Batsman Arrested for Fixing Links in Karnataka Premier League
Nishant Singh Shekhawat, a cricketer in the Karnataka Premier League, has been arrested by the central crime branch police in Bangalore on charges of involvement in fixing matches in the 2018 edition, according to a report in the Indian Express.
