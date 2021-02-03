Bangladesh Wins Toss And Will Bat Vs West Indies In 1st Test

Bangladesh has won the toss and decided to bat first in the first test of twomatch test series against West Indies on Wednesday.

It was Bangladesh’s first test since the start of the coronavirus nearly a year ago, while West Indies has played five matches.

Shakib Al Hasan is making a return after serving a two-year ban, with one year suspended, imposed by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him by bookmakers.

West Indies have three players making their test debuts Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley. While Bonner is a leg-spinner, Mayers and Moseley made it to the national side with their all-round performance in the domestic circuit.

Ahead of the test series, Bangladesh won a one-day international series 3-0 with Shakib named player of the series.

The second test will be played in Dhaka beginning Feb. 11.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

