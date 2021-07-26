'Bar mein Army'? Wasim Jaffer takes sly dig at Barmy Army for trolling Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has created a massive fan following on social media with his witty response and for trolling the opposition. Recently, India’s domestic legend once again used his wit to troll England Cricket’s famous fan group, which goes by the name of ‘Barmy Army’. The English fans are known for targeting the star opposition players ahead of any England series. And, on Saturday, July 24, the ‘Barmy Army’ deiced to use their physiological tactics against the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Sharing a snap of the talismanic batsman, ‘Barmy Army’ joked that Kohli will not be a part of the upcoming five-match Test series between the two-nation as he is currently in Tokyo, representing India in the ongoing Olympics Games.

In the snap, Kohli was seen trying his hand at archery. “Breaking News – Virat is out of the upcoming Test series as he’s in Tokyo preparing for the Archery. More to follow,” Barmy Army captioned the post on Twitter. They also used the hashtag #Tokyo2020 in the post.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨Virat is out of the upcoming Test Series as he’s in Tokyo preparing for the Archery. More to follow.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Lhz5C9ga4Y — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 24, 2021

However, the joke did not sit well with the Indian supporters as they came up with their response to the Tweet.

Responding to the post, a user wrote, “Breaking news: Ben Stokes is out of the upcoming Test series as he’s in Tokyo preparing for the Boxing event.”

Breaking news :Stokes is out of the upcoming Test Series as he’s in Tokyo preparing for the Boxing event pic.twitter.com/bRITbe5uEu — Harsh (@imharsh111) July 24, 2021

The user in his comment is referring to Ben Stokes’ scuffle with a few people outside a nightclub in 2017. Stokes was also charged and was under investigation following the event. However, in August 2018, the court cleared Stokes of the charges of Affray, saying that he was not the aggressor but was acting in self-defence.

“Breaking news: Anderson retires, he said if pant play I don’t want to play,” said another Indian fan. The fan also used a snap of Rishabh Pant’s reverse-scoop six of Anderson’s bowling earlier this year.

Breaking newsAnderson retire he said if pant play i don’t want to play pic.twitter.com/rhpLZP83U9 — Neemat rcb (@neemat1818) July 24, 2021

However, the one response that stood out from other comments came from Jaffer, who went on to call ‘Barmy Army’, “Bar me Army.”

Meanwhile, the red-ball series between India and England is scheduled to start on August 4.

