BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20, May 6, 5:30 PM IST

BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Barmy Army Women and Falcons Women: Barmy Army Women will be locking horns with Falcons Women in the Friday match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams will be having momentum on their side as they scored victories in their first match.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Barmy Army Women recorded a 50-run victory in their opening match against Spirit Women. They posted 125 runs while batting first. It was a combined effort by the middle order comprising Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, and Shemaine Campbell. While Spirit Women were chasing the total, Tara Norris delivered a terrific performance with the ball to steer her team to victory.

Speaking of Falcons Women, they defeated Warriors Women in the curtain-raiser of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 by eight wickets. Chamari Athapaththu slammed an unbeaten century to take her team home in a 178-run chase.

Ahead of the match between Barmy Army Women and Falcons Women, here is everything you need to know:

BAR-W vs FAL-W T20 Telecast

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women game will not be telecast in India

BAR-W vs FAL-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAR-W vs FAL-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 5:30 PM IST on May 6, Friday.

BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Vice-Captain: Christina Gough

Suggested Playing XI for BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish, Shemaine Campbell

Batters: Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt, Christina Gough, Chamari Athapaththu

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Jahanara Alam, Sana Fatima

BAR-W vs FAL-W Probable XIs

Barmy Army Women: Henriette Ishimwe, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Laura Wolvaardt, Roberta Avery, Laura Cardoso, Rumana Ahmed, Sana Fatima, Tara Norris, Heather Knight, Shemaine Campbelle

Falcons Women: Christina Gough, Jahanara Alam, Suzie Bates, Chamari Athapaththu, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Sornnarin Tippoch, Anju Gurung, Kaia Arua, Marina Lamplough, Mariko Hill, Theertha Satish

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here