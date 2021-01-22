Baroda Suspends Deepak Hooda for Entire Season After Spat With Krunal Pandya

Deepak Hooda has been suspended by the Baroda Cricket Association from participating in the ongoing domestic season for walking out of the team before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Hooda had left the team after an altercation with captain Krunal Pandya.

"The apex council decided that Hooda won't be considered to represent the Baroda team for the current domestic season. The decision was taken after considering reports from team manager and coach about the incident as well as communication with Hooda," Satyajit Gaekwad, chairman, BCA press and publicity committee was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"Hooda can again play for Baroda for the 2021-22 season."

BCA joint secretary, Parag Patel felt the punishment was harsh.

"Hooda did the wrong thing by walking out of the team without discussing his issues with the management. But banning him for the entire season was unnecessary. He could have been reprimanded for his act and then allowed to play," he told Times of India.

Hooda, who has played 46 first-class and 123 T20s for Baroda had claimed that Pandya stopped him from practising 'showing his Dadagiri'.

“Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain , who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team .Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri,” Hooda had alleged in a letter to BCA.

However, BCA chief executive officer Shishir Hattangadi told Cricinfo that he spoke to Pandya as well as Baroda head coach Prabhakar Bairgond and team manager Dharmendra Arothe and found the 25-year-old exaggerating the incident. As per Hattangadi, Pandya had only 'insisted' the players, including Hooda, to do fielding drills, and Hooda instead carried on with his batting drills. An argument ensued as Pandya "exercised his authority" to maintain "decorum" of the team environment, as per Hattangadi.

Stating Hooda's outburst as unwarranted, the former Mumbai first-class player informed in the e-mail that he has spoken to Hooda's IPL franchise - Kings XI Punjab - and will be writing to BCCI of his misconduct.