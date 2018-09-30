Baroda Triumphs Over Railways, Vijay Shankar Shines for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Loading...
Opting to bat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Baroda posted a healthy 269 for 9 on the board before bundling out Railways for a paltry 89.
Baroda opener Aditya Waghmode (74) top-scored while medium pacer Babashafi Pathan (5-25) grabbed a five-wicket haul as the two starred in their side's victory.
Pathan was ably supported by Lukman Meriwala (2-14) while Atit Sheth and Krunal Pandya also shared the spoils.
Such was the dominance by Baroda bowlers that no Railways batsman could even individually cross the 25-run mark.
In another Elite Group A encounter at Alur, spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham starred in Karnataka's six-wicket win against Vidarbha by sharing six wickets equally.
Experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (123 not out) notched up a gritty hundred to help Mumbai register a six-wicket win against Himachal Pradesh in another Elite Group A game.
Elite Group B: Samarth Singh hit an 87-ball 70 as Uttar Pradesh's top-order fired in unison to notch up a five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in a group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday in New Delhi.
Samarth emerged as the top-scorer for UP as he added 105 runs with Aksh Deep Nath (51) after openers Abhishek Goswami (31) and Upendra Yadav (45) gave the team a superb start with a 76-run partnership at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Priyam Garg later blasted a 42-ball unbeaten 50 to take the team home, scoring 280 for 5 in 49.3 overs.
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh posted a competitive 277 for 7 in 50 overs, riding on superb innings by Venkatesh Iyer (83), Yash Dubey (66) and skipper Naman Ojha (53).
In another group B match, DB Prashanth Kumar (71) slammed a fifty to guide Andra Pradesh to a six-wicket win over Saurashtra at Airforce Complex ground.
Electing to bat, Saurashtra could manage only 214 for 7 in their 50 overs, courtesy contributions from AV Vasavada (55), Perak Mankad (32) and Chirag Jani (40).
Chasing the target, Andhra lost their first wicket early but Prashanth laid the foundation with an 83-ball fifty, while B Sumanth (43 not out), opener KS Bharat (34), Ricky Bhui (33) produced useful innings to take them home with nine balls to spare.
In the third match of the group Hyderabad defeated Chhattisgarh by 101 runs, after the former bowled out the latter for just 121, having set a target of 223 in the first innings.
Elite Group C: Captain Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Mukund starred in Tamil Nadu's six-wicket win over Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group 'C' League in Chennai on Sunday.
In the other matches in group C, Gujarat and Haryana registered victories over Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura respectively.
Tamil Nadu chose to bowl first at the M A Chidambaram Stadium and restricted Bengal to 239 in 49.4 overs.
Vijay Shankar was the best bowler with 4 for 34.
Mukund (94) and N Jagadeesan (55) added 143 runs for the opening wicket in 133 balls, which made things easy for Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Gujarat shot out J&K for 123 and reached the target in 21.1 overs, and Haryana defeated Tripura by three wickets.
Plate Group:
Bihar (338/6) beat Sikkim (46 all-out in 31 overs) by 292 runs.
Nagaland (147/1 in 34.2 overs) beat Manipur (144 all out, batting first) by 9 wickets.
Uttarakhand (143/2 in 31 overs) beat Meghalaya (141 all out, batting first) by 8 wickets.
First Published: September 30, 2018, 8:07 PM IST