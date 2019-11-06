Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Canberra

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Rajkot SCAG

06 Nov, 201917:30 IST

3rd T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201913:30 IST

Batsman Arrested for Fixing Links in Karnataka Premier League

Nishant Singh Shekhawat, a cricketer in the Karnataka Premier League, has been arrested by the central crime branch police in Bangalore on charges of involvement in fixing matches in the 2018 edition, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Cricketnext Staff |November 6, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
Batsman Arrested for Fixing Links in Karnataka Premier League

Nishant Singh Shekhawat, a cricketer in the Karnataka Premier League, has been arrested by the central crime branch police in Bangalore on charges of involvement in fixing matches in the 2018 edition, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The 29-year-old came under the scanner only after the arrests of the bowling coach of the Bengaluru Blasters team Vinu Prasad and a batsman M Vishwanathan on account of cheating and conspiracy.

Shekhawat “was in touch with bookies and contacted Vinu Prasad to fix players,” the police said.

Shekhawat is understood to have helped Prasad & Vishwanathan get in touch with Chandigarh based bookie Manoj Kumar alias Monty.

According to the police, Vishwanathan was asked by bookies to score less than 10 runs in 20 deliveries against the Hubbali Tigers in 2018 and he scored nine runs of 17 balls. Vishwanathan is believed to have received Rs 5 lakh for in Mysore.

He also allegedly sent out signals of his agreement to the bookies with a change of bat and the rolling up of his sleeves.

Since September, Bengaluru’s crime branch have in their net the owner of the Belagavi Panthers team Ali Asfak Thara, 40; a celebrity drummer in the KPL and other tournaments like the IPL and TNPL, Bhavesh Bafna, 26; and has named two Delhi bookies Sanyam Gulati and Jatin Sethi for involvement in the illegal betting racket in the KPL.

They’ve also interrogated Arvind Venkatesh Reddy, the owner of the Ballari Tuskers team.

A member of the Ballari Tuskers team in the 2019 KPL, fast bowler Bhavesh Gulecha, 26, has told the police that he was approached on behalf of bookies by Bhavesh Bafna, 26, the celebrity drummer, to under perform during a KPL match. Gulecha has given a statement to the police saying he was approached by Bafna to give away more than 10 runs an over in a match in the 2019 KPL.

fixingkplNishant Singh Shekhawat

Related stories

KPL Team Belagavi Panthers' Owner Arrested
Cricketnext Staff | September 25, 2019, 8:58 AM IST

KPL Team Belagavi Panthers' Owner Arrested

RCB's Celebrity Drummer Arrested for Betting Involvement in KPL
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 2:14 PM IST

RCB's Celebrity Drummer Arrested for Betting Involvement in KPL

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 3:34 PM IST

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more