BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Check Dream11 Prediction / BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Best Picks / BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Captain / BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 10, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
ECS T10 Rome.

In Match 20 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Barbarian CC is set to clash against the mighty Indo-Bulgarian CC. Having lost all matches they have played so far in the tournament, BAR will look to salvage some reputation and put of some points on the leader board, while IBCC will certainly go for the kill, consolidating its place at the top. The match will be played at 08:00 pm IST at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia on September 10.

BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Match Details

September 10 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC captain: Gagandeep Singh

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC vice-captain: Stuart Clarkson

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC wicketkeeper: Shafquat Khan

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC batsmen: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Nikolay Nankov

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC all-rounders: Steve Jordaan, Sid Kulkarni, Stuart Clarkson, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team for Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC bowlers: Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel, Ivan Kamburov

BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Barbarian CC playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Stuart Clarkson, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski ,Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov (W), Andy Robinson, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov

BAR vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Barbarian CC: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Shafquat Khan (WK), Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel

