Barmy Army Tweet Shows James Anderson Celebrating Virat Kohli Jr’s Wicket In 2050

Veteran England pacer James Anderson put up an epic show in the 1st Test against India in Trent Bridge. The speedster scalped four crucial wickets and registered a record with his high-class bowling. Among the four dismissals, the most-talked about is India skipper Virat Kohli’s wicket. The English talisman bowler got Kohli out for a golden duck in the first Test match, which ended in a draw.

Undoubtedly, Anderson belongs to a rare breed of pacers who is killing it at 39. He celebrated his birthday last week. His age-defying on-field action beg experts to think Anderson may play the purest format of cricket for another one or two years. However, a recent tweet shared byEngland’s Barmy Army imagines Anderson celebrating a wicket in 2050.

The official handle of England’s popular fan base tweeted a morphed photo of an older-looking Anderson. The tweet reads, “The year is 2050 and a 68-year-old Jimmy Anderson has taken his 1,500th Test Wicket nicking off Virat Kohli Jr first ball.”

The year is 2050 and a 68 year-old Jimmy Anderson has taken his 1,500th Test Wicket snicking off Virat Kohli Jr first ball. pic.twitter.com/JwKQhataCY— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 9, 2021

The post left users of the micro-blogging site in splits. Others, particularly, Indian cricket fans, were highly unimpressed. A section of fans dismissed the page for disrespecting the Indian captain.

In the leadup to the ongoing Test series, Anderson sought to play down his prolonged battle with one of the world’s leading batsmen. Starting 2014, the England bowler got Kohli dismissed four times in five Test matches in that series. Later when India traveled to the UK in 2018, Kohli replied by putting Anderson into submission. The pacer failed to dismiss the Indian skipper even once as the latter piled up a mountain of runs. Kohli’s seven-year long battle with the veteran pacer has always remained a sub-plot of the India vs England series.

This time, the 39-year-old, who got Kohli out with a beauty, felt it was unusual it happened so early in the game. At the end of the day’s play, Anderson said, “He’s always been good enough to sort of get through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it.” Animated celebrations from Anderson followed after he got the prized-scalp. He admitted getting him out in the first ball in his first innings was rather special.

