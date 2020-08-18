Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 18, 2020

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction CPL 2020 | The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches. The Hero CPL will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and around the world. With Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Ross Taylor amongst the star names that are due to take part fans can expect plenty of entertainment when the tournament gets underway on the 18th August in Trinidad.

BAR vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details

BAR vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

BAR vs SKN CPL 2020 Match Details

August 19 – 3:00 AM IST from The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

BAR vs SKN CPL 2020 My Dream11 Team

BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Evin Lewis (CAPTAIN), Ben Dunk, Corey Anderson

BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse

BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan (VICE CAPTAIN)

BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents : Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder (C), Raymon Reifer/Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots : Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Nicholas Kelly, Joshua Da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph.

