Bangladesh's Tour of Sri Lanka Likely to be Rescheduled for October
According to BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the ICC's announcement of the three World Cups in the next three years allows his board to make changes to their plans and slot in the contests that were postponed.
Bangladesh's Tour of Sri Lanka Likely to be Rescheduled for October
According to BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the ICC's announcement of the three World Cups in the next three years allows his board to make changes to their plans and slot in the contests that were postponed.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings