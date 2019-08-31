The Bangladesh women’s Cricket Team is set to tour Pakistan in September for three T20Is and two ICC Women’s Championship ODIs, and will become the second women’s team to tour Pakistan after West Indies in January.
Coincidentally, The Sri Lankan men’s team is also going to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Pakistan starting September 27th.
"This tour, which will be Bangladesh’s second in the last four years, provides another breakthrough to the PCB in its efforts for the full restoration of international cricket in the country, especially after Sri Lanka Cricket’s decision to send their men’s team for three ODIs and as many T2oIs in Karachi and Lahore, starting next month," said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a media release.
Bangladesh women will arrive in Pakistan on 23 October, before playing the hosts in the first T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. On their last tour of Pakistan in 2015, they played two T20Is and as many ODIs. They lost the T20 series 2-0 but managed a 1-1 draw in the ODIs.
Pakistan are currently ranked seventh in the women’s T20 rankings with 8874 points, and Bangladesh are ranked ninth with 5912 points.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Bangladesh Women to Tour Pakistan for T20 and ODI Series in September
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019
CZE v ROUKingston, Jamaica
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019
TUR v AUTKingston, Jamaica
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019
LUX v CZEKingston, Jamaica All Fixtures
Team Rankings