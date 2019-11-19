Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain Gets Five-year Ban for Assaulting Teammate
Shahadat was reportedly angered when Arafat said he was not competent to shine the ball, which prompted the assault. Other teammates reportedly rushed to break the two apart, following which Shahadat was suspended from the game.
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
