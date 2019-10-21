Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bangladesh's Tour of India in Doubt as Players Announce Strike

Bangladesh's tour of India beginning November 3 is in doubt after the players called for strike, demanding the Bangladesh Cricket Board to meet their 11-point demand.

October 21, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Bangladesh's Tour of India in Doubt as Players Announce Strike

Bangladesh's tour of India beginning November 3 is in doubt after the players called for strike, demanding the Bangladesh Cricket Board to meet their 11-point demand.

Bangladesh's players including senior players Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim gathered at the BCB Academy ground in Mirpur to announce that they're boycotting all cricketing activities.

The players have been unhappy with various issues including salaries. Their demands include:

-  A return to franchise-based system for Bangladesh Premier League. The BCB had recently converted the tournament into a BBL-based model.

- Remuneration for local players on par with foreign cricketers.

-  No salary cap for Dhaka Premier League.

 

More to follow...

bangladeshBCBMushfiqur Rahimshakib al hasanTamim Iqbal

