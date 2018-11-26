Barmy Army Member Passes Away, England Team Pays Tribute

But the passing away of an English supporter might just take away the sheen from England's near-perfect campaign in Lanka.
Peter Marples, a 61-year-old Barmy Army member from Surrey, passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Kandy.
Marples was in Lanka to watch England play in the first and the second Test. According to a release by the Barmy Army, he contracted pneumonia, that led to a multiple organ failure, which was the main cause of his death.
We are sad to announce the passing of Mr Peter Marples whilst on tour in Sri Lanka.
If you are in the ground this morning, please join us beneath the SSC scoreboard to pay your respects. pic.twitter.com/4p3YAY80ax
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 26, 2018
After the incident, English team paid condolence to the deceased.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of England supporter Peter Marples from Surrey, who passed away while on tour in Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/TPxHDlT2L2
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 26, 2018
The Barmy Army are among the most passionate cricket fans and they are absolutely unmissable considering the colour they add to the audience when they travel, which they do religiously, for England's cricket matches around the world.
