Banned from IPL, Indian Spinner Asks Why the BCCI Doesn't Let Him Play in Foreign Leagues

Former Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals bowler Pravin Tambe is of the opinion that he should be allowed to play in the CPL, since he is banned by the BCCI to play in the IPL. The 48-year-old had put his name in the drafts of the CPL, and also there were reports that he had been bagged by the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
Banned from IPL, Indian Spinner Asks Why the BCCI Doesn't Let Him Play in Foreign Leagues

Former Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals bowler Pravin Tambe is of the opinion that he should be allowed to play in the CPL, since he is banned by the BCCI to play in the IPL. The 48-year-old had put his name in the drafts of the CPL, and also there were reports that he had been bagged by the Trinbago Knight Riders.

It still remains to be seen whether the BCCI gives him the nod to play in the CPL.

“I am fit and since the BCCI does not allow me to take part in its competitions why shouldn’t I play in other leagues. I am eligible to play outside and got picked by TKR. I will also take all necessary precautions and follow protocols before going there,” Tambe told the Indian Express. “I am working on my physical fitness at home and so yes definitely looking forward to this edition.”

ALSO READ | Two Indian Players to be Part of CPL Draft Who Participated in IPL Earlier

Tambe is IPL's oldest player having made his debut at 41. Tambe, between 2013 to 2015 bagged 23 wickets, including a hattrick.

“Tambe has to retire in order to play foreign leagues. In any case, the IPL governing council will have to decide on his fate as he has already flouted BCCI rules when he played T10 league in Abu Dhabi. He is an active domestic player,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Also in a latest development, TKR has said that they haven't had any word with Tambe regarding the contract.

When contacted by IANS, an official of the franchise said that TKR can only comment on the matter once they get to know of the development.

"CPL is yet to give out a confirmation on the players. We can only make a comment on Tambe once we have confirmation on the same," the official said.

