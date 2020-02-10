Batsmen Shackled, Bowlers Erratic and Tactically Outdone - Why India Lost the U-19 World Cup Final

Bangladesh's maiden triumph in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup could not have come in a better way for the underdog side, who beat youth-level heavyweights India in the final at Potchefstroom on Sunday to win the coveted title.
Before the match, most of the talk centered around India going on to win the tournament an unprecedented five times. However, Bangladesh had other ideas and the Indian team were left pondering what could have been.
India had been dominant through the course of the tournament, winning all of their matches en route to the final. Here we look at the five main reasons why they came up short in the title clash.
Divyansh Saxena's Early Dismissal
Bangladesh's gameplan was evident early on: they would keep things tight and be aggressive whenever possible. The strategy clearly caught the Indian openers on the back foot as they found it hard to score freely in the first few overs.
The pressure eventually got to opener Divyansh Saxena, who attempted to break the shackles but only found the fielder at point. Given how much of the heavy lifting India's openers had done through the tournament, this was a major blow.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shackled
Saxena's early dismissal put extra pressure on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was India's best batsman throughout the tournament and now knew that he needed to bat deep in order to give his side any chance of posting a big total.
He went into defensive mode but that was also down to the fact that Bangladesh's bowlers gave him very little to work with in the middle overs. He did manage to score 88 but his dismissal in the 40th over proved to be another turning point in the final.
Lower-order Collapse
Once Jaiswal was dismissed, India lost their remaining 6 wickets for just 21 runs - always a recipe for disaster in a big match. Given India had 156 runs on the board when Jaiswal departed, another partnership could have realistically taken them over the 200-run mark and given them something to bowl at.
Instead, wickets fell with alarming regularity - including a comical run-out that saw both Dhruv Jurel and Atharva Ankolekar run towards the non-striker's end - and India ended up posting a below-par total.
Tyagi & Mishra's Off Day
Kartik Tyagi and Sushant Mishra had been an effective new-ball pairing for India throughout the tournament but both had performances to forget in the final, thanks in no small part to the pressure of having to defend a small total.
Tyagi's lines and lengths were erratic as he searched for early wickets and Mishra was also guilty of doing too much, even copping a warning for bowling beamers. The breakthroughs finally came courtesy of Jaiswal and later Ravi Bishnoi but the early damage had been done.
Tactically Outdone
Bangladesh came into the match with a clear plan and stuck to it meticulously. When bowling first, their bowlers ensured they gave little away, thus building extra pressure on the Indian batsmen. Such was their accuracy that India hesitated even in attacking their sixth bowler Towhid Hridoy.
Even while batting, skipper Akbar Ali showed good presence of mind. When the clouds were gathering, he figured out that they were ahead of the DLS par score and didn't look for big shots. Then when the rain-revised target came in, they got home with minimal fuss.
