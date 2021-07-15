Bangladesh Women Cricketers Awarded 20 Per Cent Salary Hike

Bangladesh Cricketer Board (BCB) on Thursday confirmed that they have decided to award a pay hike to their centrally contracted women players. The pay hike was announced by the chairman of the women’s wing in BCB Shaiful Alam Chowdhury Nadel.

The decision to raise women cricketers’ pay was taken during BCB’s last board meeting, which was held in June. Speaking about the same, Chowdhury said that the board has approved a 20 per cent salary hike of contracted women cricketers.

He also said that the players will receive their revised salary from July 2021. “We have increased the salary of the women cricketers by 20 per cent and they will receive their salary in the new pay scale from this month (July),” Shafiul told Cricbuzz.

He further added that now the women cricketer will receive 300 USD (INR 22,350) as match fees for a One Day International (ODI) match. They will now receive a sum of USD 150 (INR 11,175) for the T20Is.

RELATED NEWS Bangladesh Cricket Board to Give Women Players One-time Allowance

Earlier, Bangladesh women cricketers used to receive 100 USD (INR 7,450) for ODIs and 75 USD (INR 5,587.50) for the T20Is.

Chowdhary also revealed that the board is planning to increase the number of their centrally contracted players in the future.

As of now, Bangladesh has 22 centrally contracted women cricketers. BCB’s central contract is divided into four categories – A, B, C and D.

After the pay hike, the players in the A category will now receive a sum of 60,000 BDT (around 53,000 INR) from BCB. The players in the B category will earn 48,000 BDT (around 42,500 INR), while the category C cricketers will receive a sum of 36,000 BDT (around 32,000 INR). And the players in the D section will earn BDT 25,000 (around 22,000 INR).

Bangladesh women were last seen in action in March 2020 during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here