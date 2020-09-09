BAR vs MUD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Barbarian CC vs MU Dons – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 9, 2020

BAR vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria | European Cricket Series Bulgaria provides an opportunity for numerous native Bulgarians and internationals on five teams to showcase their skills to a global audience.Medical-University-Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian-CC, MU-Dons, Indian-Tuskers and Barbarians compete over five days in 24 fast-paced T10 matches from the magnificent National Sports Academy in Sofia to establish the European Cricket Series Bulgaria Champions.Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
September 9 – 11:30 PM IST from National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.
BAR vs MUD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sulaiman Ali, Saim Hussain (VICE CAPTAIN)
BAR vs MUD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kiran Dasan (CAPTAIN), Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo
BAR vs MUD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Stuart Clarkson, Thiekshah Suresh, Asad Ali Rehemtulla
BAR vs MUD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Alexander Stoychev, Umar Naveed, Karthik Sreekumar
Barbarian CC : Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Diyan Georgive Shipkov, Tom Omolo, Stuart Clarkson, Ivaylo, Katzarski, Alexander Stoychev, Andy Robinson.
MU Dons : Kiran Dasan, Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Zain Asif, Thiekshah Suresh, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Karthik Sreekumar, Rohan Patel, Huzaifah Babur.
