The length is very full this time, around off and Mominul drives it back past the bowler. The mid on fielder circles around it and slides to make the stop. They take a run. 210/3

62.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, Width on offer outside off, Rahim cuts it off his back foot to deep point for a run. 209/3

62.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, Hurls in a length delivery just outside off, Rahim makes a leave and once again there is big late swing after it goes past the batsman. 208/3

62.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Lands it on a good length and just outside off, Rahim stays flat-footed and pushes it towards point. 208/3

62.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, Good length delivery in the area outside off, an outswinger, it's been left alone easily by Rahim. 208/3

61.6 T Chatara to Haque, It's bowled quick outside off. Haque tries to cut but fails to do so. 208/3

61.5 T Chatara to Haque, Full on middle, Haque stylishly drives it but straight to the cover fielder. 208/3

61.4 T Chatara to Haque, Fuller length from Chatara, Haque leans forward and pushes it to mid off. 208/3

61.3 T Chatara to Haque, Full length delivery angling in. Hits the thigh pad of the batsman as he fails to work it around. 208/3

61.2 T Chatara to Haque, Back of a length outside off, Haque cuts it and the ball falls just short of the gully fielder. 208/3

61.1 T Chatara to Haque, In the channel outside off, Haque lets it go. 208/3

60.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, Excellent delivery. An attempted outswinger landing on middle and straightening, Rahim does well to block it with a straight bat. 208/3

60.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, Better. Pitches it up and around off, Rahim has to play at it and pushes it with an angled bat to point. Looks for a run but his partner sends him back. 208/3

60.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, Gets closer to the off stump line but still not close enough to bother Rahim. He just covers his sticks and lets it be. A good take again by Chakabva as there was some late movement. 208/3

60.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, The length is a bit short on this occasion but the line continues to be too wide outside off. Rahim shoulders arms. 208/3

60.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Another delivery in the channel outside off, Rahim has nothing to do with it. 208/3

60.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, Rahim makes an easy leave. 208/3

59.6 T Chatara to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 208/3

59.5 T Chatara to Haque, Length delivery on off, Haque pushes it towards point. 208/3

59.4 T Chatara to Rahim, Fuller length on middle, Rahim pushes it toward backward point. The fielder misfields and the batsmen scamper for a single. 208/3

59.3 T Chatara to Rahim, Identical delivery, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 207/3

59.2 T Chatara to Rahim, In the channel outside off, Rahim lets it go. 207/3

59.1 T Chatara to Rahim, Chatara starts off with a full delivery on off, Rahim defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 207/3

58.6 K Jarvis to M Haque, And again. Haque stays back footed to play at a delivery on off and gets an inside edge. It deflects behind and rolls to the keeper. Good start by Kyle. 207/3

58.5 K Jarvis to Haque, Identical to the last delivery, it's around off and Haque goes back in defense. It takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. 207/3

58.4 K Jarvis to Haque, Fine delivery and it's a good leave as well. On a length just around off, straightening a bit, Mominul takes a stride forward before making a leave. 207/3

58.3 K Jarvis to Haque, Another delivery in the channel outside off, too wide actually to make the batsman play. 207/3

58.2 K Jarvis to Haque, Good length delivery around off, angling away from the batsman, Mominul covers the line and shoulders arms. 207/3

58.1 K Jarvis to Haque, Starts with a delivery down the leg side, Mominul fails to flick and Chakabva does well to stop the ball with a dive to his right. 207/3

Back for the last session. 32 overs left in the day's play. The men concerned are back on the field as well. Kyle Jarvis will begin proceedings as Zimbabwe are in a desperate need of a breakthrough. Here we go...

... DAY 1, THIRD SESSION ...

Mominul Hasan was the star of the session as he stroked a fluent century. However, he was given one life post Lunch as well when the wicket-keeper dropped his catch. All in all, he has been dropped twice in this innings and he is making the visitors pay dearly. Mushfiqur Rahim's experienced head has also played a part in this 181-run record partnership and he himself is heading towards a century. Currently, it's advantage Bangladesh but you never know which way the next session will turn. Do join us in a short while to find out.

What a contrasting session! Zimbabwe dominated in the morning by snaffling three wickets by giving away just 56 runs and Bangladesh bounced back in the afternoon to score 151 runs for the loss of zero wickets. Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim counter-attacked and with the pitch flattening out, there was no resistance for the Zimbabwean bowlers. They were also the culprits of bowling all over the place which resulted in runs coming thick and fast.

57.6 T Chatara to Rahim, Similar delivery, Rahim lets it go to the keeper. And that is Tea on Day 1. 207/3

57.5 T Chatara to Rahim, Length delivery outside off, MR shoulders arms to it. 207/3

57.4 T Chatara to Haque, Drifts on to his pads, Haque tucks it behind square leg for a run. 207/3

57.3 T Chatara to Haque, FOUR! STREAKY! Full and wide outside off, Haque slashes hard at it and the ball goes uppishly over gully for a boundary. 206/3

57.2 T Chatara to Haque, Back of a length delivery on off, Haque defends it from within the crease. 202/3

57.1 T Chatara to Rahim, Length delivery angling onto his pads, Rahim works it to the on side for a single. 202/3

56.6 S Raza to Rahim, Jumps out of the crease and drives it to mid off for a sharp single. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end otherwise it would have been interesting. 201/3

56.5 S Raza to Rahim, On middle, Rahim gets back and keeps it out on the leg side. 200/3

56.4 S Raza to Rahim, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it. 200/3

56.3 S Raza to Haque, Skidding back into the batsman, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a run. 200 comes up for Bangladesh. 200/3

56.2 S Raza to Haque, FOUR! Wow, what a shot! Mominul is down on one knee to a full ball outside off. He fetches it from there, goes against the spin but powers it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Nearly went all the way. 199/3

56.1 S Raza to Haque, Tossed up ball on off, a bit on the shorter side, Haque taps it down towards point and eyes a run. He is sent back. 195/3

55.6 T Chatara to Rahim, Full and angling onto the stumps, Rahim flicks it to square leg. 195/3

55.5 T Chatara to Rahim, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 195/3

55.4 T Chatara to Haque, Short and wide outside off, Haque cuts it hard through backward point for a single. 195/3

55.3 T Chatara to Haque, Back of a length on middle, Haque taps it toward covers. 194/3

55.2 T Chatara to Haque, Length delivery outside off, Haque lets it go. 194/3

55.1 T Chatara to Haque, Starts his new spell with a full delivery on off, Haque leans forward and pushes it toward covers. 194/3

Tendai Chatara returns for another spell.

54.6 S Raza to Haque, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 194/3

54.5 S Raza to Rahim, Bowls it short and Rahim pulls it with the spin to deep mid-wicket for one. 193/3

54.4 S Raza to Haque, Another back foot punch, this time through covers for a run. 192/3

54.3 S Raza to Haque, Stays back and punches it to covers. 191/3

54.2 S Raza to Haque, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 191/3

54.1 S Raza to Haque, FOUR! 7th Test hundred for Mominul Haque. The dry spell is over. The little batsman who once was called the Asian Bradman is back in form. Receives a full toss with open arms and whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary. He was dropped twice in this innings and he has made sure to make it count. Brilliant fightback. 191/3

53.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Flighted on middle, Rahim was looking to nudge it wide of square leg. He closes the face of the bat early, leading edge of the bat takes the ball to the off side. 187/3

53.5 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on middle, Haque tucks it away to square leg for a single. 187/3

53.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Tossed it up on middle, Haque defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 186/3

53.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Short and wide outside off, Haque rocks back and slaps it through point for a couple of runs. 186/3

53.2 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on middle, Haque drives it to the point fielder. 184/3

53.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, Tossed it up on middle, Rahim tucks it to the on side for a single. 184/3

52.6 S Raza to M Rahim, Fetches a short ball from around off and pulls it with the turn to deep mid-wicket for a run. 183/3

52.5 S Raza to Haque, Goes on the back foot to a short delivery and slaps it to deep cover for a run. 182/3

52.4 S Raza to Haque, Tossed up ball on off, defended back off the front foot. 181/3

52.3 S Raza to M Haque, Short in length and outside off, Haque cuts it off his back foot but finds the point fielder. 181/3

52.2 S Raza to Rahim, Well played! Deft. Skidding away from the batsman, around off, Rahim uses the depth of his crease and at the last moment deflects it through backward point for three runs. 181/3

52.1 S Raza to Rahim, Loopy full ball on off, Rahim defends it off his front foot. 178/3

51.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Gives a bit of air, Rahim drives it through covers. The batsmen rotate strike. 178/3

51.5 B Mavuta to Rahim, Drags his length short, Rahim punches it off the back foot. 177/3

51.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Wide down leg, the Haque sweeps it to fine leg for a single. 177/3

51.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on middle, Haque drives it to the mid on fielder. 176/3

51.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Short and wide outside off, Rahim hangs back and cuts it through backward point for three runs. Good stop by the point fielder otherwise it was a sure boundary. 176/3

51.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, Tossed it up on middle, Rahim tucks it to the on side. 173/3

50.6 S Raza to Rahim, Too full in length around leg, Rahim walks forward and forces it down to long on for one. 173/3

50.5 S Raza to Rahim, Flighted and full on off, Rahim presses forward in defense. 172/3

50.4 S Raza to Haque, Skidding back in from around off, Haque gets back and turns it in the gap at square leg for a run. 172/3

50.3 S Raza to Haque, Loopy full ball on off, driven back to the bowler. 171/3

50.2 S Raza to Haque, FOUR! Moves into the 90s! Once again the length is on the shorter side, around off, Mominul goes deep inside the crease and clobbers it through covers. 171/3

50.1 S Raza to M Haque, FOUR! Raza drops it short first up, a rank loosener, Mominul goes on the back foot and hammer-pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 167/3

Sikandar Raza is back on.

49.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Slider from Mavuta outside off, Rahim tries to cut but misses it completely. Good delivery to end the over. 163/3

49.5 B Mavuta to Rahim, Nice loopy delivery on off turning away. Rahim lets it go. 163/3

49.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Flighted on middle, Haque gets to the pitch of the ball and tucks it to the mid-wicket region for a single. 163/3

49.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on middle, Haque works it to mid-wicket. 162/3

49.2 B Mavuta to Haque, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 162/3

49.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Drags his length short, Haque defends it off the back foot. 162/3

48.6 S Williams to M Rahim, FOUR! No stopping this one! Williams serves a flat and short delivery on off, Rahim camps back to create some room and slaps it through point for a boundary. Bangladesh continue their merry way. This is now the record 4th wicket partnership for Bangladesh in Tests against Zimbabwe. 162/3

48.5 S Williams to M Haque, Too full and on middle, it's flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 158/3

48.4 S Williams to Haque, Slower through the air on middle, Haque moves back and plays it down to short leg. 157/3

48.3 S Williams to Haque, Wayward delivery. Short and way down the leg side. Mominul tries pulling at the last moment but misses. Chakabva collects it and then appeals. Nothing from the umpire. 157/3

48.2 S Williams to Rahim, Quicker one fired down the leg side, Rahim failed to sweep and it went of the keeper's pads to short fine leg. They stole a bye. 157/3

48.1 S Williams to Haque, A low full toss on the pads, it's been easily worked away through the gap at mid-wicket for a run. The partnership continues to blossom. 156/3

47.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 155/3

47.5 B Mavuta to Haque, Flatter in length, Mominul has punched it through point. They get a run. 155/3

47.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Tossed up on off, Haque leans forward and pushes it towards the point fielder. 154/3

47.3 B Mavuta to Haque, A bit quicker on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 154/3

47.2 B Mavuta to Haque, Down the leg side, Mominul plays another sweep fine down the leg side for a brace. 154/3

47.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on his pads, Haque sweeps it towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 152/3

46.6 S Williams to Haque, Arm ball around off, skidding away from the left-hander, Haque punches it off his back foot to point and pinches a single. 150/3

46.5 S Williams to Haque, Short and on off, cut from the back foot to point. 149/3

46.4 S Williams to Rahim, Flatter and wider outside off, Rahim strokes it square of the wicket on the off side and scampers across for a quick single. 149/3

46.3 S Williams to Rahim, Quicker one, fired in on middle, Rahim taps it down in front of short leg. 148/3

46.2 S Williams to Rahim, Angling into the batsman, Rahim once again keeps it out by going deep inside the crease. 148/3

46.1 S Williams to Rahim, Flighted delivery on off, Rahim defends it off his front foot. 148/3

45.6 B Mavuta to Haque, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 148/3

45.5 B Mavuta to Haque, FOUR! Nice shot. Mavuta drags it short again, Haque square cuts it past backward point for a boundary. 148/3

45.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Gives a bit of air on middle, Haque defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 144/3

45.3 B Mavuta to Haque, Flighted on middle, the batsman guides it towards point. 144/3

45.2 B Mavuta to Haque, Quicker outside off, Haque tries to late cut it but misses. 144/3

45.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Drags it short, Haque cuts it towards point for a couple of runs. 144/3

44.6 S Williams to Haque, Goes back to a short delivery and pulls it towards mid-wicket for a run. 142/3

44.5 S Williams to Haque, Another sweep shot attempted by Haque but once again he fails to get the placement right. Straight to short fine leg. 141/3

44.4 S Williams to Haque, Slower through the air, full and on middle, Mominul defends it back off the front foot. 141/3

44.3 S Williams to Haque, Tossed up ball on off, defended off the front foot. 141/3

44.2 S Williams to Haque, Sliding down the leg side, it's swept well but straight in the direction of the short fine leg fielder. 141/3

44.1 S Williams to Haque, Tossed up delivery around leg, Haque moves back and takes it on his pads. 141/3

43.6 B Mavuta to Rahim, Drags it short, Rahim hangs back and cuts it through point for a couple of runs. 141/3

43.5 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on his pads, Mominul sweeps it towards fine leg. Batsmen rotate strike. 139/3

43.4 B Mavuta to Haque, FOUR! EXQUISITE! Mavuta floats it up on middle, Haque gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. Lovely shot. 138/3

43.3 B Mavuta to Rahim, Tossed up on middle, Rahim leans forward and guides it to covers for a single. 134/3

43.2 B Mavuta to Rahim, Half tracker wide outside leg. Rahim tried to pull it but could not connect. 133/3

43.1 B Mavuta to Haque, Full on middle, Haque strokes it to long on for a single. 133/3

42.6 S Williams to Haque, On the pads, tickled away in the gap on the leg side for a run. 132/3

42.5 S Williams to Rahim, Fifty for Rahim, his 20th in Tests! A brilliant knock by the experienced campaigner. He receives a good round of applause from his teammates and the crowd. A hard working knock for him. He reaches there by calmly pushing a full ball in the gap at covers. A vital knock in a crunch situation. Would look to build on this! 131/3

42.4 S Williams to Rahim, Goes on the back foot and defends it to the off side. 130/3

42.3 S Williams to Rahim, Flatter arm ball on off, skidding back in, Rahim gets inside the crease and punches it to covers. 130/3

42.2 S Williams to Haque, A full toss on the pads, Mominul clips it through square leg and rotates the strike. 130/3

42.1 S Williams to Rahim, Flighted full ball on off, Rahim easily drives it down to long off for a run. 129/3

Drinks break.

41.6 B Mavuta to M Rahim, On middle, Rahim strokes it through covers for a single. 128/3

41.5 B Mavuta to Rahim, Nicely tossed up by the bowler, MR defends it from within the crease. 127/3

41.4 B Mavuta to Haque, Full toss from Mavuta, Haque pulls it through mid wicket. Batsmen rotate strike. 127/3

41.3 B Mavuta to Rahim, Short in length, Rahim rocks back and cuts it through deep point for a run. Brings up the 100-run stand between these. They have completely dominated the post Lunch session. 126/3

41.2 B Mavuta to Haque, Flighted on middle, Haque leans forward and drives it toward mid off for a single. 125/3

41.1 B Mavuta to Rahim, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Rahim tucks it to the on side for a single. 124/3

Time for some leg spin. Brandon Mavuta is given the ball. He bowled brilliantly in the last match.

40.6 S Williams to Haque, Goes down on one knee to play the sweep shot but finds the short fine leg fielder. 123/3

40.5 S Williams to Rahim, Another one on the pads, it's nudged behind square leg for a run. 123/3

40.4 S Williams to Rahim, Fires one down the leg side, Rahim fails to get any bat behind it. A good take by Chakabva. 122/3

40.3 S Williams to Rahim, Flatter around off, punched off the back foot to mid on. 122/3

40.2 S Williams to Rahim, Prods forward to a full ball and drives it to short cover. 122/3

40.1 S Williams to Haque, Full flighted ball on middle, forced down to long on for a run. 122/3

39.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, Movement back into the batsman. This one cuts back in from around off, Rahim tries defending from the front foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Had there been a short leg, it would have been an easy catch for him. But there isn't any and it rolls to square leg. 121/3

39.5 K Jarvis to M Rahim, This one holds a bit off the pitch, around off, Rahim gets behind the line and pushes it to mid off. 121/3

39.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, Presses forward to a full ball and drops it with soft hands to cover-point. Looks for a run but his partner isn't interested. 121/3

39.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, FOUR! Edgy but well played! Good length delivery around off, Rahim strides forward to have a push inside the line. He does so with gentle hands and the outside edge races past gully and backward point for a boundary. 121/3

39.2 K Jarvis to M Haque, Jarvis delivers another length ball outside off, this time Mominul plays it with an open-faced bat and pushes it through the gap at covers for a run. 117/3

39.1 K Jarvis to M Haque, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 116/3

38.6 S Williams to Rahim, On middle, Rahim defends it from within the crease. 116/3

38.5 S Williams to Rahim, Sean bowls a bit quicker on off, MR late cuts it fine toward third man for a couple of runs. 116/3

38.4 S Williams to Haque, Quicker outside off, Haque pushes it toward the point region. Batsmen rotate strike. 114/3

38.3 S Williams to M Rahim, Bowls a bit quicker on off, Rahim drives it to mid off for a single. 113/3

38.2 S Williams to Rahim, Tossed up on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 112/3

38.1 S Williams to Haque, Flighted on middle, Haque flicks it uppishly but the ball goes wide of the short leg fielder and they get a run. 112/3

37.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, A yorker on off, well bowled. Rahim also does well to dig it out. 111/3

37.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, Rahim has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 111/3

37.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, On middle and off, defended from the crease. 111/3

37.3 Jarvis to Rahim, Appeal for an lbw! Not given. Jarvis serves an in-dipper. It lands full and nips back in. Rahim tries to defend it with a straight bat but misses. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Jarvis looks at Hamilton and wants it reviewed. Raza also joins the conversation and is supporting the bowler. Masakadza is almost convinced but by that time, 15 seconds are over. The replays after that show that there was a big inside edge. Zimbabwe are lucky. 111/3

37.2 K Jarvis to Haque, Short in length on middle, Mominul pulls it through mid-wicket and the ball races through. It slows down though just before the rope and they take three runs. 111/3

37.1 K Jarvis to Haque, A length ball angling away from the batsman, Mominul gets forward and defends. 108/3

36.6 S Williams to Haque, Full on his pads, Haque sweeps it towards fine leg. Batsmen rotate strike. Bangladesh are in control of the game after Lunch. 108/3

36.5 S Williams to Haque, Tossed up on middle, the batsman watchfully blocks it. 107/3

36.4 S Williams to Haque, FOUR! Cuts and cuts hard. It's dragged in short, Haque quickly rocks back and cuts it towards backward point for a boundary. Also brings up his 13th Test fifty. Superb knock by the left-hander although he was dropped a couple of times. He needs to carry on and score a big one. 107/3

36.3 S Williams to Haque, Full on his pads, Haque tickles it fine for a couple of runs. 103/3

36.2 S Williams to Haque, Quicker outside off, Haque tries to cut but misses it completely. 101/3

36.1 S Williams to Rahim, Flatter in length on middle, Rahim tucks it to the leg side for a run. 101/3

35.6 K Jarvis to M Haque, Shortish and outside off, Haque cuts but finds the point fielder. 100/3

35.5 K Jarvis to Haque, Full in length and outside off, Mominul gets forward confidently and drives it delightfully through covers for a couple of runs. 100 comes up for Bangladesh. It's been a good recovery. 100/3

35.4 K Jarvis to Haque, Back of a length delivery on off, Mominul defends it from the crease to covers. 98/3

35.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, Sliding down the leg side, Rahim clips it through square leg and takes another run in this over. 98/3

35.2 K Jarvis to Haque, Once again the length is short from Jarvis and Mominul pulls it through mid-wicket for one. 97/3

35.1 K Jarvis to Haque, Shortish and on off, Mominul goes on the back foot and taps it down to the off side. The point fielder is quickly to the ball. 96/3

34.6 S Williams to M Rahim, Floats it up on middle, Rahim gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it towards covers. A good stop by the fielder otherwise it would have raced away to the boundary. 96/3

34.5 S Williams to M Haque, Bowls a bit fuller on middle, Haque strokes it to mid on. Batsmen rotate strike. 96/3

34.4 S Williams to Rahim, Flighted delivery on middle and off, MR eases it towards covers for a run. 95/3

34.3 S Williams to M Rahim, Sean bangs it short outside off, Rahim rocks back and cuts it straight to the backward point fielder. 94/3

34.2 S Williams to M Rahim, Tossed up delivery on off, skidding in, Rahim goes for a drive but gets a big inside edge onto the pads. 94/3

34.1 S Williams to Haque, Starts off with a full delivery on middle, Haque flicks it to the leg side for a run. 94/3

Sean Williams is introduced into the attack.

33.6 K Jarvis to Haque, Back of a length delivery angling away from the batsman. Mominul cuts it off his back foot to deepish point and collects a single. 93/3

33.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, Up and over! Again a short delivery outside off has been slammed over cover-point. The fielder chases it down just before the rope and they take three runs. 92/3

33.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, An outswinger, just outside off, Rahim gets forward to cover the line and then makes the leave. 89/3

33.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 89/3

33.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 89/3

33.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, FOUR! A gentle loosener first up. Short and wide outside off, Rahim stands tall inside the crease and at the last moment guides it past the point fielder for a boundary. This now is the best partnership of the series for Bangladesh. 89/3

Bowling change. Kyle Jarvis returns.

32.6 D Tiripano to Haque, Back of a length ball on middle, Haque defends it off the back foot presenting the full face of the bat. 85/3

32.5 D Tiripano to Rahim, Tiripano bangs it short, MR pulls it to the deep backward square leg fielder. A run added to the total. 85/3

32.4 D Tiripano to Rahim, Bowls it on middle, Rahim defends it from within the crease. 84/3

32.3 D Tiripano to Haque, Full on middle, Haque taps it to the on side and they run a quick single. 84/3

32.2 D Tiripano to Haque, Good length delivery outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 83/3

32.1 D Tiripano to Haque, Back of a length outside off, Haque cuts it hard through backward point. The fielder gets a good hand to that otherwise it was racing away to the boundary. Two runs added to the total. 83/3

31.6 S Raza to Rahim, FOUR! Well played! Raza lands it full and around leg, Rahim kneels and nails his sweep shot behind square leg for a boundary. A good end to the over. This pair is now settling down and getting used to the pace of the pitch. 81/3

31.5 S Raza to Rahim, Fullish and on middle, flicked quietly on the leg side. 77/3

31.4 S Raza to Rahim, Flighted delivery around off, turning back in, Rahim goes back inside the crease in defense. 77/3

31.3 S Raza to Haque, Short and outside off, Mominul goes back and cuts it to deep point for a run. 77/3

31.2 S Raza to Haque, Slower through the air, full and on off, Mominul drives but finds the cover fielder. 76/3

31.1 S Raza to Haque, Advances down the track for a big shot but ends up dragging it off the inner half of the bat to mid on. 76/3

30.6 D Tiripano to Haque, Full and angling onto his pads. Haque works it around. The ball rolls to fine leg and the batsmen get a single. It brings up the 50-run stand between these two. They need to continue for a longer period of time though. 76/3

30.5 D Tiripano to Haque, Bouncer was the reply from the bowler. The batsman easily ducks underneath it. 75/3

30.4 D Tiripano to Haque, FOUR! Tiripano bangs it short, Haque quickly hangs back and pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary. 75/3

30.3 D Tiripano to Rahim, Errs in line, the batsman has flicked it to the square leg region for a single. 71/3

30.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Similar delivery, Mushfiqur does not need to play at those. 70/3

30.1 D Tiripano to Rahim, Outside off, Rahim shoulders arms to it. 70/3

29.6 S Raza to Rahim, Shortish and outside off, Rahim allows it to spin back in and then taps it down towards backward point for one. 70/3

29.5 S Raza to Rahim, FOUR! Boom! Tossed up ball outside off, landing full and outside off, Rahim latches onto it and drills his drive through cover-point for a boundary. 69/3

29.4 S Raza to Rahim, Strides forward to a full ball and defends it to the off side. 65/3

29.3 S Raza to Haque, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 65/3

29.2 S Raza to M Rahim, Full and on middle, Rahim eases it down through mid on for a run. 64/3

29.1 S Raza to Rahim, Oohhhh... vicious delivery! Big spin back into the batsman from around off. Rahim goes deep inside the crease to play the square cut but the ball keeps on spinning into him an catches him on his gloves. Could have gone anywhere from there. 63/3

28.6 D Tiripano to Rahim, Back of a length delivery angling in towards the ribs, Rahim tucked it around the corner for a single. 63/3

28.5 D Tiripano to Rahim, Length delivery on middle, the batsman taps it to the point fielder. 62/3

28.4 D Tiripano to Rahim, It was served outside off, Mushfiqur lets it go. 62/3

28.3 D Tiripano to Rahim, On middle, Rahim shows the full face of the bat and drives it straight to mid on. 62/3

28.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Drifts on to his pads, MR tucks it to on side. 62/3

28.1 D Tiripano to Rahim, Full on middle, Rahim drives it straight to the bowler. 62/3

27.6 S Raza to Haque, FOUR! Easy pickings! This is very short and very wide outside off, Mominul stands back, goes chasing after it and whacks it through covers. 62/3

27.5 S Raza to Haque, Quicker and angled in on middle, Mominul pushes it down towards mid on. 58/3

27.4 S Raza to Haque, Fuller on off, played towards the fielder at cover-point. 58/3

27.3 S Raza to Haque, Flighted and outside off, Mominul leaves it alone this time. 58/3

27.2 S Raza to Haque, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it to the off side. 58/3

27.1 S Raza to Haque, Was that dropped? Oh, yes... Short and wide outside off, turning away with extra bounce, Mominul tries to cut but fails to middle his shot. It takes the bottom edge of his bat and Chakabva fails to hold on to the catch. Second life for Mominul. 58/3

26.6 D Tiripano to Rahim, Full length, landing on middle, Rahim pushes it to the cover fielder. 58/3

26.5 D Tiripano to Rahim, On middle, Rahim prods forward and defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 58/3

26.4 D Tiripano to Rahim, Length delivery on middle, Rahim defends it from within the crease. 58/3

26.3 D Tiripano to Rahim, Similar delivery, MR shoulders arms to it. 58/3

26.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Outside the off stump channel, the batsman lets it go. 58/3

26.1 D Tiripano to Rahim, Starts off with a full delivery on his pads, Rahim flicks it towards deep square leg for a couple of runs. 58/3

Welcome back for the afternoon session. The players are on the field. Donald Tiripano to bowl first up...

... DAY 1, SECOND SESSION ...

The repair work is on from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque. They have survived the initial phase but on a pitch like this, one can never relax. It still is offering good support to the bowlers and Zimbabwe will be eager to take more quick wickets after the break. Do join us in a short while for the post Lunch session at 1210 local (0610 GMT).

Zimbabwe's session! They lost the toss and that came as a blessing in disguise for them. The pitch offered a lot of assistance to their fast bowlers and they capitalized. Kyle Jarvis was outstanding in his spell as he picked up the wickets of both the openers and then Donald Tiripano hunted down the debutant, Mohammad Mithun. Had Mominul Haque not dropped by Brian Chari, it would have been an even better session for the visitors.

25.6 S Raza to Haque, Tossed up ball on off, slower in pace, Mominul strides forward in defense. That will be Lunch on Day 1. 56/3

25.5 S Raza to Haque, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 56/3

25.4 S Raza to Haque, Stays back to play it with the spin to covers. 56/3

25.3 S Raza to Haque, Safe! Mominul survives! Nicely tossed up off spinner around off. It spins away just a bit with plenty of extra bounce. Haque gets forward with a big stride in defense but misses. Chakabva collects the ball and breaks the stumps in no time. He appeals and the square leg umpire goes upstairs. The replays roll in and they show that Haque had dragged his back leg inside the crease just in time. 56/3

Stumping appeal is referred upstairs. Zimbabwe look excited. Let's see...

25.2 S Raza to Haque, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it with the spin to covers. 56/3

25.1 S Raza to Haque, Poor delivery, short and wide outside off, Mominul slaps it through cover-point for a couple of runs. 56/3

24.6 D Tiripano to Rahim, Full and wide outside off, Rahim lets it go. 54/3

24.5 D Tiripano to Rahim, Short of a length delivery on off, MR plays his square cut down in front of gully. 54/3

24.4 D Tiripano to Rahim, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/3

24.3 D Tiripano to Rahim, Outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 54/3

24.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Full on his pads, Rahim has flicked it straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 54/3

24.1 D Tiripano to Rahim, Full length delivery on middle, Rahim opens the face of the bat and taps it to the gully fielder. 54/3

23.6 S Raza to Rahim, Nicely bowled. Some extra air this time, it lands full on off and spins back in sharply. Rahim commits himself into the drive but it turns in to take the inside edge. It goes through square leg for one. 54/3

23.5 S Raza to M Rahim, Flighted and full outside off, it's driven through the line and goes running past mid off. The fielder eventually chases it down as the batsmen take a couple. 53/3

23.4 S Raza to M Haque, Eases a full ball down to mid on for a sharp single. That will annoy the bowler. 51/3

23.3 S Raza to Haque, Short in length on off, cut off the back foot to point. 50/3

23.2 S Raza to Haque, FOUR! Nice timing! A low full toss on off, Mominul takes a stride forward to meet the ball and strokes it elegantly down the ground for a lovely boundary. 50/3

23.1 S Raza to M Rahim, Drops it short on middle, Rahim goes back and pulls it behind square leg for a single. 46/3

Bowling change. First look of a spinner. Sikandar Raza comes into the attack.

22.6 D Tiripano to Haque, Length delivery outside off, Haque does not need to play at those. 45/3

22.5 D Tiripano to Haque, On middle, the batsman hits it straight back to the bowler. 45/3

22.4 D Tiripano to Haque, Full length angling across, Haque tries to poke at it but misses it completely. 45/3

22.3 D Tiripano to Haque, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 45/3

22.2 D Tiripano to Haque, Back of a length on off, Haque taps it to the point fielder. 45/3

22.1 D Tiripano to Haque, Bouncer from the bowler. Haque easily ducks underneath it. 45/3

Physio comes out in the middle to examine Mominul who received a blow on his helmet in the last over. He is checking the jaw area. There's a bowling change now. Donald Tiripano returns.

21.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, Length delivery outside off, MR lets it be. 45/3

21.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, A bit short from the bowler, Rahim hangs back and cuts it through the line. The gully fielder makes a diving stop. 45/3

21.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, Outside the off stump channel, Rahim shoulders arms to it. 45/3

21.3 K Jarvis to Haque, A tad short by Jarvis, Mominul pulls it through fine leg for a single. 45/3

21.2 K Jarvis to Haque, Length delivery on middle, Haque defends it from within the crease. 44/3

21.1 K Jarvis to Haque, Nasty blow! Jarvis digs in a short ball and Mominul takes up the challenge to pull it. He, however, is late in his shot and takes a blow on his helmet. That must have hurt but the batsman ain't showing much. 44/3

20.6 T Chatara to Rahim, Fullish and shaping back in, Rahim defends it back to end the over. 44/3

Slight hold in play. There is a gap between the sightscreen which is causing distraction for the batsman. Quickly sorted out.

20.5 T Chatara to Haque, Full length ball around off, Mominul tries driving through the line but it comes off from the inside half of the bat and races past the bowler. Three taken as the mid on fielder mops it up. 44/3

20.4 T Chatara to Haque, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 41/3

20.3 T Chatara to Haque, FOUR! Lovely placement! Chatara angles a length ball outside off, Mominul leans forward and drives it right through the gap. Does well to find it as he threads it between silly mid off and extra cover. No stopping this one. 41/3

20.2 T Chatara to Haque, Good length delivery on middle and off, Mominul gets across to defend but it takes the inside half of his bat. 37/3

20.1 T Chatara to Haque, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 37/3

19.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, A tad full from Jarvis, MR pushes it through point for a couple of runs. 37/3

19.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 35/3

19.4 K Jarvis to Rahim, Back of a length delivery on middle, Rahim defends it from within the crease. 35/3

19.3 K Jarvis to Rahim, Full on middle, Rahim tries to flick it but the ball rolls to the mid on fielder. 35/3

19.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Lucky escape for Rahim this time. It was dished full outside off, Rahim pokes at it and the ball just falls short of Taylor at second slip. It sneaks past him and Hamilton from first slip chases it down. Two runs added to the total. 35/3

19.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, Play and a miss. Length delivery angling away. Rahim pushes at it tamely and misses. 33/3

18.6 T Chatara to Haque, Play and a miss! Short in length and outside off, Mominul tries to play the square cut but misses. Yet another maiden by Chatara, his seventh in the 8 overs bowled so far. Very disciplined. 33/3

A silly mid off in place.

18.5 T Chatara to Haque, Length delivery on middle and off, Haque gets on the back foot and defends it down on the off side. 33/3

18.4 T Chatara to Haque, Angles it across the left-hander, outside off and on a length, Mominul covers the line and shoulders arms. 33/3

18.3 T Chatara to Haque, Keeps it full and on off, Mominul stays back and opens the face of his bat to push it towards covers. 33/3

18.2 T Chatara to Haque, Pitches it up and around off, Mominul is drawn forward in defense. 33/3

18.1 T Chatara to Haque, Good length delivery on off, Mominul remains back footed and defends it down in the direction of cover-point. 33/3

17.6 K Jarvis to Rahim, Back of a length delivery, MR defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 33/3

17.5 K Jarvis to Rahim, Length delivery on middle, Rahim taps it to the point fielder. 33/3

17.4 K Jarvis to Haque, Jarvis goes short this time, Haque pulls it to fine leg. They run a single. 33/3

17.3 K Jarvis to Haque, Short and wide outside off, Haque cuts it hard but straight to the backward point fielder. 32/3

17.2 K Jarvis to Rahim, Straighter in line, Rahim tries blocking with a straight bat but it takes the inside edge and runs down to fine leg for a run. 32/3

17.1 K Jarvis to Rahim, Outside the off stump channel, Rahim lets it leave. 31/3

Kyle Jarvis is back on.

16.6 T Chatara to Haque, Full on middle, the batsman tucks it to mid on. 31/3

16.5 T Chatara to Haque, Good length delivery outside off, Mominul does not need to play at those. 31/3

16.4 T Chatara to Haque, Back of a length delivery on off, Haque defends it from within the crease. 31/3

16.3 T Chatara to Haque, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 31/3

16.2 T Chatara to Haque, Outside the off stump channel, Haque lets it leave. 31/3

16.1 T Chatara to Haque, Length delivery on middle, Rahim taps it to the off side. 31/3

15.6 D Tiripano to Rahim, A length delivery outside off, Rahim strokes it through covers and picks up a couple of runs. 31/3

15.5 D Tiripano to Rahim, Drops it full this time, Rahim drives but finds the mid off fielder. 29/3

15.4 D Tiripano to Rahim, Goes wide of the crease and delivers an inswinger on off, Rahim does well to block it from the crease. 29/3

15.3 D Tiripano to Rahim, Tiripano mixing it up nicely. Lets out an outswinger this time, outside off and shaping away, Rahim allows it through. 29/3

15.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Keeps probing in the channel outside. An inswinger this time and Rahim offers no shot. This one comes back in by just to go closely past the off pole. 29/3

15.1 D Tiripano to Rahim, Bowls it on a good length outside off, staying low, Rahim keeps himself away from the line of the delivery and makes a leave. 29/3

14.6 T Chatara to Haque, It was dished outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 29/3

14.5 T Chatara to Haque, Back of a length delivery on middle, Mominul defends it within the crease. 29/3

14.4 T Chatara to Haque, Haque has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 29/3

14.3 T Chatara to M Haque, DROPPED! Mominul gets a life. It's served wide outside off, the batsman cuts hard towards backward point. Fails to keep it down and Chari present there fails to hold on to the catch after stretching to his left to grab the ball in the first attempt. That should have been taken. Haque now needs to be careful. He is trying to be too flashy at this stage. 29/3

14.2 T Chatara to Haque, Uppish but safe! A full length ball around off, Mominul walks across the stumps with an attempted flick shot but closes the face of the bat early. It flies off the leading edge but falls short of mid off. 29/3

14.1 T Chatara to Haque, Back of length delivery on middle, Haque defends it off the front foot. 29/3

13.6 D Tiripano to Rahim, Another leave outside the off stump to end the over. 29/3

13.5 D Tiripano to Rahim, Good leave. An inswinger, landing outside off on a length, Rahim takes his front leg forward to cover his stumps and then shoulders arms. 29/3

13.4 D Tiripano to Rahim, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 29/3

13.3 D Tiripano to Haque, In line of the stumps, Mominul pushes it back past the bowler for a run. 29/3

13.2 D Tiripano to M Haque, Fullish and outside off, Mominul drives through the line but finds the fielder. 28/3

13.1 D Tiripano to Haque, Angling away from the batsman, a bit on the shorter side, Mominul pushes inside the line and misses. 28/3

The replays of 12.6 has just been shown. There was no inside edge and it was hitting the top of middle stump. So, it would have been umpire's call in any case. Zimbabwe didn't take the DRS and it was a fair decision.

13.1 D Tiripano to Haque, Length ball on middle, Haque covers the line and blocks it to the leg side. Called a no ball for overstepping. 28/3

Drinks.

12.6 T Chatara to Rahim, Shout for an lbw! A delivery shaping back into the batsman from around off, Rahim shuffles across and forward to defend but gets a faint inside edge onto the back pad. They put in an unsuccessful appeal. 27/3

12.5 T Chatara to Rahim, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 27/3

12.4 T Chatara to Rahim, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 27/3

12.3 T Chatara to Rahim, Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it to covers. 27/3

12.2 T Chatara to Rahim, Angling into the batsman from around off, Rahim blocks it from the back foot. 27/3

12.1 T Chatara to Rahim, In the channel outside off, left alone. 27/3

Change of ends for Tendai Chatara.

11.6 D Tiripano to Haque. Back of a length delivery on middle, Haque defends it presenting the full face of the bat. 27/3

11.5 D Tiripano to Haque, Haque defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 27/3

11.4 D Tiripano to Haque, Length delivery outside off. Mominul easily leaves it. 27/3

11.3 D Tiripano to Rahim, Full length delivery on middle, Rahim pushes it through covers. They cross for a run as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. 27/3

11.2 D Tiripano to Rahim, Lovely delivery that. Length delivery angling in. A brave leave by Rahim and it goes vert closely past the off stump. 26/3

Mushfiqur Rahim arrives with Bangladesh in an early spot of bother.

11.1 D Tiripano to M Mithun, OUT! Zimbabwe all over Bangladesh like a rash! What on earth was going in the mind of the debutant? Poor, once again very poor from a Bangla batsman. Tiripano delivers a very full delivery wide outside off. It could have been left alone but Mithun chases it away from his body and tries to squeeze it through point. Needless, completely needless. The ball takes the outside edge of his bat and flies straight into the hands of Taylor at second slip, who takes it gleefully. A duck on Test debut for Mithun. Zimbabwe making a statement. They want a series win. 26/3

10.6 K Jarvis to Haque, Gets forward to a length ball and offers a solid front foot defense. 26/2

10.5 K Jarvis to Haque, Bowls it around off, some extra bounce, Mominul once again shuffles across and this time defends it from the splice of his bat. He is moving too much across the sticks here and is exposing his middle and leg stumps. 26/2

10.4 K Jarvis to Haque, A length delivery leaving the batsman, Mominul shuffles across the stumps before letting it through. 26/2

10.3 K Jarvis to Haque, Good length delivery on middle and off, Mominul defends it from the crease. 26/2

10.2 K Jarvis to Haque, FOUR! A cracking shot! This is what Liton was attempting but got out. A flick shot by Mominul Haque. He gets a full length delivery on off, uses his wrists and with good balance clips it through the gap at mid-wicket. 26/2

10.1 K Jarvis to Haque, Lands it on a length and outside off, Mominul shows patience as he lets it through to the keeper. Too far out to trouble the batsman. 22/2

9.6 D Tiripano to Mithun, Back of a length delivery on middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot and into the ground. 22/2

9.5 D Tiripano to Mithun, Length delivery outside off, Mithun shoulders arms to it. 22/2

9.4 D Tiripano to Haque, Leg byes. Drifts on to his pads, Mominul tries to flick it, but misses it completely and the ball rolls it to fine leg. They run for a single. 22/2

9.3 D Tiripano to Haque, Full on middle, batsman drives it straight to the mid on fielder. 21/2

9.3 D Tiripano to Haque, No ball! It was dished way outside off. Easy leave for the batsman. Umpires signals a no ball. 21/2

9.2 D Tiripano to Haque, Length delivery outside off, the batsman lets it be. 20/2

9.1 D Tiripano to Haque, FOUR! A loosener to start from the bowler. It was short and wide outside off, Haque cuts it hard through backward point and the ball races away to the boundary. 20/2

Bowling change. Zimbabwe have opted for an extra seamer in this Test match and it's Donald Tiripano. His turn to roll his arm now.

8.6 K Jarvis to Mithun, Too full and on middle, worked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. 16/2

Debutant Mohammad Mithun walks in next.

8.5 K Jarvis to Das, OUT! Another one falls! Poor, extremely poor execution of the shot by Liton Das. Jarvis roars in delight. He angles in a length ball on middle and Das spots the opportunity to play the flick shot. He gets it away from the middle of his bat too but fails to keep it down. Brandon Mavuta manning the mid-wicket region makes no mistake and Bangladesh lose their second wicket. The umpire quickly checks upstairs for the no ball but Kyle is fine with his front foot landing. Perfect start for Zimbabwe after losing the toss. 16/2

8.4 K Jarvis to Das, Angling into the batsman, it lands on a good length and straightens. Das keeps his eyes on the ball and defends it from the back foot to the off side. 16/1

8.3 K Jarvis to Das, Pitches it full this time but the line is quite wide outside off. It seams away after landing as Das makes a leave. 16/1

8.2 K Jarvis to Das, Good length delivery landing around off, Das keeps his weight on the back foot and blocks it safely. 16/1

8.1 K Jarvis to Das, A touch short in length and outside off, Das punches it from the back foot but finds the cover fielder. Not an ideal length on this surface, you got to pitch it up as there is ample movement. 16/1

7.6 T Chatara to Haque, Haque has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 16/1

7.5 T Chatara to Das, Drifts on his pads, Liton tries to tuck it fine but misses. It hits the pads and they scamper for a leg bye. 16/1

7.4 T Chatara to Das, Just a tad short, the batsman pounces onto it and punches it through point for a couple of runs. 15/1

7.3 T Chatara to L Das, Short and wide outside off, Das cuts it straight to the backward point fielder. 13/1

7.2 T Chatara to Das, Back of a length delivery outside off, the batsman lets it leave. 13/1

7.1 T Chatara to Das, Length delivery on middle, Liton defends it with a straight bat. 13/1

6.6 K Jarvis to Haque, Shortish on off, defended down safely to end the over, a wicket maiden. 13/1

6.5 K Jarvis to Haque, Not a great attempt first ball. Jarvis bowls it short and wide, Mominul throws his bat at it and gets beaten. 13/1

Mominul Haque is the number 3 batsman.

6.4 K Jarvis to Kayes, OUT! Chakabva takes a stunner! Kayes departs for a 16-ball duck. A good beginning for Zimbabwe. Both their pacers were probing in good areas and finally, there is some success. After bowling an outswinger on the previous ball, Jarvis delivers a length ball around off and gets it to straighten from there. Kayes tries to defend it by bringing down a straight bat but it kisses the inside part of his bat and flies behind. Chakabva shows excellent reflexes as he dives across full length to his right to take a ripper. Just to complete the formality, they appeal and the finger goes up. Kayes starts to walk. A dismal outing yet again for him after a great ODI series. 13/1

6.3 K Jarvis to Kayes, Play and a miss! Jarvis lures the batsman with an overpitched delivery outside off. It nips away after landing as Kayes attempts to play the cover drive. Ends up missing it badly. Kayes is yet to open his account. 13/0

6.2 K Jarvis to Kayes, Another delivery served in the line around off, some extra bounce as well, Kayes takes his bottom hand off the handle as he blocks. 13/0

6.1 K Jarvis to Kayes, Good length delivery in line of the stumps, Kayes gets behind the line and defends it to the off side. 13/0

5.6 T Chatara to Das, Wide and short outside off, the batsman tried to cut hard but missed it completely. 13/0

5.5 T Chatara to Das, Bowls it full on middle, Das defends it off front foot and into the ground. 13/0

5.4 T Chatara to Das, Length delivery outside off, Das lets it be. 13/0

5.3 T Chatara to Das, Back of a length on middle, the batsman defends it with a straight bat. 13/0

5.2 T Chatara to Das, Full on middle, Liton pushes it straight to mid on. 13/0

5.1 T Chatara to Das, FOUR BYES! Errs in length, Chatara. Full and wide down leg and ball races away to the fine leg fence as the batsman fails to flick. 13/0

4.6 K Jarvis to Das, Too full in length on off, Liton gets forward and pushes it past the cover-point fielder for a single. 9/0

4.5 K Jarvis to L Das, Digs in a short ball on off, Liton pulls over mid-wicket. Doesn't quite time his shot but will still get a couple of runs. 8/0

4.4 K Jarvis to Das, Delivers a good length ball outside off, another leave made by Liton. 6/0

4.3 K Jarvis to Das, Gets one to skids back in with extra bounce, Das fails to defend and is hit high on the back leg. 6/0

4.2 K Jarvis to Das, Lovely outward movement. Full and just outside off, curling away after landing. Liton watchfully lets it be. 6/0

4.1 K Jarvis to Das, Good length delivery outside off, moving away, Das has nothing to do with it. 6/0

3.6 T Chatara to Kayes, Length delivery outside off, the batsman offers no shot to it. 6/0

3.5 T Chatara to Kayes, Full length from Chatara, the batsman pushes at it but gets the inside half of the bat onto his pads. 6/0

3.4 T Chatara to Kayes, Similar delivery, the batsman leaves it. 6/0

3.3 T Chatara to Kayes, Length delivery outside off. Imrul shoulders arms to it. 6/0

3.2 T Chatara to Kayes, Full outside off, Kayes pushes it towards point. 6/0

3.1 T Chatara to Kayes, Good length delivery outside off. Batsman lets it leave. 6/0

2.6 K Jarvis to L Das, This one shapes back in from around off, Liton tries defending but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 6/0

2.5 K Jarvis to Das, Beaten! Outside off, nipping away, Das pushes inside the line and misses. 6/0

2.4 K Jarvis to Das, Strides forward to a length ball and gently pushes it through the gap at covers for a couple of runs. 6/0

2.4 K Jarvis to Das, In the channel outside off, Das lifts his bat and allows it through again. Called a no ball for overstepping. 4/0

2.3 K Jarvis to Das, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it safely. 3/0

2.3 K Jarvis to Das, Wide! Wild delivery, wayyy outside off, Das allows it through. 3/0

2.2 K Jarvis to Das, First runs for Bangladesh! Straighter delivery, Das tries flicking it through mid-wicket but it takes the inside edge and travels to fine leg for a brace. 2/0

2.1 Jarvis to Das, NOT OUT! Daylight between bat and ball. A rare wrong decision by Richard Kettleborough. Jarvis serves a back of a length delivery outside off, it shapes away just a bit after landing and Das is caught pushing inside the line from the crease. As soon as it goes past his willow, Chakabva catches it and they all appeal in unison. The finger also goes up but Liton is very confident as he takes the DRS. The replays roll in and Snicko detects no spike. 0/0

Liton Das has been given out caught behind. He immediately signals for the DRS. Let's see...

1.6 T Chatara to Kayes, Good length delivery outside off, Kayes covers the line and shoulders arms. 0/0

1.5 T Chatara to Kayes, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it safely. 0/0

1.4 T Chatara to Kayes, Beaten on the inside edge. Very full delivery, outside off, Imrul tries driving but it straightens after landing to beat the inside edge. 0/0

1.3 T Chatara to Kayes, Superb delivery. Leaving the batsman outside off, Kayes watches the line closely before making a leave. 0/0

1.2 T Chatara to Kayes, Shout for an lbw! Not given. An inswinger landing on a length around leg, Kayes fails to work it away and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but nothing from the umpire. The replays show that it pitched outside leg. A good early decision by the umpire. 0/0

1.1 T Chatara to Kayes, Starts his spell with a fuller length ball on off, Kayes looks to play the cover drive but it takes the inside edge and rolls to mid-wicket. 0/0

Tendai Chatara to share the new cherry from the other end.

0.6 K Jarvis to Das, Excellent line. A length ball around off, Liton presents a straight bat in defense. A maiden first up by Jarvis. 0/0

0.5 K Jarvis to Das, Keeps bowling the one which nips away after landing. Lands this delivery on middle and Das tucks it off his pads. Finds the mid-wicket fielder. 0/0

0.4 K Jarvis to L Das, Edged but short! Another outswinger by Jarvis. He serves it close to the off stump line and this time Liton has to play at it. He pushes inside the line and gets a soft outside edge behind. It falls in front of the third slip fielder. 0/0

0.3 K Jarvis to Das, An outswinger by Jarvis but the line is quite wide outside off. Das lets it be. Watchful. 0/0

0.2 K Jarvis to Das, Bowls it on a good length and this one is wide outside off, Liton has an easy leave to make. 0/0

0.1 K Jarvis to Das, Right on the money straightway and the batsman is equally up to the task. A fuller length ball on off, Das is forward with a straight bat as he defends it back. 0/0

