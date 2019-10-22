Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bangladesh Will Tour India, They Will Sort Out Issue: Ganguly

The Bangladesh cricketers went on strike on Monday, saying that they wouldn't take part in any cricket activity until their demands are addressed by their board. While their strike does put a question mark on their upcoming tour of India, BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly is confident that the players will sort the issue with the board and the series won't be affected.

IANS |October 22, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Kolkata: The Bangladesh cricketers went on strike on Monday, saying that they wouldn't take part in any cricket activity until their demands are addressed by their board. While their strike does put a question mark on their upcoming tour of India, BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly is confident that the players will sort the issue with the board and the series won't be affected.

"It is their internal matter, but they will sort out, they will come," Ganguly said, when asked if there was any threat to the series.

Asked if he would be speaking to the Bangladesh Cricket Board in capacity of BCCI President, Ganguly said it is an internal matter. "It is their internal matter. I speak to the BCB, but this doesn't come under me," he explained.

Addressing the media in Dhaka, senior players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, who were all present at the press conference, clearly said they will be off cricketing activities till the time their demands are not fulfilled.

National cricketers gathered at the BCB Academy ground to put forward an 11-point demand and announced that they have gone on a strike and will boycott all cricket-related activities.

Bangladesh are slated to play three T20 matches and a two-match Test series in India in November with the first T20I slated to begin on November 3 in Delhi.

