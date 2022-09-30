Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Women’s Asia Cup is returning after a gap of four years. The last time the tournament was played in 2018 when Bangladesh Women defeated India Women to lift the illustrious trophy. The defending champions will be kick-starting the 2022 season as they will square off against Thailand Women in the opening match.

Bangladesh Women are heading into the T20 event after winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers. The team was absolutely lethal in the league round, as they won all three matches. They finished at the top of Group B standings. Bangladesh continued the dream ride in the playoffs as well. The final game saw them thrashing Ireland Women by seven runs to qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup next year.

Coming to Thailand Women, they were ruled out of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers following a loss against Bangladesh Women in the semi-final. The team will be hoping to avenge its 11-run defeat on Saturday. Meanwhile, in the league round, they ended up in second place in Group A with two wins and one loss.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) begin?

The match will begin at 8 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) match?

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) match?

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.



BD-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Bangladesh Women probable playing XI against Thailand Women: Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shohely Akhter, Murshida Khatun

BD-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Thailand Women probable playing XI against Bangladesh Women: Naruemol Chaiwai, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chatham, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang

