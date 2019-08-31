Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India *

264/5 (90.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Match 8: ROU VS CZE

upcoming
ROU ROU
CZE CZE

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 9: AUT VS TUR

upcoming
AUT AUT
TUR TUR

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 10: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Kingston, Jamaica

01 Sep, 201912:00 IST

Bangladesh Women to Tour Pakistan for T20 and ODI Series in September

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
Bangladesh Women to Tour Pakistan for T20 and ODI Series in September

The Bangladesh women’s Cricket Team is set to tour Pakistan in September for three T20Is and two ICC Women’s Championship ODIs, and will become the second women’s team to tour Pakistan after West Indies in January.

Coincidentally, The Sri Lankan men’s team is also going to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Pakistan starting September 27th.

"This tour, which will be Bangladesh’s second in the last four years, provides another breakthrough to the PCB in its efforts for the full restoration of international cricket in the country, especially after Sri Lanka Cricket’s decision to send their men’s team for three ODIs and as many T2oIs in Karachi and Lahore, starting next month," said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a media release.

Bangladesh women will arrive in Pakistan on 23 October, before playing the hosts in the first T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. On their last tour of Pakistan in 2015, they played two T20Is and as many ODIs. They lost the T20 series 2-0 but managed a 1-1 draw in the ODIs.

Pakistan are currently ranked seventh in the women’s T20 rankings with 8874 points, and Bangladesh are ranked ninth with 5912 points.​

bangladeshpakistanwomen's cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

CZE v ROU
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

TUR v AUT
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019

LUX v CZE
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...