'Bats Beautifully Till he Gets Out': Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli's Lean Phase

India Test captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for 35 runs by South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi on Day 1 of the first Test in Centurion, failing to convert yet another promising start. Kohli has been quite patient through his stay but ended up paying quite an expensive price for a little lapse in concentration, which cost him his wicket.

Ngidi lured Kohli into chasing at a wide delivery that he only managed to edge into the hands of fielder in the slip cordon.

As Kohli’s search for his 71st century continues, former India opener Wasim Jaffer opines that Kohli would be frustrated with the manner in which he was dismissed but he’s definitely not out of touch.

In a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer commented on Kohli’s performance on the opening day saying that it is expected for players to go through a tough phase at some point of their career. However, the former India opener reckons that it doesn’t appear to be a bad patch because Kohli bats so well until his dismissals.

He said, “Kohli was playing beautifully. But that has been the case with him for such a long time. He bats beautifully till he gets out and that is something which is disappointing. That happens to great players."

Jaffer praised KL Rahul (122*) and Mayank Agarwal (60) for their 117-run opening partnership. He also added all the South African bowlers lacked threatening pace and energy.

“Marco Jansen bowled full tosses at the start of his first over, Ngidi didn’t look fast enough and (Kagiso) Rabada hardly bowled any ball which was 140-plus," Jaffer said.

Kohli last scored a century in Test in 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Since the start of 2020, he has scored 634 runs in 14 Tests, including the ongoing encounter in Centurion, at an average of under 27 and a best of 74. Rahul’s unbeaten 122 and Mayank’s excellent half-century guided India to a solid position at the end of the first day.

