Barmy Army Slammed for Mocking Sachin Tendulkar in Birthday Post

The cricket world celebrated the birthday of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday, April 24. Known as ‘god of cricket’ for countless international records, Sachin has given a lot to fans during his nearly 25-year long career. Naturally, his die hard fans would be upset if someone was to belittle him. Something similar happened on Sunday when Twitter was full of wishes to Sachin on his birthday.

The notorious England’s Barmy Army, which according to their Twitter bio is a group of English cricket team’s fans, tweeted a birthday wish for Sachin. The post, however, took a dig at the 49-year-old. The birthday post consisted of a picture showing Sachin walking away after getting dismissed by England during a Test match.

“Happy Birthday Little Master,” the Barmy Army tweeted alongside the picture and a cake emoji.

Indian cricket fans were quick to take the Barmy Army to the cleaners. A fan tweeted a picture of Sachin’s Test records which England’s Alastair Cook and Australia Michael Clarke could match but only after taking into account their cumulative runs together.

This one fan tweeted a picture of Sachin sending a short pitched ball by an England pacer to six, and wrote, “He sent his thanks long before your wishes came in.”

He sent his thanks long before your wishes came in. 😊https://t.co/Y67ItomDqs pic.twitter.com/WoNlZP2sBf — || हिंदुस्थान || (@vyangyanik) April 25, 2022

Here are some more reactions

This Sachin Tendulkar Entry Has A Separate Fan Base! No Matter Lord's, MCG or Eden Gardens. He was & will remain God Of Cricket 🙏🏼 Don't Ask For Respect, You Have To Earn It. Wishing a Happy Birthday God: Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/oXwSVeL6Uj — Gaurav Mishra 🇮🇳 (@IamGmishra) April 24, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar averages 51 vs England in tests and 44 in ODIs. Sachin owns PENGLAND. So pipe Down pic.twitter.com/kjd6Dwtjxa — Priyanshu Bhattacharya 🏏 (@im_Priyanshu_B7) April 24, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently mentoring the Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League, retired from international cricket in November 2013 after playing his last match, a Test, against West Indies which India won. He played 200 Test matches and scored 15291 runs which includes 51 centuries. In the shorter format of the game, Sachin amassed 18426 runs with an average of 44.8 in 463 games and struck 49 tons.

While talking about his numbers against England, the Barmy Army would know that Sachin has scored 3990 runs in 69 matches against the English team. The near 4000-run across formats also include 9 centuries and 23 fifties. Some of these hundreds have come on the big stage of the World Cup.

