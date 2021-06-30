Banned From Cricket, Salman Butt Could Be An Umpire In Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt had a controversial career. After he was charged with spot-fixing back in 2010, he had to go to jail and also had to serve a 10-year long ban. However, he has been part of Pakistan’s domestic circuit for a while now and as per reports, he could soon be an umpire registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In order to develop match officials in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced an umpiring and match referee course which includes three levels. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the level 1 Umpiring course took place between June 7 to 25, and Salman Butt took part in the online program. There were as many as 346 people enrolled for the level 1 course, of which 49 were cricket players. Former players like Abdul Rauf, Bilal Asif and Shoaib Khan were also part of the online program.

Back in 2010, Salman Butt was punished after he was found guilty of spot-fixing in a Test match against England at Lord’s. He, along with Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif, was charged with the offence. Only Mohammad Amir has been able to make a comeback after serving his ban. Asif has quit international cricket while Butt has been slogging it out in the domestic circuit. He also has his own YouTube channel where he keeps analysing the game.

Questions Virat Kohli’s captaincy

Salman Butt has questioned Virat Kohli’s captaincy after India went down to New Zealand in the World Test Championship finals.

“You can be a very good captain but if you don’t win any title, the masses won’t remember you. Maybe you are a good captain and have good plans but your bowler may not be able to execute it. So luck has to be on your side as well. People only remember those who win tournaments," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

