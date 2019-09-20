Bar Players Unwilling to Tour Pakistan From PSL: Ajmal
Pakistani players Saeed Ajmal and Faisal Iqbal on Friday said international cricketers, who are unwilling to tour Pakistan with their respective national sides owing to security concerns, should be barred from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
