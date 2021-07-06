BAR vs PLE Dream11 Prediction For Today: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021, July 6, 3:30 pm IST Tuesday

BAR vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between Barbarians and VTU-MU Pleven: Barbarians will square off against VTU-MU Pleven in the seventh and eighth matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 06, Tuesday at 03:30 pm IST and 05:30 pm IST respectively.

Barbarians will be desperate to get off the mark on Tuesday. The team had a disappointing start to their tournament as they lost their first match against MU Plovdiv by ten wickets. Barbarians’ next game against Plovdin was washed out due to rain. With one defeat and one abandoned match, Barbarians are sitting at the second last position on the points table.

VTU-MU Pleven, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 against Barbarians on Tuesday. Pleven are a relatively new side in the competition. However, the presence of skipper Akshay Harikumar and the experienced Nithin Sunil will provide confidence to VTU-MU Pleven.

Ahead of the match between Barbarians and VTU-MU Pleven; here is everything you need to know:

BAR vs PLE Telecast

The Barbarians vs VTU-MU Pleven match will not be broadcast in India.

BAR vs PLE Live Streaming

The match between BAR vs PLE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BAR vs PLE Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 will be played between Barbarians and VTU-MU Pleven at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 06, Tuesday at 03:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 05:30 pm IST.

BAR vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - F Mohammad

Vice-Captain - A Harikumar

Suggested Playing XI for BAR vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: H Ivanov

Batsmen: A Lilov, I Ivanov, J Sivakumar, M Kadyan

All-rounders: F Mohammad, A Harikumar, A Mishra

Bowlers: B Ivanov, I Katzarski, A Thomas

BAR vs PLE Probable XIs

Barbarians: Andrei Lilov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Dimo Nikolov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Mohd Fayaz, Nikolay Nankov, Vasil Hristov, Krasimir Kamenov

VTU-MU Pleven: Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil, Mukul Kadyan, Aswad Khan, Apoorv Mishra, Jishnu Sivakumar, Amal Thomas, Tarun Yadav, Ruhail Masood, Mayank Singh, Rabeeh ur Rehman

