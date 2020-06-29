Banned from IPL, Indian Spinner Asks Why the BCCI Doesn't Let Him Play in Foreign Leagues
Former Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals bowler Pravin Tambe is of the opinion that he should be allowed to play in the CPL, since he is banned by the BCCI to play in the IPL. The 48-year-old had put his name in the drafts of the CPL, and also there were reports that he had been bagged by the Trinbago Knight Riders.
Banned from IPL, Indian Spinner Asks Why the BCCI Doesn't Let Him Play in Foreign Leagues
Former Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals bowler Pravin Tambe is of the opinion that he should be allowed to play in the CPL, since he is banned by the BCCI to play in the IPL. The 48-year-old had put his name in the drafts of the CPL, and also there were reports that he had been bagged by the Trinbago Knight Riders.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings