Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 between Bangladesh Women and Australia Women Live Streaming

Australia will look to extend their unbeaten run to seven games when they lock horns with Bangladesh on Friday at Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 25th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The six-time champions will come into this fixture after defeating South Africa by five wickets on Tuesday. Australian skipper Meg Lanning was the standout performer for her side as she hammered an unbeaten 135 runs off 130 balls.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, suffered a narrow four-run loss at the hands of West Indies last time out and will come into this contest to secure their second victory in the ongoing event. Bangladesh’s only win in the WWC 2022 came against Pakistan on March 14. They have lost four out of their five games so far and are almost out of the semi-final race.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and Australia Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women start?

The match between Bangladesh Women and Australia Women will be played on Friday, March 25, and it will kick off at 03:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women match.

Where can I live stream Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women match?

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women possible starting XI:

Bangladesh Women Probable Starting XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

Australia Women Probable Starting XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt

