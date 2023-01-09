Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the ninth warm-up match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, India Women will be squaring off against Bangladesh Women. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at St Stithians College in Johannesburg.

India Under 19 has a decent number of experienced players in the team. Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shabnam MD, and Soumya Tiwari will be crucial players for the team’s performance.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, are inexperienced. Playing under the leadership of Disha Biswas, they will be hoping to gain some rhythm for the World Cup matches. Shorna Akter, Leky Chakma, and Sumaiya Akter will be the players to watch out for from the Bangladesh team.

Both teams will be looking to get into winning momentum before the start of group start of the much-awaited tournament. While India will be walking into the game as the favourite, Bangladesh will be desperate to cause an upset. But can they? Only time will tell.

Ahead of the India Women Vs Bangladesh Women game, here’s everything you need to know.

When will the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup match Bangladesh Women Under-19 (BD-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) start?

The game will be played on January 11, Wednesday.

Where will the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup match Bangladesh Women Under-19 (BD-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at St Stithians College in Johannesburg.

What time will the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup match Bangladesh Women Under-19 (BD-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh Women Under-19 (BD-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) match?

Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh Women Under-19 (BD-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) match?

Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

BD-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Match, Bangladesh Women Under-19 probable playing XI against India Women Under-19: Disha Biswas, Dilara Akter, Mst Unnoti Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Reya Akter Shika, Jannatul Maoua, Leky Chakma, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Afia Humaira

BD-W U19 vs IN-W U19 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Match, India Women Under-19 probable playing XI against Bangladesh Women Under-19: Archana Devi, Soumya Tiwari, Soniya Mendhiya, Mannat Kashyap, Hurley Gala, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shabnam MD, Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Titas Sadhu

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here