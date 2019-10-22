Bangladesh Will Tour India, They Will Sort Out Issue: Ganguly
The Bangladesh cricketers went on strike on Monday, saying that they wouldn't take part in any cricket activity until their demands are addressed by their board. While their strike does put a question mark on their upcoming tour of India, BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly is confident that the players will sort the issue with the board and the series won't be affected.
