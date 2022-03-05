Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh Women will kick off their 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign on Saturday, March 5, against South Africa Women. This is Bangladesh Women’s first appearance in the fifty overs WC and they will aim to put up a memorable performance. Bangladesh will head into the colossal event on the back foot, having lost both warm-up games at the hands of England Women and Pakistan Women respectively.

Meanwhile, this is South Africa Women’s seventh appearance in the WC. During the previous edition of the league, South Africa were knocked out in the semi-finals after losing to the eventual winner England and they will look to go all the way this time.

South Africa also lost both warm-up games at the hands of India and England respectively. However, they have enough power in their arsenal to turn things around when it matters the most.

South Africa will head into this game as favourites.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) be played?

The match between the two sides will be played on Saturday, March 5.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

What time will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) begin?

The Women’s World Cup match between Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women will begin at 03:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women match.

Where can I live stream Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) match?

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women possible starting XI:

Bangladesh Women Possible Playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Suraiya Azmin

South Africa Women Possible Playing XI: Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Lizelle Lee

