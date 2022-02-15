BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For West Indies Championship 2022, February 15, 7:30 PM IST

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s West Indies Championship 2022 match between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions: Barbados Pride will cross swords with Jamaica Scorpions in the sixth match of the West Indies Championship 2022. Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados will conduct the much-anticipated game on February 15, Tuesday.

Barbados Pride will come into the Tuesday game after winning their last match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. Shane Dowrich and Jonathan Carter were the standout players for the team as they scored 86 and 71 runs. The bowlers also looked in good touch as they restricted the opposition to 172 and 346 runs in the two innings.

Coming to Jamaica Scorpions, they will be searching for their first victory on Tuesday. Scorpions couldn’t impress in their opening match against T&T Red Force as they recorded a loss by three wickets. The batters underperformed for the team. The team couldn’t score over 220 runs in any of the two innings.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions; here is everything you need to know:

BAR vs JAM Telecast

BAR vs JAM match will not be telecast in India.

BAR vs JAM Live Streaming

The Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAR vs JAM Match Details

The Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions contest will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 07:30 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite

Vice-Captain: Derval Green

Suggested Playing XI for BAR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shane Dowrich

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Drakes, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell

Allrounders: Jonathan Carter, Derval Green

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Keon Harding, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon

BAR vs JAM Probable XIs

Barbados Pride: Shane Dowrich, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Sheyne Moseley, Jonathan Carter, Jomel Warrican, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Shamar Springer, Raymon Reifer

Jamaica Scorpions: Jamie Merchant, Gordon Bryan, Oraine Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Paul Palmer, Leroy Lugg, Derval Green, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Patrick Harty

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here