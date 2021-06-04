If You Didn't Know Why Virat Kohli is the Best Batsman in the World, Find Out Here

There is hardly any doubt about India skipper Virat Kohli’s dominance in the world of cricket. Even though he has stiff competition in different formats from different players, but it is hard to find a batsman like Kohli who adapts to the situation as well as he does, across formats. Batting coach Vikram Rathour feels that Kohli is without any doubt best in the world, and also lists the reason for believing so.

“Virat is, of course, the best there in the world. His records speak for him. The kind of talent and consistency he’s shown is there for all of us to see,” Rathour told the Times of India. “His work ethics are second to none. But for me, the biggest quality I see in Virat, and I’ve said it before too, is his adaptability. In that aspect, he’s unique. He is someone who can effortlessly shift gears and change his game depending on the situation and that is his biggest quality.”

Rathour went on to say that Virat has all the qualities, and can play all kinds of games. “We have so many players today, internationally, who have strengths and certain areas in which they’re at the top of their game. Some take stress well, some have good defence, some can be explosive at will. Virat is a combination of all these elements and that, I think, is his biggest strength. He’s a complete package.”

To reiterate his point, the batting coach went back in time and said, “In 2016, when he scored those four hundreds in the IPL, he hit some 40-odd sixes, and had a strike rate of 150-plus. I joined the team, as a selector, after that IPL and we were playing the West Indies in Tests. Now this guy, who’d just come from the IPL having scored 900-plus runs, goes into the first Test and scored a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air. So, it’s not about whether he can hit a six, of course he can hit a six. But does the team or the situation require that now, or does it require him to stay out there in the middle and man the ship? Virat’s the kind of guy who can change those gears better than anyone else in the game today. That’s what makes him who he is. I haven’t seen anybody who can do it the way Virat does it.”

