Bangladesh's Saif Hassan Tests Covid-19 Positive Again

Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan has tested positive in his second coronavirus test. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Hassan's second sample was taken exactly seven days after he first tested positive.

ALSO READ - Bangladesh Test Series in Sri Lanka in Doubt Over Coronavirus Restrictions

Hassan's name has not been included in Bangladesh's list of 27 cricketers considered for the preliminary squad for the Test series in Sri Lanka scheduled to be played in late October. However, the tour is in doubt after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed BCB last week that the Bangladesh players would need to be in quarantine for one week upon landing in the island, before being able to train.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan has said that "terms and conditions are nowhere near" that were discussed.

"We cannot play World Test Championships with these terms and conditions. Until their letter yesterday, both boards were having discussions along the lines of a seven-day quarantine," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Nazmul as saying.

"But now their terms and conditions are nowhere near those discussions, and neither are they anything close to what other countries hosting cricket in the pandemic are doing. There are three or seven-day quarantines in those places where the players can either train among themselves or use the gym," he had added.

ALSO READ - Neil McKenzie Steps Down as Bangladesh Batting Coach

Earlier former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan was named as the batting consultant for Bangladesh ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the decision on Tuesday after former South Africa batsman Neil McKenzie relinquished the role earlier this week citing personal reasons.Having featured for New Zealand for more than decade, McMillan had scored over 8,000 international runs in Tests, ODIs and T20s.

