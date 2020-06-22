Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Batsman Mandeep Singh pokes fun at Yuvraj Singh’s yoga day post

Yuvaj posted a video of him practicing yoga and accompanied the post with a long caption

Trending Desk |June 22, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
yuvraj singh mandeep singh

Many athletes and players had taken to their social media handles to post their routine of practicing yoga on the occasion of UN International Yoga Day on June 21 (Sunday). One of the many was former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvaj posted a video of him practicing yoga and accompanied the post with a long caption. The former Kings XI Punjab captain wrote, “In these dark, difficult times, we are all looking for positivity. Yoga gives us mental and physical health, ensuring we stay fit on the inside and the outside. Let's work towards developing a healthy body and a healthier mind. Stay Home, Stay Safe #InternationalYogaDay”.

As the player began arching and perfectly enacting the mountain pose, his video received a lot of love and support from the online fraternity. Meanwhile, teammate, Mandeep Singh poked a bit of fun at his senior player. The batsman, who is now in the Punjab side for the Indian Premier League (IPL), commented, “Tanga stiff” that translates to “stiff legs”. A day before this, Yuvraj had dipped into the memory lane and posted a throwback picture. Wearing the Indian blue colour, the player can be seen trying to click a selfie in Amsterdam. In the caption, Yuvraj informed that the picture was finally captured by Rohan Gavaskar.

Harbhajan Singh also commented cheekily on the photo, asking, “Is this the same phone we fought for ??”.

