ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

7/1 (1.1)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs– Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Jamaica Tallawahs, who are knocked out of the tournament after their match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was called off due to rain, will look to end it on a winning note. JAM are sitting on the 4th slot with seven points. Meanwhile, Barbados Tridents, who are the defending champions, were knocked off CPL 2020 by Guyana Amazon Brothers.

Trending Desk |September 5, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs– Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BAR vs JAM Dream11 Best Picks / BAR vs JAM Dream11 Captain / BAR vs JAM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Jamaica Tallawahs will meet Barbados Tridents in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 match on September 5. The CPL 2020 BAR vs JAM fixture will be hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Trinidad. Jamaica Tallawahs, who are knocked out of the tournament after their match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was called off due to rain, will look to end it on a winning note. JAM are sitting on the 4th slot with seven points. Meanwhile, Barbados Tridents, who are the defending champions, were knocked off CPL 2020 by Guyana Amazon Brothers.

The Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will take place at 11:45 pm.

BAR vs JAM CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs

The matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be live broadcasted on Star Network in India. Cricket fans can live stream the matches on FanCode in India, Fox Sports in Australia, Sky Sports/BBC in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Willow in USA/Canada and Supersport in South Africa.

BAR vs JAM CPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

BAR vs JAM CPL 2020 Match Details

September 5 – 11:45 pm IST from Brian Lara Sports Academy, Trinidad.

BAR vs JAM CPL 2020 My Dream11 Team: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica TallawahsCaribbean Premier League 2020

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team captain: Andre Russel

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team vice-captain: Carlos Brathwaite

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood , Nkurah Bonner

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Andre Russel, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents Playing XI: Justin Charles, Justin Greaves, Rashid Khan, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Tallawahs Playing XI: Glenn Phillips, Nkurah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul

