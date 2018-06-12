Bangladesh Women Cricketers Get Cash Promise After Asia Cup Win

Bangladesh became the first side ever to beat India in the group phase of the tournament before repeating the feat in the tense final.
The team returned late on Monday to a heroes' welcome. The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 20 million taka ($236,000) cash reward for the team and promised to review salaries.
"Each player will get one million taka ($14,800) as a cash reward," BCB spokesman Jalal Yunus said on Tuesday. About $75,000 will be shared by the coaching and management staff, he added.
The BCB will review the salary and match fees of contracted women players this week, Yunus said.
Currently they earn a maximum 30,000 taka ($445) each month plus $100 as match fee for an international.
On their return the women players were garlanded by a welcoming committee that included government officials and members of the Bangladesh men's team.
A video of the male cricketers celebrating in the dressing room at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, after bowler Jahanara Alam hit the winning run, went viral on social media.
Jahanara scored two runs off the final ball to take Bangladesh to 113-7 after Bangladesh restricted India to 112-9.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
First Published: June 12, 2018, 5:10 PM IST