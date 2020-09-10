BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In Match 20 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Barbarian CC is set to clash against the mighty Indo-Bulgarian CC. Having lost all matches they have played so far in the tournament, BAR will look to salvage some reputation and put of some points on the leader board, while IBCC will certainly go for the kill, consolidating its place at the top. The match will be played at 08:00 pm IST at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia on September 10.
BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Match Details
September 10 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC captain: Gagandeep Singh
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC vice-captain: Stuart Clarkson
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC wicketkeeper: Shafquat Khan
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC batsmen: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Nikolay Nankov
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC all-rounders: Steve Jordaan, Sid Kulkarni, Stuart Clarkson, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC bowlers: Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel, Ivan Kamburov
BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Barbarian CC playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Stuart Clarkson, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski ,Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov (W), Andy Robinson, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov
BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Barbarian CC: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Shafquat Khan (WK), Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Check Dream11 Prediction / BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Best Picks / BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Captain / BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings