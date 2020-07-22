Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Bangladesh's Tour of Sri Lanka Likely to be Rescheduled for October

According to BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the ICC's announcement of the three World Cups in the next three years allows his board to make changes to their plans and slot in the contests that were postponed.

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
Bangladesh's Tour of Sri Lanka Likely to be Rescheduled for October

Originally scheduled for July-August, Bangladesh’s three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in the island country is likely to be moved to October, subject to discussions between both cricket boards.

The tour is Bangladesh's first three-match red-ball series in six years and part of the World Test Championship.

With the T20 World Cup now postponed by the ICC due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNCricinfo reported that both boards are keen to play the series as early as possible.

In addition, the BCB is also contemplating sending its High Performance team to Sri Lanka for a longer period as the group has not assembled for training in the last four months.

According to BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the ICC's announcement of the three World Cups in the next three years allows his board to make changes to their plans and slot in the contests that were postponed.

Chowdhury said that both boards are interested to host the Test series this year itself.

"The ICC's announcement of the three major tournaments has provided what window we can work with, as now that we know that the tournament dates are fixed, we can work around with our schedule," Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo. "Both boards are positive about the Test series going ahead later this year. We are in talks with SLC. Sri Lanka is in a better condition [in terms of Covid-19 caseload] than any of the other sub-continent countries at the moment, and since the situation is not favourable here, we are more keen on the away matches."

The BCB High Performance programme's chairman Naimur Rahman said that the players in the High Performance mix, too, are looking forward to a tour of Sri Lanka.

"We are first trying to figure out how we can start the training camp in Dhaka. We were supposed to start in March or April, and then tour Sri Lanka in July," Rahman said. "But I think once we have the home training sorted, we will discuss the Sri Lanka tour, where we can stay a bit longer to have more training days."

Bangladesh vs Sri LankaNizamuddin Chowdhurysri lanka crickettest cricket

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more