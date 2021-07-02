'Bats Are Like a Neighbour’s Wife': Dinesh Karthik During Second ODI Between England & Sri Lanka

India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is in England as a broadcaster, and he is making it count there. After commentating in the WTC final, he is part of the Sky Sports panel for the England and Sri Lanka series as well, where has come up with a few epic one-liners. Till now he has left the likes of Nasser Hussain and Harsha Bhogle wowed.

During the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Karthik came up with a hilarious comment on the bat. “Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat, or…” Karthik was quoted as saying. “Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” he added.

As far as the match is concerned, Sam Curran claimed the first five-wicket haul of his white-ball career as England won the one-day international series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare at the Oval on Thursday. The hosts sauntered to an eight-wicket victory as Joe Root and Eoin Morgan piled on an unbroken stand of 140, comfortably chasing down a target of 242 to make it 2-0 heading to Sunday’s finale in Bristol.

On the other hand, Once world-beaters, Sri Lanka cricket has been in the doldrums for the last few years. The team isn’t as strong as it used to be a decade back, and the issue between the players and the board seem to be making matters worse for the Asian giants. Now another controversy has erupted prior to the series against India.

As many as five cricketers have refused to sign the contract for the series against India. Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, and Kasun Rajitha, were offered tour contracts, but all of them denied. As per SLC CEO Ashley de Silva, all the players were supposed to sign the contract and enter the bio-bubble.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here