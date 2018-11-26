Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Barmy Army Member Passes Away, England Team Pays Tribute

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 26, 2018, 4:45 PM IST
England had a dream run in the tour of Sri Lanka where they beat the hosts in 3-1 in ODIs, won the one-off T20I, and swept them 3-0 in the Test series.

But the passing away of an English supporter might just take away the sheen from England's near-perfect campaign in Lanka.

Peter Marples, a 61-year-old Barmy Army member from Surrey, passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Kandy.

Marples was in Lanka to watch England play in the first and the second Test. According to a release by the Barmy Army, he contracted pneumonia, that led to a multiple organ failure, which was the main cause of his death.

The Barmy Army are among the most passionate cricket fans and they are absolutely unmissable considering the colour they add to the audience when they travel, which they do religiously, for England's cricket matches around the world.
