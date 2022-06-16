BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for BAR-W vs WWI-W Women’s Super50 Cup 2022, BAR-W vs WWI-W match 1, June 16, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 7:00 pm IST

BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BAR-W vs WWI-W Women’s Super50 Cup 2022 match 1 between Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women: The Barbados Women will take on the Westward Islands Women in the opening match of the Women’s Super50 Cup 2022 at Guyana’s Providence Stadium. The match is scheduled for June 16 at 7:00 pm IST.

The two sides met recently in the Women’s T20 Blaze, with the Barbados Women coming out on top in that fixture. The longer 50-over format will demand a more strategic approach from the two sides. In this new event, Westwards Islands Women will try to avenge the setback that they got in the T20 tournament.

The Barbados Women will be dependent on batters Kyshona Knight and Kycia Knight as they have played well in the shorter format of the game. While the Westward Islands will be hoping that experienced players like Zaida James and Kimone Holmer take up the responsibility in the opening fixture.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women; here is everything you need to know:

BAR-W vs WWI-W Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the match between Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Live Streaming

The match between Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Match Details

The BAR-W vs WWI-W match will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday, June 16, at 7:00 pm IST.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kyshona Knight

Vice-Captain: Mallika Edward

Suggested Playing XI for BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight

Batsmen: Mallika Edward, Zaida James, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Kimone Holmer, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Mathews, Deandra Dottin

Bowlers: Alfy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Shakera Selman

Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women Possible Starting XI:

Barbados Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Kycia Knight(wk), Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Mathews, Shamilia Connell, Shaunte Carrington, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Williams, Aaliyah Alleyne, Charlene Taitt, Shanika Bruce

Windward Islands Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Japhina Joseph, Mallika Edward, Zaida James, Kimone Holmer,Qiana Joseph, Afy Fletcher, Ashlene Edward, Carena Noel, Pearl Etienne, Akira Peters, Jannillea Glasgow

