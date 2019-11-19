Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain Gets Five-year Ban for Assaulting Teammate

Shahadat was reportedly angered when Arafat said he was not competent to shine the ball, which prompted the assault. Other teammates reportedly rushed to break the two apart, following which Shahadat was suspended from the game.

Cricketnext Staff |November 19, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain Gets Five-year Ban for Assaulting Teammate

Former Bangladesh Test pacer Shahadat Hossain has been banned for five years, with two years suspended, by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for physically assaulting teammate Sunny Arafat during a National Cricket League match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division. Hossain has also been fined 3 Lakh Takhas.

Shahadat was reportedly angered when Arafat said he was not competent to shine the ball, which prompted the assault. Other teammates reportedly rushed to break the two apart, following which Shahadat was suspended from the game. The BCB's technical committee reviewed the issue and banned the pacer for five years.

Shahadat himself conceded he lost his temper, while also saying Arafat had also 'misbehaved'. "I am not playing in the ongoing NCL match as I am suspended and I am not sure what will happen in future," Shahadat had told Cricbuzz on Monday. "It is true that I lost my temper but he also misbehaved with me as he refused to shine the ball and when I asked why he answered in a tone that was degrading and difficult for me to digest."

Shahadat has played 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and six T20Is for Bangladesh, picking up 153 wickets across formats. The 33-year-old last played for Bangladesh in 2015.

This is not the first time Shahadat is in the news for disciplinary reasons; he was arrested and suspended from the game in 2015 for allegedly torturing his minor domestic help.

The BCB lifted his ban in 2016 after he apologised.

